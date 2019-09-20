Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
September 20, 2019

Captains of Industry 

by

Herman Melville have you seen
his Moby Dick
Can you believe it
When that book came out it really didn’t hit it
With the critics
And Captain Ahab’s given name was Sam
Yes, old Sam Ahab
Which spelled backwards reads Bahamas
Where Columbus first landed
Which is still getting battered
By the storms and the heat
Curling up from all the ovens
of the cannibals.
Hyperbole?
Just ask the Lucayans
And all those consumed
By Cristóbal Colón, and other captains
Of industry
Transmuting with their alchemy
The jungles
And the mountains and the rivers
of the globe
Into pollution, slums, and graves, and guns,
And gold

 

Elliot Sperber

Elliot Sperber is a writer, attorney, and adjunct professor. He lives in New York City and can be reached at elliot.sperber@gmail.com and on twitter @elliot_sperber

