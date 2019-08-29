Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 29, 2019

Brazil, the Amazon, and Global Warming

by

Photograph Source: Neil Palmer/CIAT – Flickr – CC BY-SA 2.0

Brazil has gotten a huge amount of bad press with the fires in the Amazon with the emphasis on the harm its development policies are doing to efforts to limit global warming. While the policies of Brazil’s right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, are disastrous, there is an important part of the story that is being left out of most discussions.

The reason that we are worried about global warming is because rich countries, most importantly the United States, have been spewing huge amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere for well over a century, while destroying the native forests on their lands. They also have paid to have forests in other countries destroyed in order to meet their resource needs.

This is the context in which the destruction of the Amazon is a worldwide problem of enormous proportions. (The Amazon is treasure which should be preserved even if global warming was not a crisis, but that is a different matter.)

The blame Brazil story is one where a group of rich boys are sitting around in their mansion eating a huge plate of cookies. Meanwhile, they send the housekeeper from room to make the beds and clean up. After the housekeeper finishes, she sees the last cookie on the plate and begins to reach for it. The rich boys then all yell at her for being greedy for wanting to take the last cookie.

The rich countries lack of concern for the environment made it cheaper for them to develop. Now poorer countries, who are struggling to develop, are being told that they need to respect the environment for the good of the planet.

In fact, they do need to respect the environment, but we (the rich countries) have to pay them to do it. After all, it is a problem we created. That may not be a politically popular position here, but it is a politically serious one on a world basis and the only plausible way to limit global warming.

This article first appeared on Dean Baker’s Beat the Press blog.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Dean Baker

Dean Baker is the senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, DC. 

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
August 29, 2019
Jack Rasmus
Trump’s Other Wall
John Steppling
The Reality Brokers (or the Rise of the Automagicians)
Suyapa Portillo Villeda
Under the U.S. Eye: When is the Time for Honduran Democracy?
George Ochenski
Environmental Collaborators, Hang Your Heads in Shame
Dean Baker
Brazil, the Amazon, and Global Warming
Jonah Raskin
PG&E Free: Revolutionary Energy at Stone Edge Farm in Sonoma, California
Max Lawson
Billionaires are a Sign of Economic Failure
Pandion Haliaetus
A Plea From the Animal Kingdom
Binoy Kampmark
The Stupidity of Smart Devices and Smart Cities
Roy Morrison
Global Climate Movement: Darkest Before the Dawn
Andreas Harsono
Indonesia’s Journalists Grapple With Islamism
Manuel García, Jr.
Night and Day, Being and Nonbeing
Lawrence Wittner
Trump has Blocked Wage Gains for American Workers
August 28, 2019
Louisa Willcox
Endangering the Ark
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Trade War and the Emerging Corporatist-Fascist State
Susan Babbitt
Fire and the “Changing Narrative” Thing
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Greek Way to a Green Planet
Vishaka George
Why is the Climate Changing Like This?
Daniel Warner
Algerians Patiently Protest
Dan Corjescu
On the Persistence of Religion
J.P. Linstroth
Bolsonaro Fiddles While the Amazon Burns
Dean Baker
CEOs Say Shareholders Won’t Be No. 1 Anymore. Turns Out They Already Weren’t
Yves Engler
Canada and Bolsonaro
Shubh Mathur
The World is Watching Kashmire
Phil Rockstroh
Captain Pia Klemp Arrives as David Koch Departs the United States of Altamont
August 27, 2019
Timothy Messer-Kruse
Trump, Greenland and Manifest Destiny
Mike Miller
From Protest to Power
Thomas S. Harrington
Hong Kong: Their Head-Bashers … and “Ours”
Colin Todhunter
Boris Johnson, GMOs and Glyphosate: Irresponsible, Negligent and Criminal?  
Peter Bolton
The Week Trump Hit Peak Megalomania
Nick Licata
Is Trump Outorganizing the Democrats?
Thomas Knapp
Will the DNC Snatch Defeat from the Jaws of Victory Yet Again?
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Are Sanders and Warren Throwing a Lifeline to the Military-Industrial Complex?
Howard Lisnoff
The Horsemen of the Apocalypse Fuel the Fires of Hate and Destruction
Harry Blain
Should We Fight a War on White Terrorism?
Nino Pagliccia
Argentina: The Political Pendulum may be Swinging Left Again in Latin America
Ted Rall
Freedom of the Press? Not in the U.S.
Jake Lynch
Peace Journalism for the Koreas Negotiations
August 26, 2019
Paul Street
“Hereby Ordered”: On Trump, Capital, Fascism, and China in a World on Fire
Marshall Auerback
Trump Never Had a Grand Strategy for China: They Were Just Tariff Tantrums
Jacques R. Pauwels
The Hitler-Stalin Pact of August 23, 1939: Myth and Reality
Robert Fisk
The Fourth Afghan War is About to Escalate
David Macaray
The Death of Political Satire
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Flying the Flag
Binoy Kampmark
Imperial Sentiments: Donald Trump, Greenland and Colonial Real Estate
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail