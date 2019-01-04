Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 4, 2019

Yemen, Where No One Hears You Scream

by

Now we know what it takes to briefly flip the script on Saudi Arabia. A journalist has to be murdered in an embassy on the orders of the Crown Prince, his body dismembered with a bone saw and then the butchered remains dissolved in a vat of acid. But not just any journalist.  The Saudis have killed and imprisoned many journalists before. But Jamal Khashoggi was journalist working for the Washington Post, a paper owned by the world’s richest man. Usually, the Saudis just buy off their critics. But in Jeff Bezos they may have encountered a man too rich to be bought.

Still there was no anguished outcry, from the Washington Post or the New York Times, three months earlier, after a Saudi Arabian fighter jet launched an airstrike on a school bus in Yemeni village of  Dahyan. The bus had stopped in Dahyan for refreshments, after a picnic, and was heading back to the school when it was struck by a laser-guided MK 82 bomb manufactured by Lockheed and sold to the Saudis by the Pentagon. Fifty people were killed in the bombing, all of them civilians, 30 of them children, most of them 10 years old and younger. Another 48 people were wounded.

One of the school’s teachers, Yahya Hussein, was driving behind the bus in a car. She arrived in Dahyan a few minutes after airstrike and encountered a scene of unspeakable horror. “There was body parts and blood everywhere,” she told Al Jazeera.

The Saudis didn’t bother cleaning up the blood or hiding the severed limbs. Instead the Crown Prince declared the school-bus bombing a “legitimate military attack.” A few days later, the Saudis bombed a funeral for one of the victims, killing and maiming another dozen people. The Saudis said the victims were being used as human shields by the Houthi militias. “I’ll be talking about a lot of things with the Saudis,” Trump quipped to Axios recently. “But certainly I wouldn’t be having people that don’t know how to use the weapons shooting at buses with children.”

One might have hoped for at least a little introspection from the Pentagon in the wake of this gruesome child slaughter.

Instead we were treated to some appalling nonsense from the liberals’ favorite general, James Mattis, who said that the US’s role in the war was helping to prevent civilian casualties. “Therearen’t news reports when Saudi coalition pilots exercise restraint,” Mattis declared. Which begs the question: who is being killed when the Saudis show restraint with their American weapons and the press isn’t around to examine the body parts?

After all, the Dahyan bombing was far from first the massacre of civilians perpetrated by the Saudis using American-made “smart bombs.” In March 2016, 97 civilians were killed when the Saudis bombed the Kames Market in Mastaba. According to Human Rights Watch, 25 children died in that attack. Seven months later, the Saudis targeted another laser-guided missile at a funeral hall in Sanaa, killing 195 civilians. In between, those atrocities the Saudis bombed hospitals, schools, power plants and water treatment facilities, all in violation of international law.

In all, more US-backed Saudi airstrikes have killed more than 5,000 people, 60 percent of them civilians. This lethal lawlessness eventually proved too much even for the drone king himself. After the Sanaa bombing, Obama ordered a halt new weapons sales to the Saudis. Of course by this time, his administration had already sold the Saudis more than $115 billion in weapons, the most of any administration in the 70-year history of the US/Saudi relationship. The ban was swiftly lifted under Trump, who wasted little time in brokering his own $110 billion arms deal with the House of Saud.

The war in Yemen, started under Obama and accelerated under Trump, can legitimately be called a war on children. The famine sweeping the country largely as a result of the crushing embargo against the nation may be the worst on the planet in more than a century, according to the United Nations. More than 1.8 million children are the brink of starvation, with at least 130 dying each day.

Despite the rising death toll, Yemen remains a place few Americans have heard of or could place on map. Yet it is where Barack Obama ordered the assassination by drone of an American citizen, Anwar al-Awlaki, and two weeks later called up another hit that killed his 16-year-old son, Abdulrahman, also an American citizen. Neither were afforded any kind of due process by the peace prize president.

Yemen is also where Donald Trump committed his first war crime, authorizing a commando raid eight days after his inauguration on a village that killed 15 civilians, including, al-Awlaki’s 8-year-old daughter, Nora. Why is the US killing children in Yemen? Who authorized it? What is the goal? When will it end? No one is saying. Few in congress or the press even bother to ask.

It’s not a secret war, the way Afghanistan was under Jimmy Carter. It’s something worse: a war no one cares enough about to mention, assess or debate. Yemen is the place where no one hears you scream, even as you shout in horror at the sight of the dismembered bodies of the 10-year-olds who were once your students.

John Coltrane Dead and Some of You Have Yet to Hear Him Play

Booked Up

What I’m reading this week…

Fat Cat: the Steve Mnuchin Story by Rebecca Burns and David Dayen (Strong Arm Press)

Paradise Rot: a Novel by Jenny Hval (Verso)

The Savage Frontier: the Pyrenees in History and the Imagination by Matthew Carr (The New Press)

Sound Grammar

What I’m listening to this week…

Presence by Orrin Evans (Smoke Sessions)

The Groove Hunter by McLenty Hunter Jr. (Strikezone)

Science Fair by Allison Miller and Carmen Staaf (Sunnyside Records)

Freedom is the Whole Life of Everyone

Vasily Grossman: “I used to think freedom was freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of conscience. But freedom is the whole life of everyone. Here is what it amounts to: you have to have the right to sow what you wish to, to make shoes or coats, to bake into bread the flour ground from the grain you have sown, and to sell it or not sell it as you wish; for the lathe operator, the steelworker, and the artist it’s a matter of being able to live as you wish and work as you wish and not as they order you to. And in our country there is no freedom – not for those who write books nor for those who sow grain nor for those who make shoes.”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jeffrey St. Clair

Jeffrey St. Clair is editor of CounterPunch. His new book is Bernie and the Sandernistas: Field Notes From a Failed Revolution. He can be reached at: sitka@comcast.net or on Twitter  @JSCCounterPunch

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
January 04, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
“If Bernie Runs?” Wrong Question
Rob Urie
Capitalism and Race Redux
Jeffrey St. Clair
Yemen, Where No One Hears You Scream
Anthony DiMaggio
The Shutdown as Fascist Creep: Profiling Right-Wing Extremism in America
CounterPunch
Our Top Stories of 2018
Andrew Levine
Russia and the Liberals
Pete Dolack
Why Are Leftists Cheering the Potential Demise of Rojava’s Socialist Experiment?
Kenn Orphan
Burning Books, Banning Art, and the Persistence of American Puritanism
Chris Orlet
On Pocahontas: Democrats, Press Must Stop Playing Into the Master Manipulator’s Hands
Nicolas J S Davies
The Hidden Structure of U.S. Empire
Louis Proyect
Sanders, Warren and the DSA
Gabriel Kuhn – Micke Nordin
Class War in Sweden
Robert Fisk
Judge Richard Goldstone Suffered for Turning His Back on Gaza, But Not as Much as the Palestinians He Betrayed
Dave Lindorff
Surprise Ruling Opens New Avenue for Mumia to Win New Trial on his Murder Conviction
Bruce Neuburger
Migration, Injustice and the Horrific Irony of It All
Nick Pemberton
Will Bernie Sanders Will Be Our President in 2020?
Judith Deutsch
A Tale of Two Toilets: Profiting from Necessity?
Graham Peebles
Tribal Nationalism vs Global Unity
Creston Davis
Things Hidden from the Beginning of the World: Between Ozymandias and Gaia
Evaggelos Vallianatos
How I Fell in Love With Greek Art
Robert Fantina
Happy New Year?
Stephen Zunes
Despite Everything, the US Troops Should Leave Syria
Jesse Logan
There’s Got to be a Better Way: Of Friends, Science, Politics and Bears
Michael Schwalbe
What It Means to Put Class First
Jack Tuholske
It’s Time to Get Serious About CO2 Pollution
Binoy Kampmark
Brexit Armageddon
Ron Jacobs
Capitalist Word Play
Anthony Pahnke
Trump’s Wasteful Military Venture
Peter Crowley
Democrats: Make Labor a Priority for 2020
Rick Baum
Unions Need to End Pay Inequality Within Their Ranks
Jeff Sher
Alexandria in Pelosistan
Daniel Warner
Yellow Vests, Modern Junk Politics and Robespierre
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Can Nepal Realistically Look to China as an Alternative Trade Partner?
Nicole Patrice Hill – Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Troubles of “Invasive” Plants: Collateral Damage, Monsanto, and the Tragedy of Pinyon-Juniper eradication
Robert Koehler
A Loose Canon for Peace
Jimmy Centeno
A Philosophy of Liberation in Pressing Times
Max Parry
Why France’s Yellow Vest Protests Are Ignored by “The Resistance” in the U.S.
Edward Curtin
Loving Me Was Easier: A Parable for the Perplexed
Thomas Knapp
Why I am Still a Cryptocurrency Enthusiast, 2019 Edition
Jonah Raskin
Walking on the Aussie Wild Side: The Counterculture Down Under with Michael Wilding
Thomas Knapp
Why I am Still a Cryptocurrency Enthusiast, 2019 Edition
Elliot Sperber
Time Travelers of the World Unite
January 03, 2019
John Davis
Burn Lands
John G. Russell
Of Color, Crime and Punishment
Tom Clifford
The Chinese Economy at 70: Slowing Down Amid a Protracted Trade War
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail