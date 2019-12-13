FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
December 13, 2019

The  FBI: Another Worry in the National Security State

by

Photograph Source: J – CC BY 2.0

The Department of Justice’s Inspector General report of the FBI’s Russian investigation has fully exposed one more dangerous aspect of the steady abuses of national-security surveillance against U.S. citizens on U.S. soil. Edward Snowden’s revelations in 2013 of the national security abuses of the National Security Agency exposed the massive surveillance of U.S. citizens in the expanded campaign against terrorism. Michael Horowitz, the inspector general of the DoJ, has highlighted the abuses of the FBI and the misuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court over an extended period.  It will require a comprehensive and bipartisan congressional reform program to gain control over national-security wiretapping.

There will always be tension and room for abuse in maintaining a balance between the openness and transparency required by a democratic society and the covert requirements of secret institutions within the society. The Bureau of Investigations, which was renamed the Federal Bureau of Investigations in 1935, has been a particular problem in this regard, dating back to the 1920s, when Attorney General Harlan Fiske Stone selected J. Edgar Hoover to stop the excesses of the Justice Department’s activities against political radicals.

In selecting Hoover, however, the fox was clearly put in charge of the hen house in view of Hoover’s obsession with liberals and progressives whom he pursued for nearly five decades.  Attorney General Stone wanted the FBI to concern itself with law enforcement and not with political opinions and to ensure that “its agents be not above the law or beyond its reach.”

Hoover had a particular obsession with communism and even during World War II, and the threat from Nazi Germany, he was far more concerned with maintaining secret lists of American communists who were to be rounded up in any national emergency.  Just as the Department of Justice supported a Red Scare in the wake of World War I, another Red Scare was orchestrated by Senator Joseph McCarthy who used FBI intelligence files to smear innocent Americans.  At last count, the FBI’s “Security Index” of individuals “to be rounded up in the event of a national emergency” listed 26,000 people in the United States.

Little was known about FBI abuses until the Vietnam War, when a group of activists broke into an FBI office in Medina, Pennsylvania and found evidence of FBI agents spying on and harassing anti-war and civil rights protesters as part of the COINTELPRO abuses of the FBI, the CIA, and the Department of Defense.  In COINTELPRO,  the FBI secretly took the law into its own hands in order to disrupt and discredit legitimate groups and individuals.

The CIA violated its charter in the mid-1970s when it tried to block and discredit the work of the congressional Church and Pike Committees that were investigating the crimes and corruption of COINTELPRO.  In a particularly sordid act, when a CIA station chief in Athens, Greece, was assassinated by a terrorist organization, the agency charged that it was the recklessness of the committee’s investigations that were responsible for the outing and assassination of the station chief.  The Washington Post, which often serves as an apologist for the CIA, referred to the killing as an “entirely predictable result of the disclosure tactics chosen by certain American critics of the Agency.”

The Church Committee’s investigations led to the creation of congressional oversight committees for the FBI and the intelligence community as well as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor national security intelligence operations.  Attorney General Edward Levi also developed regulations to govern the authority of the FBI and, like Attorney General Stone in the 1920s, refocus the FBI on criminal law enforcement.  An FBI whistleblower, Mike German, has written an excellent book, “Disrupt, Discredit, and Divide: How the New FBI Damages Democracy,” that documents FBI efforts to circumvent these reforms and regulations.

More recently, the CIA tried to stop the legitimate work of the Senate intelligence committee’s investigation of the agency’s sadistic torture and abuse program by breaking into Senate computers and removing sensitive materials that documented not only the torture but the lies to the White House about the success of these actions.  CIA director John Brennan initially stated it would be “beyond the scope of reason” to believe the agency would violate the separation of powers by hacking into Senate computers, but it was Brennan who ordered the CIA lawyers and technicians to do so.  He should have been fired; President Obama called Brennan a “patriot.”

The FBI abuses and systemic failures in the Russian investigation include withholding important information from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in order to gain surveillance authority; cherry-picking evidence in its investigations; and ignoring exculpatory materials in providing information to the Department of Justice.  Former FBI director James Comey believes that the IG report “vindicated” the work of the FBI’s investigation but that is an egregious overstatement.  And IG Horowitz believes that the abuses amounted to “gross incompetence and negligence,” but that is an understatement.  Horowitz cleared the FBI investigation of any bias toward Donald Trump, but it is possible that traditional FBI bias against any former Soviet or Russian activities led to the bureau’s excesses.

One of the first orders of business after the impeachment process comes to a sudden end in January is the creation of a joint bipartisan committee to deal with the systemic failures and the lack of accountability at the FBI.  The uncertainly and disarray of the Trump administration and its ill-equipped national security team has made the importance of “telling truth to power” more essential than ever.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Melvin Goodman

Melvin A. Goodman is a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy and a professor of government at Johns Hopkins University.  A former CIA analyst, Goodman is the author of Failure of Intelligence: The Decline and Fall of the CIA and National Insecurity: The Cost of American Militarism. and A Whistleblower at the CIA. His most recent book is “American Carnage: The Wars of Donald Trump” (Opus Publishing), and he is the author of the forthcoming “The Dangerous National Security State” (2020).” Goodman is the national security columnist for counterpunch.org.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
December 13, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Melvin Goodman
The  FBI: Another Worry in the National Security State
Rob Urie
Establishment Politics are for the Rich
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: That’s Neoliberalism for You
Paul Street
Midnight Ramble: A Fascist Rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania
Joan Roelofs
The Science of Lethality
Joyce Nelson
Buttigieg and McKinsey
Joseph Natoli
Equally Determined: To Impeach/To Support
Charles Pierson
The National Defense Authorization Act Perpetuates the Destruction of Yemen
REZA FIYOUZAT
An Outrageous Proposal: Peace Boats to Iran
Andrew Levine
A Plague on Both Their Houses, Plus a Dozen Poxes on Trump’s
David Rosen
Mortality Rising: Trump and the Death of the “American Dream”
Lee Hall
Donald Trump Jr., Mongolian Sheep Killer
Dave Lindorff
The Perils of Embedded Journalism: ‘Afghan Papers’ Wouldn’t Be Needed If We Had a Real Independent News Media
Brian Cloughley
Human Rights and Humbug in Washington
Stephen Leas
Hungry for a Livable Planet: Why I Occupied Pelosi’s Office for 13 Days
Saad Hafiz
Pakistan Must Face Its Past
Lawrence Davidson
Deteriorating Climates: Home and Abroad
Cal Winslow
The End of the Era: Nineteen Nineteen
Louis Proyect
If Time Magazine Celebrates Greta Thunberg, Why Should We?
Thomas Drake
Kafka Down Under: the Threat to Whistleblowers and Press Freedom in Australia
Thomas Knapp
JEDI Mind Tricks: Amazon Versus the Pentagon and Trump
Jesse Jackson
Trump’s War on the Poor
Michael Welton
Seeing the World Without Shadows: the Enlightenment Dream
Ron Jacobs
The Wind That Shook the Barley: the Politics of the IRA
Rivera Sun
Beyond Changing Light Bulbs: 21 Ways You Can Stop the Climate Crisis
Binoy Kampmark
The Bloomberg Factor: Authoritarianism, Money and US Presidential Politics
Nick Pemberton
Ideology Shall Have No Resurrection
Rev. Susan K. Williams Smith
What Trump and the GOP Learned From Obama
Ramzy Baroud
‘Elected by Donors’: the University of Cape Town Fails Palestine, Embraces Israel
Cesar Chelala
Unsuccessful U.S. Policy on Cuba Should End
Harry Blain
The Conservatism of Impeachment
Jill Richardson
Standardized Tests are Biased and Unhelpful
Norman Solomon
Will the Democratic Presidential Nomination Be Bought?
Howard Lisnoff
The One Thing That US Leaders Seem to Do Well is Lie
Jeff Cohen
Warren vs. Buttigieg Clash Offers Contrast with Sanders’ Consistency
Mel Gurtov
The Afghanistan Pentagon Papers
Gaither Stewart
Landslide … to Totalitarianism
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
How Blaming Nader in 2000 Paved the Way for Today’s Neo-Fascism
Steve Early
In Re-Run Election: LA Times Journalist Wins Presidency of NewsGuild 
David Swanson
If You’re Not Busy Plotting Nonviolent Revolution for Peace and Climate, You’re Busy Dying
Nicky Reid
Sorry Lefties, Your Impeachment is Bullshit
John Kendall Hawkins
The Terror Report You Weren’t Meant to See
Susan Block
Krampus Trumpus Rumpus
Martin Billheimer
Knight Crawlers
Elliot Sperber
Dollar Store 
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail