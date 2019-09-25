Robin Vos Punches Wisconsin Students and Teachers in the Face. Asks, how they got a Black Eye?

The glue that keeps the school together are experienced teachers who have learned over the course of several years strategies for both helping kids, but also survival under often difficult working conditions. On average, over 50% of new K-12 teachers quit within three years. The job is hard. Teachers deal with the social problems present in our communities. Kids often come from broken homes. Opioid and alcohol addiction, abuse in the home, parents working too many hours out of necessity or not enough for being able to find it, undernutrition and more. These problems get dumped on teachers’ doors when kids walk in the classroom, yet teachers do what they can to educate students and give them their best shot at exiting dysfunctional situations. This is a hard job that I could not do, and I bet neither could most of you.