March 24, 2020
Jenny Lewis: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert
More articles by:
CP Editor
March 24, 2020
Matt Smith
Putting Profits Before Workers’ Safety: Inside Amazon During the COVID-19 Crisis
Vijay Prashad – Manuel Bertoldi
The Cost of This Pandemic Must Not Bankrupt the People
John Galbraith Simmons
Death By Tweetstorm: a Win-Win for Trump
Patrick Cockburn
Austerity Has Weakened Our Ability to Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic
Katie Fite
Cashing in on Degrading Public Lands: How Welfare Ranchers Reap a Beef Bonanza From Weeds They Caused
Manuel García, Jr.
The Conquerors of America
Lawrence Davidson
A Pandemic Comes to the U.S.
John W. Whitehead
How a Police State Will Deal With the COVID-19 Pandemic
Nino Pagliccia
Sanctions: Unilateral Coercive Measures for Regime Change in Venezuela
Erika Taylor
Beware Wall Street During a Pandemic
Catherine Rottenberg – Neve Gordon
The Coronavirus Conundrum and Human Rights
John Peeler
Trump and the Virus: It’s All About the Base
Kary Love
The Case for an Indictment of the US Government for Criminal Negligence for its Bungled Response to COVID-19
Basav Sen
Five Ways Using Stimulus Funds for Energy Efficiency Would Reduce Inequality and Protect the Planet
Jack Rasmus
The New Federal Reserve as Garbage Can for All Capitalist Debt
Brett Haverstick
The Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest Plan Has No Accountability
Carol Polsgrove
The Folly of Denying Online Purchases to Food Stamp Recipients
Eileen Appelbaum - Roesmary Batt
COVID-19 Patients Should Not Face Surprise Medical Bills
Binoy Kampmark
The Pandemic Surveillance State
Clark T. Scott
My Birthday Memory of Waldo Jeffers and “The Gift”
March 23, 2020
Paul Street
The Pathogenic Profits System: Beyond Begging, Praying, and Capital
Michael Hudson
A Debt Jubilee is the Only Way to Avoid a Depression
Ben Debney
The Political Uses of Pandemic
Jennifer Matsui
Joe Biden: Survival of the Unfittest
Evelyn Leopold
UN Chief Warns of Coming Recession for the Planet
Sam Pizzigati
How to Wage War, FDR-Style, on the COVID-19 Pandemic
Peter Mayo
Higher Education in the Time of COVID-19
Frank Joyce
A Modest Proposal: Instead of Saying Tribal, Let’s Say Christian
James Fortin – Jeff Mackler
COVID-19 Threatens the Lives of Billions: Statement of Socialist Action National Committee
John Grant
Memes and Viruses: Could COVID19 be a Communist Plot?
Susie Day
Fighting the Cuomo Virus to Free Imprisoned Elders
Eve Ottenberg
Journal of the Plague: Year One
Ralph Nader
For America’s Urgent Health and Safety, Trump Needs to Resign!
Mike Garrity
When is a Logging Road “Not a Road”?
Shamus Cooke
Bail Out the States Not the Banks
Julian Rose
Pandemic: The Invention of a Disease Called Fear
Maria Paez Victor
Solidarity or Disaster
Robert Koehler
Creative Empathy in a Pandemic
Kary Love
Boomer Remover
Emanuel Pastreich
The Global Media and COVID-19
Nino Pagliccia
The IMF Abandons Venezuelans to the Threat of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Mel Gurtov
Derelict Leadership on Health Security
Weekend Edition
March 20, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
The Virus and Capitalism
Richard Eskow
COVID in the Web Of Generations: A Faint Hello From the “Only” Ones
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Always Look on the Bright Side of Death
