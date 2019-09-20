by

Captains of Industry

Herman Melville have you seen

his Moby Dick

Can you believe it

When that book came out it really didn’t hit it

With the critics

And Captain Ahab’s given name was Sam

Yes, old Sam Ahab

Which spelled backwards reads Bahamas

Where Columbus first landed

Which is still getting battered

By the storms and the heat

Curling up from all the ovens

of the cannibals.

Hyperbole?

Just ask the Lucayans

And all those consumed

By Cristóbal Colón, and other captains

Of industry

Transmuting with their alchemy

The jungles

And the mountains and the rivers

of the globe

Into pollution, slums, and graves, and guns,

And gold