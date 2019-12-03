FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
December 3, 2019

For Corporate Media, It’s ‘Anybody But Sanders or Warren’

by

Photograph Source: Office of Sen. Bernie Sanders – Public Domain

Anyone who’s been paying attention should get the picture by now. Overall, in subtle and sledgehammer ways, the mass media of the United States — owned and sponsored by corporate giants — are in the midst of a siege against the two progressive Democratic candidates who have a real chance to be elected president in 2020.

Some of the prevalent media bias has taken the form of protracted swoons for numerous “center lane” opponents of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The recent entry of Michael Bloomberg has further jammed that lane, adding a plutocrat “worth” upwards of $50 billion to a bevy of corporate politicians.

The mainline media are generally quite warm toward so-called “moderates,” without bothering to question what’s so moderate about such positions as bowing to corporate plunder, backing rampant militarism and refusing to seriously confront the climate emergency.

Critical reporting on debate performances and campaign operations has certainly been common. But the core of the “moderate” agenda routinely gets affirmation from elite journalists who told us in no uncertain terms four years ago that Hillary Clinton was obviously the nominee who could defeat Donald Trump.

This year, Sanders has taken most of the flak from reporters and pundits (often virtually indistinguishable), serving as a kind of “heat shield” for Warren. But as Warren gained ground in polling this fall, the attacks on her escalated — to the point that she now has a corporate media bullseye on her political back.

The disconnect between voters and corporate media is often huge. Meanwhile, with fly-on-the-wall pretenses, media outlets that have powerfully distorted proposals like Medicare for All are now reporting (with thinly veiled satisfaction) that voters are cool to those proposals.

The Washington Post, owned by the world’s richest person Jeff Bezos, has routinely spun Medicare for All as some sort of government takeover. In a prominent Nov. 30 news storythat largely attributed Warren’s recent dip in polls to her positioning on healthcare, the Post matter-of-factly — and falsely — referred to Medicare for All as “government-run healthcare” and “a government-run health plan.”

Such pervasive mass-media reporting smoothed the way for deceptions that have elevated Pete Buttigieg in polls during recent weeks with his deceptive “Medicare for all who want it” slogan. That rhetoric springboards from the false premises that Medicare for All would deprive people of meaningful choice and would somehow reduce coverage.

In late September, with scant media scrutiny, Buttigieg launched an ad campaign against Medicare for All that has continued. Using insurance-industry talking points, he is deliberately confusing the current “choice” of predatory for-profit insurance plans with the genuine full choice of healthcare providers that top-quality Medicare for everyone would offer.

Mainstream media outlets are ill-positioned to refute such distortions since they’re routinely purveying such distortions themselves. Warren’s backtracking step on Medicare for All in mid-November was a tribute to media pressure in tandem with attacks from centrist opponents.

The idea of implementing some form of a substantial “wealth tax” has also been denigrated by many corporate-employed journalists. Countless pundits and political beat reporters have warned that proposals like a wealth tax, from Warren and Sanders, risk dragging Democrats down with voters. The truth is that such proposals are unpopular with the punditocracy and the extremely wealthy — while it’s a very different matter for most voters, who strongly favor a wealth tax.

On the same day this fall, the New York Times and the Washington Post published stories on Democratic elites’ “anxiety” about the presidential election. The Post wrote that Democrats “fret” Warren and Sanders “are too liberal to win a general election.” (With disdain, the article made a matter-of-fact reference to “the push for liberal purity.”) The Timessimilarly wrote of “persistent questions about Senator Elizabeth Warren’s viability in the general election.” Contrary voices were absent in both news stories.

Assessing those articles, FAIR.org media analyst Julie Hollar pointed out: “The pieces interviewed a number of big donors and centrist party leaders, who fretted about their preferred candidate’s struggles and expressed hope for someone more corporate-friendly than Warren to enter the race and challenge her rise.”

Hollar added: “The thinking of powerful people in the Democratic Party is worth writing about. But it’s crucial not to just take their claims at face value. . . . What establishment Democrats are really worried about, of course, is their own power in the party, which is threatened by a surging left wing. Don’t look to their establishment media counterparts to report on that transparently.”

Part of the problem is the TV network that many Democrats (mistakenly) trust. MSNBC is becoming notorious for its hostility to Bernie Sanders, often expressed through egregious omission or mathematical fib if not direct antipathy.

