by

In Defense of the Satanic

Satan, the name, stems

From “one who opposes”

Opposes belief

And submission to dogma

For Satan the serpent

Distributed knowledge

Transgressing the order.

Evicted from Eden

Avoiding those doomed to attack him

And fear him

He sailed off to Crete

Where the serpent was lauded

By all the Minoans

Who loved what he taught them

And built him a temple

But worship was something

From which he recoiled

It’s said that he fled with the priestess,

The princess, on Theseus’ ship

And arrived in Piraeus

Remaining below as they built a new sprit

Which had split in the wind

And replaced the worn deck

Until little original wood was left

When the serpent emerged

And went searching for peas

And some cheese which he found

Up on Mitseon Road

And met Socrates there

Who received his transmission

About opposition

Or so we’re told

And soon after that

He departed and traveled

Opposing the crimes of the times

Of those

Who see opposition as being satanic

Especially that which defies sacred dogma

In favor of knowledge, and genuine doubt

About where we are

By a star,

On a globe.

Epilogue

If, as in the biblical story of the fall, Satan is one who opposes submission to coercive power and dogma, and is a deliverer of knowledge, it is not at all surprising that Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning, among others, would be regarded as satanic. And, as such, it’s no wonder that so many feel so comfortable submitting them to torture.