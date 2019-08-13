Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 13, 2019

China Hysteria Down Under

by

The blinkered security establishment is standard fare in politics. From Washington to Manila, we hear of terrors and concerns which tend to more spectral than not. Legitimate concerns such as catastrophic environmental failure, or a nuclear accident, are treated with a sigh, its warners doomsday advocates rather than reasoned citizens. It is the unseen demon that preoccupies.

One such blinkered devotee is Andrew Hastie, an Australian member of parliament who prides himself as something of a security sage. (Suffice to say that experience serving as a member of the Special Air Services Regiment does not necessarily qualify you as an expert in world politics.) He chairs the Parliamentary Joint Committee for Intelligence and Security, a grouping of parliamentarians that has done more harm to Australian civil liberties than most institutions. Lacking an inner cabinet role, he has the freedom to mouth some of his richer views, possibly with promptings from the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison. Best get the lowly man to do the damage if you want a view known widely.

Being no Sinophile, Hastie has deemed the People’s Republic of China the great Satan of international politics, something that will earn him a fan base in certain circles in the Washington cocktail set. In doing so, he reiterates fears of Yellow-Red horde coursing its way through Asia to the idyllic, peaceful antipodes. He scolds Australians for not appreciating the “ideology” of the Chinese Communist Party. This is the new domino effect, and like that haphazard assessment formulated during the Eisenhower years, it is equally unconvincing.

In The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday, Hastie expressed an opinion dressed up in the language of urgency, an attempt to awaken a certain consciousness. In that sense, he is an options shop, hand-me-down George Kennan, who penned his famous Long Telegram as US chargé d’affaires in Moscow warning of the Soviet mindset. “At bottom of Kremlin’s neurotic view of world affairs is traditional and instinctive Russian sense of insecurity,” he noted.

Hastie makes no mention of Kennan, preferring, instead, the convenient findings of Stephen Kotkin of Princeton to disabuse those silly sods who thought that “Stalin’s decisions were the rational actions of a realist great power.” In Kotkin’s views, it turned out that the embroidering of Marxist terms through meetings, discussions and policies in the Kremlin were really due to one tendency: “the Communists were Communists!”

For Hastie, the planes finding their incendiary conclusion in the World Trade Centre in New York and the Pentagon did not supply the defining “geopolitical moment” of the 21st century. That dubious honour went to the colliding encounter between a J-8 fighter jet of the People’s Liberation Army Navy and a US Navy EP-3 signals intelligence aircraft off Hainan Island that same year. The PLAN pilot perished; the 24 crew of the EP-3 were subsequently held by the PRC for 11 days. The aircraft was duly stripped and examined, and returned in parts. “The Hainan Island incident laid down the contours for the present challenge facing Australia. It portended the agonising security and economic balancing act we must now perform.”

Hastie is less anthropological, and more reactionary than Kennan. “Right now,” writes Hastie, “our greatest vulnerability lies not in our infrastructure, but our thinking.” This is nothing less than an “intellectual failure” rendering Australia and other states “institutionally weak. If we don’t understand the challenge ahead for our civil society, in our parliaments, in our universities, in our private enterprises, in our charities – our little platoons – then choices will be made for us. Our sovereignty, our freedoms, will be diminished.” Strong language from a politician in the service of a country whose sovereignty has always been susceptible to modification, being an annex of Washington’s imperium.

What was needed, in the view of a worried Hastie, was for Australians to accept and duly respond “to the reality of the geopolitical struggle before us – its origins, its ideas and its implications for the Indo-Pacific region”. Australia found itself facing “every strategic and economic question […] refracted through the geopolitical competition of the US and the PRC.” The solution? Continue to trade with the PRC for reasons of prosperity, yet maintain a firm security posture against it.

Shaky historical comparisons make their way into the piece. Australia, he insisted, found itself in the same position as those French strategists worried about the rise of Nazi Germany. The “Maginot Line” built to protect France against Germany prior to the Second World War finds a modern equivalent in the theory that “economic liberalisation would naturally lead to democratisation in China.” The French failed against the German panzers; Australia has, in turn, “failed to see how mobile our authoritarian neighbour has become.”

The extrapolations are inevitable: the Munich analogy that corrupted so much thinking in US foreign policy, leading to defeat in Vietnam; the need to take steps to avert disaster and avoid appeasing authoritarianism. Many an idiotic policy has arisen from shonky historical analogies.

The Chinese response was curt, coming in a statement from the embassy. “We strongly deplore the Australian federal MP Andrew Hastie’s rhetoric on ‘China threat’ which lays bare his Cold War mentality and ideological bias.” Its assessment was conventional: there was a “world trend of peace, co-operation and development” that was undermined by such remarks.

