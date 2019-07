by

Disappearing Snails

Snail shells — some are empty

Polished clean by ants

And, sometimes, the ants haven’t

finished the job yet

Sometimes they’re just getting started

So, we set them aside

To preserve them — rarities these days

As wolves were in these parts

Before they disappeared

As we will soon

The way things are heating

And look at you sitting there

Paying your loans

As though that’ll help

As though that’s not stoking the engine

As well