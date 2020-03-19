Coronavirus Exposes Stunning Presidential Leadership Vacuum

Donald Trump, who has built his reign of error on partisan division, stoking hatred and spewing endless lies, comes face to face with coronavirus — and has no idea what to do except cast blame, continue to lie about the seriousness of the situation, and tout his incredibly lame response as some kind of great success.

The coronavirus presents the nation with a challenge unprecedented since the Spanish flu that swept the planet more than a century ago. That illness killed millions and, if the predictions are correct, coronavirus will do the same and has now been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

But there’s little comparison between the world a century ago and the world of the 21st century with its interwoven global supply chains, travel, commerce, recreation and urbanization. A century ago most of the world’s nations were still largely agrarian and much less densely concentrated except for in the largest urban centers.