Hastie has his glum faced backers unnerved by the “might is right” view of the world order, be it US President Donald Trump’s penchant for tearing up treaties, Russian disruptions, strong man popularity or disunity in Europe. Anne-Marie Brady, based at the University of Canterbury, defers to the MP’s wisdom, making the common mistake about a joint parliamentary committee that often sees haunting forms rather than substantive matters. That committee, after all, “helped pass the new counter-foreign interference legislation which will help address the Chinese Communist Party’s aggressive united front work activities in Australia”.

We have seen this in history: the hysterical prophet who insists on self-fulfilling prophecies. If you proclaim the end of the world is nigh, you might just get what you wish for. Terrifying your opponents, unsettling them into something rash, is the stuff historical blunders are made from. The march of history is not that of an orderly, planned sequence, but a messy stumble occasioned by blundering leaders. With individuals like Hastie, a reasoned balance will not be struck. Those in Washington will remain confident that they have Australia on their side in any future skirmish.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Binoy Kampmark

Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
August 13, 2019
John Marciano
Massacres at Home and Abroad
Forrest Hylton
Medellín Diary: Remembering Our Dead
Nancy Marie Mithlo
Tarantino’s ‘Dead Indians’ and the Roots of American Violence
Rick Baum
The Federal Reserve Board’s Recent Figures on the Outrageous Unequal Distribution of Wealth
Robert Hunziker
Sea Level Rise!
Dean Baker
Thoughts on China’s Currency
Patrick Cockburn
The British Still Haven’t Learned the Lessons of the Troubles
Binoy Kampmark
China Hysteria Down Under
Thomas Knapp
Sneering at “Conspiracy Theories” is a Lazy Substitute for Seeking the Truth
Kim C. Domenico
Careerism and the War Machine
Robert Koehler
Dead Canaries
Dan Bacher
Winnemem Wintu Chief Asks Delta Tunnel Amendment Negotiators
James A Haught
The Biggest News of the 21st Century
August 12, 2019
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Farm Rot is Eating America Alive
Robert Fisk
Rattling the Nuclear Cage: India, Pakistan, Israel, Iran and the US
John Feffer
Trump: Out of the Graveyard and Into the Pyre?
Howard Lisnoff
At the End of the Barrel of a Gun
Eric Draitser
Dear Progressives for Warren: Your Class Is Showing
David Rosen
Postmodern Sexual Identity
Binoy Kampmark
Conspiracy, Death and Jeffrey Epstein
Laura Finley
Difficult Discussions, Not-So-Difficult Answers
Josh Hoxie
Five Ways the Economy is Stacked Against the Young
Rob Okun
Are We Ready Now to Put Shooters’ Gender at Center of Gun Debate?
Phil Rockstroh
Bodies on the Ground and the Rise and Rise of the Economic Elite
Graham Peebles
The Need for Unity in Ethiopia
Cesar Chelala
Lunch at the St. Regis New York
Weekend Edition
August 09, 2019
Friday - Sunday
David Price
Militarized Observers: Institutional Daydreams of Ethics End Runs to Weaponize Culture
Rob Urie
Democrats and the Politics of Change
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Small Stains on the Pavement
Paul Street
Nothing Less Than a Revolution Can Save Us
Timothy Braatz
Atomic Bombs Are Not Lifesavers
Richard Moser
Climate Crisis Means the Ruling Class has Failed. Can the Working Class Inherit the Earth?
Anthony DiMaggio
The “Trump Recovery”: Behind Right-Wing Populism’s Radical Transformation
Daniel Beaumont
Hate, Murder and Perversity: El Paso 2019, Mississippi 1964
Margot Patterson
U.S. Imperialism, Iran and the Context for War
Andrew Levine
Where Have All The Racists Gone?
Richard Rubenstein
Resolving the Democrats’ Dilemma
Michael Simmons
Paul Krassner: Nun Smooching In America
Gary Leupp
Mass-Shootings as Expressions of U.S. Racism
Thomas Knapp
Tweeting Publicly Available Information isn’t “Shameful and Dangerous”
Ralph Nader
Big Pharma: Gouges, Casualties, and the Congressional Remedy!
Charles McKelvey
Reframing the Issues and Taking Direction of the Nation
Ramzy Baroud
The War on Innocence: Palestinian Children in Israeli Military Court
John Steppling
Blood in Our Eyes
Mike Ferner
“Culture Of Violence?” You Betcha, Mr. Trump, But It’s Not The Video Games
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail