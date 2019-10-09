  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

Support Our Annual Fund Drive!fund-drive-progress-thermometer

We only shake our readers down two times a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
October 9, 2019

From Kabul: Youth on the Road to Peace

by

Photo: Dr. Hakim Young.

In September 2019, facing everyday dangers of the war and under constant pressure to view those from other tribes as enemies, young people from each of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces gathered for a three day “On the Road to Peace” conference in Kabul.

30th September 2019 / 8th Mezan 1398.

Despite the violent crises which we human beings have created for Afghanistan and our planet earth, I have witnessed yet again how renewing our relationships with Nature and one another can calm us, teach us, and change us.

I saw this happening among the 26 participants of the “Youth on the Road to Peace Conference” organized by the Afghan Peace Volunteers from the 18th to the 21st of September.

The youth were rightfully feeling disheartened by the ongoing challenges in their country: war, opposing local and foreign groups in conflict, ISIS, Taliban, U.S./NATO forces, capitalism, climate-change related drought, inequality, racism, rhetoric with no action, societal and personal confusion…

Name any global problem, and we’ll find it looming in this ‘forgotten’ war-playground housing 35 million ordinary Afghans.

Since the beginning of 2019, the UN had reported “shocking and unacceptable” numbers of civilian casualties across Afghanistan, noting a big increase in the number of casualties caused by government and NATO-led troops.

So, imagine that everything is going wrong in our lives, and then, a pause and a space opens up. We get in touch with our feelings for life and people again, and our being shifts.

“We’re not even at peace with Mother Nature who gives serenity,” remarked Tamana, a 16-year-old Conference participant.

Mahdia also echoed these sentiments, “Before this Conference, I never made an effort to be kind towards Nature or to take care of her, because I never thought seriously about Nature. I have been motivated to work for Nature, for our very own survival.”

In considering their shared humanity and relationships, the youth began to think critically about their relationship to money and power. Kamal was visibly shaken by life’s very basic questions, “Our humanity doesn’t require religion, race or nationality. Money is imaginary, and at our deaths, we will not regret having little money. We shouldn’t work for ourselves, but for the people and the world.”

Over just four days, their humanity arose above the barriers of culture, language, political divisions, and the distrust and bad vibes generated by an ongoing war. “We have two things in common among everyone, humanity and relationships.” Ali Sina spoke with conviction. While Ali is engaged to someone from his ethnic group, he had exhorted the participants to consider inter-ethnic marriages as a way to break ethnic borders.

Kamran reflected in Pashhto, “I used to think of Afghans as Pashtuns, Uzbeks, Hazaras or Tajik. But now, I believe that we are all human beings!”

What about all the blood feuds, revenge and endless cycles of retaliatory violence over the past five decades of war?

Sakina, a 12th grade student, said, “We are human beings who are not perfect, so we should forgive one another.” This is radical, especially in the light of generational prejudices among other ethnic groups. For Sakina’s ethnic group of Hazaras, this discrimination extended especially to Pashtuns like Maiwand, who was standing across from her in a circle. Maiwand, also a 12th grade student, agreed, “I’ve learned the important life lesson of ample forgiving. Forgiveness can prevent other persons from being killed in revenge.”

Shahdab, a Tajik university undergraduate, described how a web of blue thread held between the circle’s participants was an example of unity, “If I let go of the thread, it will weaken the unity that we have now.”

Sohrab said in Uzbeki, “Youth are the future of a country, and should be nurtured to be like medicines for the illnesses of their country.”

Anis Gul resounded, “We shouldn’t live as we did in the past or like our forefathers, but as a new generation, we should think differently!”

However badly the Afghan war has affected each of these youth, they are ‘hardwired’ to pursue relationships. I was moved by the quiet but revolutionary power of reconnecting with nature, and with one another.

A video made to accompany this article can be found at youtu.be/sCB-MFe8SQ4

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Dr. Hakim Young

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
October 09, 2019
Kenneth Surin
Bojo Goes Bonkers: Two Borders Will Divide Ireland From Northern Ireland
Patrick Cockburn
Iraq Protests: Death Toll Soars as Militias Target Protesters
Dean Baker
Trump’s Trade War: a Report From the Front
Howard Lisnoff
Public School Uniforms: Symbol of the Times 
Gary Leupp
Zelensky’s Capitulation and Trump’s Open Appeals for Foreign Help on Biden Dirt
George Ochenski
Time to Leave the Political Ghosts of 2016 Behind and Face the Future
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Of Horses and Civilization
Saad Hafiz
The Battle for the Soul of India
Binoy Kampmark
Colin Powell’s Trump Problem
Sam Pizzigati
The GM Strike: a Century of Context
Lee Ballinger
Imagine That
Dr. Hakim Young
From Kabul: Youth on the Road to Peace
October 08, 2019
Chitrangada Choudhury – Aniket Aga
Sowing the Seeds of the Climate Crisis in Odisha
Robert Fisk
“Your Transaction Has Been Canceled”: Lessons in Lebanon’s Economy
Doug Johnson Hatlem
Polling the Warren Factor
Katie Fite
Owyhee Ecocide: Anatomy of BLM’s Ancient Juniper Forest Destruction
John W. Whitehead
Guns For Hire: the US Shouldn’t Be Using the Military to Police the Globe
Nino Pagliccia
The Real Venezuela: Dignified, Indivisible and Truthful
Manuel García, Jr.
The Political Realities of Science Work
Norman Solomon
Bernie’s Heart. And Ours.
Colin Brineman
A Tale of Two Policies: Trump’s Hypocrisy and State Violence in Venezuela and Brazil
Laura Finley
The Death Penalty is Barbaric and Ineffective
Chika Unigwe
It’s Not Just Greta: Why are the Developing World’s Inspiring Activists Being Ignored?
Thomas Knapp
Instead of Explaining Greta Thunberg, Debate Her Claims
Jerome Irwin
7.5 Million Humans Say No to Climate Crisis and Yes to Life
Mel Gurtov
Overreach, the Achilles Heel of Autocrats
October 07, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
Iraq is in Revolt
Jim Goodman
Trump Administration to Small Farmers: Stop Whining, Your Demise is Inevitable
Ian Brennan
Homeless Oakland Heart: “Not a Homeless Person, Just a Person Without a Home.”
John Feffer
The New Age of Protest
John McMurtry
Lawless Trump-Canada Connections
Binoy Kampmark
Turning 70: Xi’s People’s Republic of China
Sarah Anderson
We’ve Waited Too Long for Corporations to Fix the CEO Pay Problem on Their Own
Nicolas J S Davies
Counting the Dead Through the Fog of War in Afghanistan
Josue De Luna Navarro
How Fossil Fuels Pollute STEM Education
Dan Bacher
Judge Rules, Winnemem Wintu and WATER Prepare for Appeal in Siskiyou County CEQA Lawsuit
Cesar Chelala
Education is a Neglected Casualty of Wars and Displacements
Elliot Sperber
Chariots of War
Weekend Edition
October 04, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Julie Y. Chu
Cruel Optimism and the Settler-Colonial Roots of White Grievance
Rob Urie
Impeachment, Brought to You by the CIA
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Texts, Lies and Transcripts in the Time of Moloch
Paul Street
We Meddle Too: Trump, Empire, and “The National Interest”
Andrew Levine
Impeachment, Pelosi-Style
T.J. Coles
Robot Trolls on Amazon: How Fake Reviews Could Undermine Progressive Politics
Pete Dolack
Capitalism’s Triumph: Labor Rights Violated in Every Country on Earth
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail