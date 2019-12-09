FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
December 9, 2019

Premature Democratic Socialists: Reasons for Hope and Change

by

In the United States there was a time in the previous century when a political campaign was waged against “premature antifascists,” namely against members of the socialist left who warned and fought against fascism well before World War II.

In the wake of that war, the leading career politicians also worked within a corporate consensus of capitalist triumphalism. The New Deal of FDR and the Great Society of LBJ were the two pillars of Democratic Party social policy that came closest to basic social democracy in the European sense.

Under the “centrist” turn of the Democratic Party, evident in the policies of the Clintonistas and the Democratic Leadership Council, important elements of social welfare were scaled back or simply ditched. Notably, Bill Clinton presided over a program of corporate deregulation that would have raised earnest criticism from some liberals had it been conducted by a Republican administration. Thus Clinton became the more effective partisan enforcer of economic regression.

By the time Obama campaigned on promises of hope and change, the bipartisan assault on the left wing of the labor union movement had already paid high dividends for the ruling class, and class divisions grew wider and faster.

Premature democratic socialists never aligned ourselves with full loyalty to the Democratic Party. How well we remember “progressives” committed to vote by rote electoral politics, and to the managerial agenda of their chosen party and career politicians. They would roll their eyes and change the subject when we suggested a radical reform of the Democratic Party, or even outright opposition to both big parties of capitalism.

A presidential candidate such as Bloomberg is one of the desperate symptoms of Very Late Capitalism, since Bloomberg’s campaign is plainly waged as much against Sanders as against Trump. Even Warren is regarded by the ruling class as too “extremist” in her calls for a reformed capitalist system.

As the Axios poll results below demonstrate, Sanders is the leading candidate among college students and among the more class conscious young people in this country. Sanders has promised a political revolution, though that promise will remain utopian without an ongoing revolution in economic relations between classes. For premature democratic socialists, there are good reasons now for hope and change.

As Rosa Luxemburg noted, every revolution is necessarily “premature,” in the sense that every class conscious movement of popular resistance works with the given problems and possibilities of our time. No friction, no traction.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Scott Tucker

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
December 09, 2019
Jefferson Morley
Trump’s Hand-Picked Prosecutor John Durham Cleared the CIA Once, Will He Again?
Kirkpatrick Sale
Political Collapse: The Center Cannot Hold
Ishmael Reed
Bloomberg Condoned Sexual Assault by NYPD 
W. T. Whitney
Hitting at Cuban Doctors and at Human Solidarity
Louisa Willcox
The Grizzly Cost of Coexistence
Thomas Knapp
Meet Virgil Griffith: America’s Newest Political Prisoner
John Feffer
How the New Right Went Global — and How to Stop It
Ralph Nader
Why Not Also Go With “The Kitchen Table” Impeachable Offenses for Removal?
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Sri Lanka Continues Its Delicate Dance With India
Robert Fisk
Meet the Controversial Actor and Businessman Standing Up Against Egypt’s el-Sisi
Dahr Jamail
Savoring What Remains: Dealing With Climate PTSD
George Wuerthner
Bison Slaughter in Yellowstone…Again
Scott Tucker
Premature Democratic Socialists: Reasons for Hope and Change
Julian Rose
Polish Minister of Health Proposes Carcinogenic 5G Emission Levels as National Norm
Dean Baker
Coal and the Regions Left Behind
Robert Koehler
Envisioning a United World
Weekend Edition
December 06, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Eat an Impeachment
Matthew Hoh
Authorizations for Madness; The Effects and Consequences of Congress’ Endless Permissions for War
Jefferson Morley
Why the Douma Chemical Attack Wasn’t a ‘Managed Massacre’
Andrew Levine
Whatever Happened to the Obama Coalition?
Paul Street
The Dismal Dollar Dems and the Subversion of Democracy
Dave Lindorff
Conviction and Removal Aren’t the Issue; It’s Impeachment of Trump That is Essential
Ron Jacobs
Law Seminar in the Hearing Room: Impeachment Day Six
Linda Pentz Gunter
Why Do We Punish the Peacemakers?
Louis Proyect
Michael Bloomberg and Me
Robert Hunziker
Permafrost Hits a Grim Threshold
Joseph Natoli
What We Must Do
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Global Poison Spring
Robert Fantina
Is Kashmir India’s Palestine?
Charles McKelvey
A Theory of Truth From the South
Walden Bello
How the Battle of Seattle Made the Truth About Globalization True
Evan Jones
BNP Before a French Court
Norman Solomon
Kerry’s Endorsement of Biden Fits: Two Deceptive Supporters of the Iraq War
Torsten Bewernitz – Gabriel Kuhn
Syndicalism for the Twenty-First Century: From Unionism to Class-Struggle Militancy
Matthew Stevenson
Across the Balkans: From Banja Luka to Sarajevo
Thomas Knapp
NATO is a Brain Dead, Obsolete, Rabid Dog. Euthanize It.
Forrest Hylton
Bolivia’s Coup Government: a Far-Right Horror Show
M. G. Piety
A Lesson From the Danes on Immigration
Ellen Isaacs
The Audacity of Hypocrisy
Monika Zgustova
Chernobyl, Lies and Messianism in Russia
Manuel García, Jr.
From Caesar’s Last Breath to Ours
Binoy Kampmark
Going to the ICJ: Myanmar, Genocide and Aung San Suu Kyi’s Gamble
Jill Richardson
Marijuana and the Myth of the “Gateway Drug”
Muzamil Bhat
Srinagar’s Shikaras: Still Waters Run Deep Losses
Gaither Stewart
War and Betrayal: Change and Transformation
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail