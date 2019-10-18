Leadership Lacking for Wolf Protection

Last month WS aerial gunned an entire pack of seven wolves north of Centennial Valley after the wolves killed a longtime sheep herder’s livestock guard dog. Any thinking person is going have some serious questions about this, including why an experienced rancher would put his dog in this situation. In the words of one land manager I talked to, it was a death sentence. By what logic did the WS agent decide that it was appropriate, justified or reasonable to kill an entire pack of wolves, especially when the livestock producer created the situation that led to his dog’s death?