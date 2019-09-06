by

The Desertification of the Mind

There are caterpillars

in my eyes

Or so I’ve been told — though

What they’re doing, I don’t know

Caterpillars liquefy

And then turn into butterflies

And fly

Is that not right, Pazuzu?

Is it true you

Once were king of droughts

But doubts about your fitness for this

Led you to quit?

And now you just sit on your bench

In Roberto Clemente Plaza

and witness the unfolding?

Is this true?

Or maybe what is true, Pazuzu shouts,

Is just the doubt.

As the bridge’s beacon beckons

Bacon’s famous exhortation: torture nature

Is with ardent faithfulness observed

Across the earth

And brains turn into deserts, too

Pazuzu avers