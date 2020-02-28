by

Capitán Capital

Look at you, there in the road

watching the clouds amass

and blacken

Where’ll you go

Once everything’s flooded?

The Erie Canal

And the St. Lawrence Seaway

will merge

Who knows

Will you row?

Or roll? or hole

Up in your place

Waiting for news — in a garden

Of rumors (polluted and looted

Like everything else

It depends on the season

And how many cans of food

You can stash

And don’t tell an ear

Of the cache of beans

You can give away some

But be discreet

Say you found them

in the street

The cans of beans

And cans of sardines

I’d eat with the cat

As you napped in your crib

The walks to the swings

And the slides

And the rides in the cars

Of the trains

Crashing over the bridge

The times by the Tiber

And over in Rome, New York, by the fort

That was blackened by rain

And the Mohawk — which translates

To something akin to the cannibal river

The cannibal Capitán Capital’s coming

Along in his ship

With his chains and his locks

On the hunt for more rocks

Out of which to make chains and locks

ad mortem

Polluting and looting

As clouds amass

On every horizon

And where’ll you go

Will you row?

Or roll

On a bicycle

Holding a two-year-old

Cold and damp

In a refugee camp

Like everyone else

Who knows