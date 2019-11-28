FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
November 28, 2019

A Meaningful Thanksgiving

by

The impeachment proceedings to investigate allegations of impropriety in the Donald Trump presidency will impact many American households this Thanksgiving. Families will be confronted by political tensions of a profound nature this year. There is no sugar coating it, there is a base of people who believe Trump’s lies and the absurd defenses offered for his corrupt acts.

Unanimous consensus, among intelligence agencies and the Republican-led US Senate Intelligence Committee, that Russia was responsible for election interference in the 2016 presidential election has not been able to convince some people of the criminal reality; do not let arguing with those inoculated from the truth spoil or interrupt the gathering.

I use Thanksgiving dinner as a classic example for dealing with conflict in the classes I teach. Each year my students describe fears about family get-togethers escalating into heated disputes. I have offered the coursework as an excuse for students needing to avoid the event, “if you need to, just tell your families that your mean instructor assigned extra work for the break…”

It turns out that families can disagree on a great many things. Sometimes they can agree to disagree, sometimes not–when bigoted aunts and uncles offer to “pray the gay away,” or insist “you’re disowned until you start dating your own race” go too far.

Sometimes students returning home for the holiday present to their families the first evidence of “brainwashing” and an “exposure to a liberal education.” In some cases the antipathy goes both ways. Since the 2016 election some students report avoiding festivities because, “their fears about the consequences of a Trump presidency, as well as a general disdain for family members who voted for him, are still very real.”

In the week before Thanksgiving I lead discussion on morals and values in America. “Ignorance is bliss” provides an entry into political narratives and the role of truth. Sadly, it also presents an ugly introduction to politics, because the current criminal in the White House seems to show that lying and denying are part of a code that earns millions of votes.

Trump is a symptom of a deeper gap between Americans and the truth. Avoiding the lessons of genocide and the role it played in “discovering” the Americas is indeed a key part of selling Thanksgiving itself. Most of the Founding Fathers were slave owners, all were white men, and no women were full citizens until August 18, 1920, with the passage of the 19th Amendment (still waiting for equal pay for equal work).

Gentle humor can make a point at a family table (“I guess this turkey wished it were a convicted war criminal like the three US military members Trump just pardoned”), though backing off at signs of a big defensive reaction is best. “Sure,” you might note, “plenty of debate about this even in the militaryitself.”

It is a shame we’ve reached this point; I cannot believe that people should feel fear over talking with loved ones about what matters to them.

There is opportunity, if we can listen, discuss, problem solve, make efforts to find mutually satisfying solutions, and demonstrate shared respect; coming together can be a source of unity and an embrace of division. There are lessons from my fields of peace studies and conflict transformation that can help divided societies and divided families and affirm difference can provide strength.

One great first step is making and enforcing ground rules. Clearly defined expectations and enforcement can outline respectful communication and promote shared values. Another option is to be strategic, are you most interested in emotional satisfaction (feeling good), process satisfaction (participating in a way that feels good), or substantive satisfaction (obtaining the desired outcome)? Keeping priorities in mind is a good way to make sure that actions are aligned to goals, if “no politics allowed” makes that possible—do it.

If emotional or process comfort is most important, then reflect these motivations in your statements and actions, even if you need to let some egregious statements stand (“Trump is a great guy and victim of fake news”). Avoidance is the most commonly used method for managing conflicts in the U.S. and it serves a strategic purpose, but it does have an opportunity cost.

If substantive satisfaction is most important, you should still focus your aims. Keep in mind that your goal may not match with the goals of others. If you’re trying to convince your family, then reflect on what is most likely to work. Respectful communication and active listening are your greatest assets, because you’re unlikely to change their minds with superior evidence or insults; changing minds is achieved by addressing underlying values and interests. Remember that initial lesson that ignorance is bliss; many people are convinced they are right when they’ve been misled.

Few of us are ever changed by someone “calling us out,” but rather by calling in, making connection. “Uncle Al,” you might say, “you served in Gulf War I and I want to respect your sacrifice. Do you think Donald Trump, born rich and who skipped out on Vietnam from fake bone spurs, deserves the support of honorable veterans like you? I gotta say, I respect you and not him, to be blunt.” Then listen respectfully to Uncle Al. You made your point and do not make it again.

In the long run the deep wounds and scars will need to be treated. It will require a return to basic values and trust. Your Thanksgiving is meaningful if you spend it with loved ones and find things to appreciate, Trump wins when his terrorism takes that away from you—don’t let that happen.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Wim Laven

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
November 28, 2019
Vijay Prashad
How to Commit War Crimes and Get Away With It
Alexander Cockburn
A Humboldt Thanksgiving
Evaggelos Vallianatos
A Nation Run by Billionaires and Lobbyists
Sam Husseini
How a Would-be Thanksgiving Argument Can Spawn a Revolution
Sarah Gillespie
Sarah Gillespie on “The Ballad of Standing Rock”
Jonah Raskin
Rabbi Michael Lerner: The Pied Piper of Love
Tweeti Blancett
Why We Mu Permanently Safeguard Chaco Canyon
Elliot Murphy
Labour’s New Internationalism: Chagos and Western Sahara
Guillaume Long
How the OAS, and the Media’s Lack of Scrutiny, Caused a Violent Coup in Bolivia
John Feffer
Will Impeachment Affect Trump’s Re-Election Chances?
George Wuerthner
A Collective Ignorance of Ecosystems
Ron Jacobs
Just Part of Doing Business
Nicky Reid
Thanksgiving Should Be America’s Day of the Dead
Celina Stien-della Croce
Prompted by Local Activists, Congressman McGovern Condemns the Coup in Bolivia
Dean Baker
China Has Hugely Outgrown the US Under Trump
George Ochenski
Thankful for Montana and Much More
Wim Laven
A Meaningful Thanksgiving
November 27, 2019
Olivia Arigho-Stiles
Bolivian Police Gas Funeral March in Latest Crack-Down
Kenneth Surin
Labor’s UK General Election Manifesto
Jonathan Cook
Is Netanyahu Ready to Inflame War to Escape His Legal Troubles?
Dean Baker
Should We Have Billionaires?
Jim Kavanagh
Defeat or Impeach? The (Il)Logic of Impeachment
Steve Early
UAW Chief Forced Out: AFGE President Should Be Next Union Leader To Quit
Robert Fisk
How Belfast Prepared Me for the Middle East
Robert Hunziker
China’s Renewed Coal Boom
Howard Lisnoff
The High Crimes of Selling Churros and Loosies in NYC
Alison Bodine
Chile Despertó! Chile Has Woken Up! The Rising Fight Against Neo-Liberalism in Chile
Andrea Mazzarino
Bearing Witness to the Costs of War
Binoy Kampmark
Popes Against Nuclear Weapons
Norman Solomon
When Progressives in Congress Let Us Down, We Should Push Back
Andrew Wood
Impeachment’s Authoritarian End
November 26, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
A Tale of Two Princes
Lawrence Davidson
Waging War Against the Rule of Law
Manuel García, Jr.
Climate Change is a War Crime
Colin Todhunter
Hunger Games: Food Abundance and Twisted Truths  
John Feffer
Don’t Just Focus on Trump’s Crimes at Home
Katie Fite
A Cattle Industry and Local Control Power Grab: Inside the Malheur Owyhee Public Lands Bill
James Handley
Betrayed by Joe Biden: a Personal History
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Ukraine-Gate Provides Another Opportunity to Demonize Russia
Yoav Litvin
No ‘Revolution’ Without Palestine: a Letter to Bernie Sanders
Hamid Yazdan Panah
A Simple Truth About the Protests in Iran
Thomas Knapp
Thankful in 2019
November 25, 2019
John Pilger
The Lies About Assange Must Stop Now
Conn Hallinan
Nuclear Lies and Broken Promises
Matthew Stevenson
An Impeachment Hearings Libretto
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail