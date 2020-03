by

The Statue of Liberty’s Torch



The Statue of Liberty wears a crown

And is armed with a torch

To burn things down

Jails and prisons

Gas and logging

Enterprises’ offices — the capitalists,

and all their accomplices

LAPD, NYPD, CPB

And ICE

That’s simple self-defense/

Defense of others, right?

We see, the danger’s clear

It’s here

The financiers, the banks

The records of the debts they let

Those’ll burn well

Oh say, can you tell

From the smell

If they’ve vanished yet?