FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
February 21, 2020

The Politics of Vengeance

by

The evil that men do lives after them. . . .

–  Shakespeare, Julius Caesar 

It is a threat no one has contemplated and, therefore, not thought to address.  We can only hope that that will change and that we will now begin to anticipate events that may  confront us in November and begin planning to protect the country.

There are few aspects of the malignant trump that we have not become acquainted with during the trump three-year reign of terror over what was formerly known as the UNITED States of America.  That we are no longer united is apparent from the hatred that is spewed from the trumpian mouth and its adoring acolytes in the United States Senate, many of whom are such admirers that they seek to emulate the hate speech that is spouted from that vessel.  Of course the trumpian venom is not limited to verbal assaults.  It manifests itself in retributive acts against perceived enemies.

Following the conclusion of the Congressional impeachment proceedings, the trump promptly got rid of two of the witnesses who had testified during the House proceedings implicating the trump in what our ancestors would have considered impeachable  behavior .  The first was Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman.  He was a Ukrainian expert serving on the National Security Council at the White House.  He was fired by trump two days after the impeachment trial concluded.  The trump had let it be known he was not happy withVindman because of his testimony during the impeachment trial and had repeatedly tweeted messages calling for his dismissal.

Within hours of the Vindman dismissal, Gordon Sondland, a hotelier from Oregon who had given the trump inauguration committee $1 million was fired.  He had been rewarded for his generosity by being appointed United States Ambassador to the European Union but was fired because of the testimony he had provided during the impeachment hearings.

The trump’s willingness to avenge himself for actions taken he perceives to be hostile to him is not limited to individuals.  He can also exact revenge on an entire population as he has done to New Yorkers.

On June 17, 2019,  New York enacted what is known as the Green Light Law.  That law went into effect on December 16, 2019.  The law allows undocumented immigrants to use foreign-issued documents to prove their age and identity thus enabling them to apply for driving privileges. The law prohibits the Department of Motor Vehicle Division  from providing any of its data to entities that enforce immigration law unless a judge orders them to do so.  As a result three federal agencies have been denied access to New York data bases beginning in December 2019. The trump was furious.

Although there are thirteen other states that give immigrants drivers’ licenses regardless of their immigration status, the trump has elected to take out his anger on New Yorkers.  Since there is no one individual upon whom he can seek revenge as he could with Messrs. Sondland and Vindman, he has done the next best thing.  He has exacted revenge on the entire population of New York.

The trump might have liked to invalidate the passports of everyone who lives in New York, thus requiring them to apply for visas before returning home but  that was beyond his control.  He did the next best thing.  He suspended the right of New Yorkers not already enrolled in those programs, to apply to enroll in the Global Entry and other trusted traveler programs thus making it more difficult and time consuming for them to reenter the United States upon returning from foreign travel.

As the foregoing shows, if events are perceived by the trump as conspiring against him, he will find ways to exact revenge, either on individuals or on entire populations.  The question we should all be trying to answer is how can we protect the United States from the consequences of a vengeful trump should he lose the election in November.

Between the date of the election and the swearing in of a new president on January 20, 2021, 78 days of the trump administration will remain.  Based on the evil that the trump has shown he can inflict on large populations when angry with their behavior, only a fool would think the trump would exit quietly if he awakens on November 4 to learn that his tenure is drawing to a close.

It is frightening to contemplate what evil the trump may inflict on the country during those remaining days and it is none too soon to begin thinking of how he can be thwarted.  As Edmund Burke once observed: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”  Let the country beware.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Christopher Brauchli

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
February 21, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Anthony DiMaggio
Election Con 2020: Exposing Trump’s Deception on the Opioid Epidemic
Joshua Frank
Bloomberg is a Climate Change Con Man
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Billion Dollar Babies
Paul Street
More Real-Time Reflections from Your Friendly South Loop Marxist
Jonathan Latham
Extensive Chemical Safety Fraud Uncovered at German Testing Laboratory
Ramzy Baroud
‘The Donald Trump I know’: Abbas’ UN Speech and the Breakdown of Palestinian Politics
Martha Rosenberg
A Trump Sentence Commutation Attorneys Generals Liked
Ted Rall
Bernie Should Own the Socialist Label
Louis Proyect
Encountering Malcolm X
Kathleen Wallace
The Debate Question That Really Mattered
Jonathan Cook
UN List of Firms Aiding Israel’s Settlements was Dead on Arrival
George Wuerthner
‘Extremists,’ Not Collaborators, Have Kept Wilderness Whole
Colin Todhunter
Apocalypse Now! Insects, Pesticide and a Public Health Crisis  
Stephen Reyna
A Paradoxical Colonel: He Doesn’t Know What He is Talking About, Because He Knows What He is Talking About.
Evaggelos Vallianatos
A New Solar Power Deal From California
Richard Moser
One Winning Way to Build the Peace Movement and One Losing Way
Laiken Jordahl
Trump’s Wall is Destroying the Environment We Worked to Protect
Walden Bello
Duterte Does the Right Thing for a Change
Jefferson Morley
On JFK, Tulsi Gabbard Keeps Very Respectable Company
Vijay Prashad
Standing Up for Left Literature: In India, It Can Cost You Your Life
Gary Leupp
Bloomberg Versus Bernie: The Upcoming Battle?
Richard Klin
Loss Leaders
Gaither Stewart
Roma: How Romans Differ From Europeans
Kerron Ó Luain
The Soviet Century
Mike Garrity
We Can Fireproof Homes But Not Forests
Fred Baumgarten
Gaslighting Bernie and His Supporters
Joseph Essertier
Our First Amendment or Our Empire, But Not Both
Peter Linebaugh
A Story for the Anthropocene
Danny Sjursen
Where Have You Gone Smedley Butler?
Dave Lindorff
What’s a Social Democratic Political Program Really Mean?
Jill Richardson
A Broken Promise to Teachers and Nonprofit Workers
Binoy Kampmark
“Leave Our Bloke Alone”: A Little Mission for Julian Assange
Wade Sikorski
Oil or Food? Notes From a Farmer Who Doesn’t Think Pipelines are Worth It
Christopher Brauchli
The Politics of Vengeance
Hilary Moore – James Tracy
No Fascist USA! Lessons From a History of Anti-Klan Organizing
Linn Washington Jr.
Ridiculing MLK’s Historic Garden State ‘Firsts’
L. Michael Hager
Evaluating the Democratic Candidates: the Importance of Integrity
Jim Goodman
Bloomberg Won’t, as They Say, Play Well in Peoria, But Then Neither Should Trump
Olivia Alperstein
We Need to Treat Nuclear War Like the Emergency It Is
Eleanor Eagan
As the Primary Race Heats Up, Candidates Forget Principled Campaign Finance Stands
Jesse Jackson
Kerner Report Set Standard for What a Serious Presidential Candidate Should Champion
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Home Sweet Home: District Campaign Financing
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Latest BLM Hoodwinkery: “Fuel Breaks” in the Great Basin
Wendell Griffen
Grace and Gullibility
Cesar Chelala
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says No to Democracy
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail