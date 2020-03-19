FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 19, 2020

Coronavirus Exposes Stunning Presidential Leadership Vacuum

by
This is what happens when you put an untrustworthy reality TV show actor in charge of the United States government facing a crisis of unparalleled impact upon the citizenry, the economy and life as we know it.

Donald Trump, who has built his reign of error on partisan division, stoking hatred and spewing endless lies, comes face to face with coronavirus — and has no idea what to do except cast blame, continue to lie about the seriousness of the situation, and tout his incredibly lame response as some kind of great success.

The coronavirus presents the nation with a challenge unprecedented since the Spanish flu that swept the planet more than a century ago. That illness killed millions and, if the predictions are correct, coronavirus will do the same and has now been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

But there’s little comparison between the world a century ago and the world of the 21st century with its interwoven global supply chains, travel, commerce, recreation and urbanization. A century ago most of the world’s nations were still largely agrarian and much less densely concentrated except for in the largest urban centers.

Today, not only does much of the food supply for the nation come from abroad, but so do many other necessities of everyday life. In the world of the much-flaunted “globalization” of commerce, the chain is only as strong as the weakest link. And right now, weak links are breaking across the planet as quarantines and travel bans are instituted to try and contain the spread of a virus that can exist for days on surfaces and survive in the air to infect its victims.

Consider what that means in a nation of more than 325 million people. Universities and schools closed, travel shut down on airlines, ships and mass transit lines. Meanwhile, government offices are emptied as employees follow “work from home” orders. Theaters, sporting events, graduations, concerts, festivals canceled as restaurants and small businesses suddenly face drastic declines in customers seeking products and services.

Like a pebble tossed in a pond, the ripples go out to many shores. Take the energy sector, which operates on supply and demand, but in which supply now far exceeds demand, leaving speculators with enormous debt incurred expecting profits from the fuels produced — but not if no one is buying them.

Trump couldn’t even read a 10-minute speech to the nation without lying about how “anyone who wants testing can get it” and having to issue corrections about bans on goods and travel. And was the nation reassured by our “very stable genius”? Well, not exactly. The day after his speech, the stock market crashed with losses not seen since Black Monday in 1987. And make no mistake, the stock market is the most important thing to Donald J. Trump’s quickly diminishing odds of re-election.

What does Trump do for a populace facing severely reduced or eliminated weekly paychecks upon which they rely? He cuts the food assistance programs to the neediest of Americans, wants to bail out the oil, gas and hospitality industries, while exempting his international resorts from travel bans.

The hard truth is that we are on our own and what leadership we get will not come from the grifter in the Oval Office. That said, Montanans may fare slightly better than most because we’re used to being self-reliant, not panicking, and helping each other in ways unimaginable in our vast urban centers — and that’s exactly what we’re going to need given the vacuum of presidential leadership.
Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
March 19, 2020
George Ochenski
Coronavirus Exposes Stunning Presidential Leadership Vacuum
David Swanson
Top 10 Reasons the U.S. Government Is Blowing This
March 18, 2020
Jefferson Morley
Exposing a Biden Staffer’s Connections to Troubled Israeli Spyware Firm
Jason Hirthler
Corona Chronicles: Telegrams from Gotham
Victor Wallis
The Socialist Specter in Present-Day US Politics
Vijay Prashad – Paolo Estrada
Why Sanctions During a Pandemic are Cruel
Daniel Warner
An International Virus Needs an International Response
Mark Medish
Cicero’s Lessons for Life
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Part-Time Prime Minister
Robert Hunziker
The IPCC’s Worst Case Scenario
Kathy Kelly
Stop Tightening the Screws: a Humanitarian Message on Sanctions
Lee Price
The Supreme Court is Set to Strike a Major Blow Against Social and Environmental Protections
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
12 Ways the U.S. Invasion of Iraq Lives on in Infamy
Mark Weisbrot
Biden’s Health Care Plan Abandons Older Americans
Manuel García, Jr.
Life in the California COVID-19 Lockdown
Leonard Peltier
Under COVID-19 Lockdown in Coleman Prison
John Peeler
Common Decency Lives
William Hughes
The Fat Cats and Ronald Reagan: a Prelude to Donald Trump 
John Kendall Hawkins
Corona, Corona
March 17, 2020
Seiji Yamada
Coronavirus for All
Laura Carlsen
How the OAS Revived the Cold War in the Americas
Sarah Anderson – Sam Pizzigati
Does the COVID-19 Crisis Have to Result in a Wealthier Wealthy?
Helen Yaffe
Cuba’s Contribution to Combatting COVID-19
F. Elizabeth Dahab
The Corona Virus, Trump, and Friday the 13th Press Conference
Medea Benjamin - Ariel Gold
To Help Stem Coronavirus, Lift Sanctions on Iran
Elena Carter
Remembering a Panther
Raouf Halaby
Plagues, Pandemics, Paintings, and Personal Gain
Ralph Nader
Trump Minimizing and Sugarcoating Coronavirus Perils
Robert Fisk
The Saudi Royal Family Appear Unaware of the Dangers of Settling Scores Among Themselves
Masturah Alatas
No, Italy is Not Consigning 80-Year Olds to Death
Ramzy Baroud
‘A Policeman, A Pastor and A Palestinian’: The ‘Chilestinians’ as a Model for Palestinian Unity
Binoy Kampmark
Coronavirus as a Way of Life
Julian Vigo
From The Plague Doctor to Plague Culture
Manuel García, Jr.
Bernie Didn’t Lose the Last Debate, But We May Have
Dave Lindorff
We Have Met the Enemy: It May Turn Out to be Us and Not a Virus
Lawrence Reichard
Letter from America: March 16, 2020
Kary Love
American Unexceptionalism & COVID-19
Kenyetta Rich
You Can be Free to Vote, Even Behind Bars
CounterPunch News Service
Striking Truthdig Staffers Respond to the Publisher
Ed Sanders
Corona, There Goes My Career
March 16, 2020
Stuart A. Newman
Getting Viral: Why COVID-19 is Such a Threat to the 60+ Plus Population and Why the Response May Make It Worse
Patrick Cockburn
The Battle for the Saudi Royal Crown
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Coronavirus Lies: Deception and Incompetence in Service of Authoritarianism
Jeffrey Sterling
I Reject Using My Unjust Conviction Against Julian Assange
Jonah Raskin
My Life in the Plague
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail