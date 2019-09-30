  • Monthly
September 30, 2019

My Russia Hot-Air Balloon

by

Wouldn’t you like to ride in my Russia hot-air balloon?
Wouldn’t you like to malign in my Russia hot-air balloon?
We’ll rig the vote with media folk together, you and I,
For we can LIE!!!

Up, up and unaware in my propaganda tool, my Russia hot-air balloon!

The world’s a surreal place in my propaganda tool balloon.
It wears a nasty woman’s face in my Russia hot-air balloon.
We’ll keep out throngs of human pawns for that darn socialist guy.
For we can LIE!!!

Up, up and unaware in my propaganda tool, my Russia hot-air balloon!

Suspended under a rightwing duopoly,
We’ll search the matrix for a deep state op to guide us.
If by some chance you find yourself jeopardized by me,
We’ll find some media clod to hide us, keep the cash beside us.

Success is hovering there in my Russia hot-air balloon.
Crushing the people’s will is fair in my propaganda tool balloon.
If you’ll hold my hand we’ll pull more scams on that Bernie guy.
For we can LIE!!!

Up, up and unaware in my propaganda tool, my Russia hot-air
ballooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooon!

Up and unaware, up, up and unaware … up, up and unaware!!!

Elizabeth Keyes

