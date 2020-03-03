Home
March 3, 2020
Sanders Surrogate Cornel West vs. Bloomberg Co-Chair Bobby Rush, Former Black Panther
More articles by:
CP Editor
March 03, 2020
John Davis
Bernie and the Biotariat
Patrick Cockburn
The Real Modi: Do the Killings of Muslim’s Represent India’s Kristallnacht?
Peter Harrison
What Might Happen If We Thought of Other Animals as People?
Paul Street
Primary Notes from a Shit-Hole Superpower: Crashing the Party from the Top Down
Thomas Klikauer – Norman Simms
The Economics of Democratic Socialism
John Talberth
To Save Our Climate We Need Taller Trees Not Taller Wooden Buildings
Jennifer Matsui
Masterfully Baiting the Reds for a Dick’s Re-Election
Ralph Nader
American Fuhrer—Corrupt Rampage Against Americans
Dean Baker
Do Stockholders Look Forward to a Decade of Very Low Returns?
John Feffer
Making America Unsafe Again
Joyce Nelson
Bloomberg & Occupy Wall Street
Chuck Collins
Why the US Would be Better Off With Fewer Billionaires
Sam Husseini
If Sanders is Robbed of the Nomination, It’s Time for the VotePact Strategy
George Wuerthner
Water is a Privilege Not a Right: Bleeding the Deschutes River
Jonathan Latham
Researchers Are Substantially Undercounting Gene-Editing Errors
George Ochenski
COVID-19 Upends Political Landscape and Global Economy
March 02, 2020
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Billionaire Power and Politics
Roger Harris
Venezuela Embassy Protectors on Trial
Robert Fisk
Iran’s Coronavirus Outbreak Bizarrely Resembles the Black Death
Dave Lindorff
Saying Government-Funded Healthcare’s Too Costly is Nuts…Unless You Think the US Uniquely Can’t Do It
Vijay Prashad
Remembering the Heroism of Activist Berta Cáceres Four Years After Her Assassination: an Interview With Her Daughter
Steven Krichbaum
Noah, New and Improved: the Endangered Species Act Under Trump
Colin Todhunter
Toxic Agriculture and the Gates Foundation
Binoy Kampmark
The Viral Blame Game: Xenophobia, Attribution and Coronavirus
Alison Bodine
Indigenous Rights Are Human Rights! RCMP Out of Wet’suwet’en!
Sam Stearns
Environmental Collusion is Corruption
Jack Rasmus
South Carolina Primary: What Does It Mean?
Shawn Fremstad
The Poverty Line is Too Damn Low
Kim C. Domenico
A Bourgeois Hero Would Be Something To See!
Mel Gurtov
Embarrassing Moments from Trump’s Visit to India
L. Ali Khan
Fighting Modi with a Poem
Weekend Edition
February 28, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
Bernie Sanders and the Socialism Question
Vijay Prashad
Witnessing the Hell a Migrant Can Face
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Knives Out
Andrew Levine
Bloomberg: What Is He Good For?
T.J. Coles
The Space Force Becomes a Weapons System, Arms Companies Profit
Henry Giroux
Cult-Like Ignorance is Death: Trump and the Coronavirus
Paul Street
The So-Called Party of the People: From Nevada to South Carolina
Matthew Stevenson
Carolina and Super Tuesday on My Mind
Robert Hunziker
Forever-Chemicals Tap Water
Pete Dolack
No Thinking Please, We’re Red-Baiting
Nick Pemberton
If Bernie Sanders Is Unelectable, Then What The Hell Are The Rest Of You?
Jacob Hornberger
Immunity for Killings by Immigration Police
John Curiel – Jack R. Williams
Analysis of the 2019 Bolivia Election: No Evidence of Irregular Trends or Fraud
Ramzy Baroud
Israel at the Cusp of a Bleak Era