Ongoing media analysis is crucial, but even more important is activist pushback against the 24/7 onslaught of corporate-minded propaganda, often couched as common sense and incontrovertible reality. Among the needed counterpunches are these:

**  Support progressive media outlets as they provide independent coverage of the presidential campaign.

**  Widely share, via email forwarding and social media, online pieces that you like. (Hopefully including this one.)

**  Recognize, challenge, and organize against the corporate-media echo chamber that affects so many voters.

You shouldn’t have to be an active supporter of Bernie Sanders (as I am) or of Elizabeth Warren to voice outrage about corporate media biases. What’s at stake includes democracy — the informed consent of the governed — and so much more.

History is unfolding in real time. It’s not a product on the media shelf, to be passively bought and consumed. As Bernie 2020 campaign co-chair Nina Turner says, “All that we love is on the line.”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Norman Solomon

Norman Solomon is executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy, where he coordinates ExposeFacts. Solomon is a co-founder of RootsAction.org.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
December 03, 2019
Richard Lachmann
Can the US Get Out of Its Endless Wars?
Ramzy Baroud
Israel’s Unfinished ‘Coup’
David Rosen
The Dialectics of Postmodern Sexual Identity
Robert Fisk
Reporting Syria: I Talked to Everyone, Except Assad
Patrick Cockburn
Why the Resignation of Iraq’s Prime Minister May Not Stop the Mass Uprising on the Horizon
Norman Solomon
For Corporate Media, It’s ‘Anybody But Sanders or Warren’
Bob Scofield
Uruguay Turns to the Right
Joe Emersberger
Talking About Ecuador’s Political Prisoners: an Interview With Marcela Aguiñaga
Medea Benjamin
Trump Was Right: NATO Should Be Obsolete
Nyla Ali Khan
Lesson in Diplomacy for India’s Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty
William Gudal
The Bubble Machine
Gaither Stewart
Dirty Hands
Peter Certo
End the Wars, Win the Antiwar Vote
Binoy Kampmark
The Liveris Formula: Dow’s Inclusive Capitalism
Dan Bacher
California Freezes New Fracking Permits – But All Oil Drilling Permits Still Outpace 2018
Kay Sather
Can’t Get No Satisfaction?
December 02, 2019
Rob Urie
Ukraine, the New Cold War and the Politics of Impeachment
John Pilger
Visiting Assange, Britain’s Political Prisoner
Thomas P. Healy
Environmental Protection Politics: an Interview with William Ruckelshaus on the Difficulty of Making Public Policy Changes
T.J. Coles
UK Election: How Propaganda Props Up Britain’s “Particularly Extreme Form of Capitalism”
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
What Seattle Has Wrought
Thomas Knapp
Non-Intervention: an Imperfect Solution to a Terrible Problem
Nino Pagliccia
Bolivia: the Danger of Neoliberalism With Fascist Characteristics
Sam Pizzigati
What Would It Cost to Buy the 2020 Election?
Tracey L. Rogers
Can Plantations be Redeemed?
Karl Grossman
U.S. Plan on Killing Birds in New York
William A. Cohn
The House is Not a Home: a Common Sense Proposition
Weekend Edition
November 29, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Carl Boggs
The Grand Illusion
Vicente Navarro
What is Happening in Spain?
Jeffrey St. Clair
“It Was Twenty Years Ago Today:” Seattle Diary
Paul Street
Why the UkraineGate Hearings Didn’t Move the Dial
Sameer Dossani
Seattle +20: What the Global Justice Movement Got Right
Jennifer Matsui
The Impunity Doctrine: The Meek Shall be Buried Beneath the Earth
Jonathan Cook
Britain’s Chief Rabbi is Helping to Stoke antisemitism
Jeff Mackler and Lazaro Monteverde
Bolivia: Anatomy of a Coup
Ramzy Baroud
Israel’s Next Move: The Real Danger in US Decision to Normalize Illegal Jewish Settlements
Nicolas J S Davies
Iraqis Rise Up Against 16 Years of ‘Made in the USA’ Corruption
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Seattle WTO Uprising & the Indymedia Movement, Twenty Years Later
Peter Knutson
Gas Mask in a Shopping Bag: Looking Back at WTO Seattle
Andrew Levine
Thanksgiving 2019: Where Are We Now?
Ellen Taylor
Evo Morales and the Rights of Mother Earth
Natalie Dowzicky
When Trump Became Messiah to the American Right
Manuel García, Jr.
What Should You Do About Climate Change?
Thomas Knapp
Trump Sentences Future War Criminals to Death
Julian Vigo
Privacy and Big Tech’s Surveillance of Our Lives and Bodies
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail