Lawless Trump-Canada Connections

by

Canada recently seized and sold $30 million worth of Iranian properties in Ottawa and Toronto, a gross hypocrisy explains Yves Engler in light of oversights of more flagrant US and Israel terror victims.

But the behaviour of Canada Foreign Affairs in joining the lawless US war of sanctions, embargos and military threats against Iran goes deeper than hypocrisy.

It is another vassal-state violation of international law on behalf of US rogue policies around the world against majority world societies not fully subjugated to US corporate-profit rule – now against China, against Venezuela, and against Iran and Yemen most ec0-genocidally.

The US backed and armed Saudi bombing of Yemen and mass famine as a weapon of war is more brutal to civilians than in Vietnam, and on behalf of the more despotic and anti-democratic Islamic theocracy of Saudi Arabia.

Yet how many know that it is this same illegal US embargo war against Iran and accompanying armed terror against its oil trading partners that has caused Canada’s disastrous rift with China and its refusal to purchase long-time major Canada agricultural exports to China now ruining Western farmers?

We have been told the story-line by Canada’s government and the media that the now long imprisonment of lead China businesswoman Meng Wanzhou is “strictly abiding by the rule of law” and “China cannot or does not want to understand how the rule of law works”.

In fact, the detention is of the CFO of China’s world-leading telecommunications giant, Huawei, occurred as Huawei was surpassing the long US monopoly giants in global sales, and while the Trump administration was – and remains – in the midst of other strong-arm trade sanctions on China to recover lost market shares to now more competitive Chinese industries.

The fact that it is US corporations themselves which have shipped American jobs en masseto China – predicted by critics of the borderless transnational corporate trade regime throughout – is reverse-blamed on China as the US is silently in trouble even in cell-phone communications where it has long dominated world trade.

Trump has implicitly acknowledged that the US demand for extradition of Meng Wanzhou is part of his trade war with China, and that – mighty white of him – he might work for the release of two Canadians imprisoned in response (for which pervasive Foreign Affairs Minister Freeland, who has presided over this whole disaster for Canada, unctuously – and futilely – thanked him for nothing).

Minister Freeland has long pretended the fit-up arrest and detention of Huawei’s CEO Meng Wanzhou in transit at a Canadian airport has been to uphold ‘the rule of law’ as sacred. Yet the extraterritorial state arrest is in fact only obeying a US extradition warrant for Huawei’s alleged violation of the US’s illegal trade war on Iran!

That this extra-territorial demand is for no offense committed under Canada or international law is not reported even by the press. That the offense alleged is against an illegal US embargo of Iran by export controls to which Canada is not a party is deleted across government accounts and the media.

At the same time, Trump’s royal love-in with new Saudi tyrant Muhammad bin Salman (with Boris Johnson joining in) backs and arms the eco-genocidal destruction of neighboring Yemen, now the poorest and most war-oppressed country in the world

Needless to say, background editors of what can be spoken on the public stage ensure at every level that no joining of the dots here is allowed. That Canada has supplied the Saudi war of aggression and mass starvation with billions worth of armored trucks, once a front-end issue, disappears from what accounts there are of the genocidal war presented by acting Saudi-king bin Salman as quick national victory.

Even although the establishment media and politicos may hate Trump, they know that US bully and vassal Canada waging corporate state war on poorer, not-fully-capitalist countries is taboo to know even for them.

It is one more dirty-secret accumulation of interconnected evils and lies out of sight under which the Creation increasingly groans.