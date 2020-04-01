What Does COVID-19 Have to Do With Industrial Pollution?

What it will do is leave the nation’s environment in worse shape than it is after nearly four years of Trump’s crazed run of deregulating polluting industries while increasing human health and long-term environmental damages. The former head of EPA’s enforcement division called the move “a nationwide waiver of environmental rules for the indefinite future” adding because “it allows them an out on monitoring too, so we may never know how bad the violating pollution was.”

The move carries particular concern for Montanans for the simple reason that we live in a state with lots of polluting and extractive industries — and more than our share of toxic leftovers from formerly unregulated industrial activities. Being home to the nation’s largest Superfund site — the Butte-Clark Fork complex — is nothing to brag about. And the Clark Fork environmental nightmare is only one of dozens of Superfund sites in Montana.