Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 28, 2018

Thoughts on Putin, Economic Downturns and Democracy

by

A friend called my attention to this Project Syndicate piece by Kenneth Rogoff, a Harvard economics professor and former chief economist at the I.M.F. Rogoff  argues that Russia will need major economic reform and political reform in order for its economy to get back on a healthy growth path.

In the course of making his argument, Rogoff makes a quick and dirty case that the fact Putin was able to win re-election despite the economic downturn in 2015-2016 resulting from the collapse of world oil prices, shows that the country is not a western democracy.

“The shock to the real economy has been severe, with Russia suffering a decline in output in 2015 and 2016 comparable to what the United States experienced during its 2008-2009 financial crisis, with the contraction in GDP totalling about 4%. …..

“In a western democracy, an economic collapse on the scale experienced by Russia would have been extremely difficult to digest politically, as the global surge in populism demonstrates. Yet Putin has been able to remain firmly in control and, in all likelihood, will easily be able to engineer another landslide victory in the presidential election due in March 2018.”

First, the I.M.F. data to which Rogoff links, does not support his story of an economic collapse in Russia. The reported decline in GDP is 2.7 percent, not the 4.0 percent claimed by Rogoff. And, it is more than reversed by the growth in 2017 and projected growth in 2018. In other words, there does not seem to be much of a story of economic collapse here.

But the idea that a Russian government could not stay in power through an economic downturn, if it were democratic, is an interesting one. According to the I.M.F., Russia’s economy shrank by more than 25 percent from 1992 to 1996 under Boris Yeltsin, a close U.S. ally. Yet, he managed to be re-elected in 1996 despite an economic decline that was an order of magnitude larger than the one under Putin from 2014 to 2016. By the Rogoff theory, we can infer that Yeltsin should not have been able to win re-election through democratic means.

This article originally appeared on Dean Baker’s Beat the Press blog.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Dean Baker

Dean Baker is the senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, DC. 

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
December 28, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
American Amnesia: What’s Missing From Our Collective Memory?
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Totem Thieves
Andrew Levine
Who Cares Which Democrat Comes Out on Top?
Louis Proyect
Putin and Russia’s Turn to Capitalism
Brian Cloughley
Japan Wants to Jettison Its Vow to “Forever Renounce War”
Jonah Raskin
Fuck You, Dying American Empire: Reflections of an Aging Anti-Imperialist
Ramzy Baroud
A Question Every American Must Confront: Apartheid Israel or US Democracy?
Robert Fisk
Trump vs. Mattis: Beware When Men of War Come to the Rescue
Kenn Orphan
Bearing Witness to Extinction
Joseph Natoli
What is It About the the American Character?
Katie Fite
The Terrible Destruction of Pinyon-Juniper Forests
Philip Doe
Fracking Future Shock in Colorado   
John W. Whitehead
Government Shutdown or Not, the Police State Will Continue to Flourish
Sameer Dossani
What Ireland’s Pro-Choice Referendum Teaches Us About Democracy
Ron Jacobs
Trump’s Military Moves
Kim C. Domenico
The Cure for White Supremacy Lies in Religion and Art 
Dean Baker
Thoughts on Putin, Economic Downturns and Democracy
Bill Quigley
Ten 2018 Extinction Awards
Dave Lindorff
Keep Walking, Nothing Important to See Here
Ralph Nader
25 Ways the Canadian Health Care System is Better than Obamacare
Lindsay Koshgarian
Stop Wasting Money on the Pentagon
Jim Goodman
Dairy Farming is Dying, After 40 Years, I’m Done
ANIS SHIVANI
Quit America! The Case for Moral Disengagement from American Politics
Leslie Watson Malachi
We’re Learning the Truth About Voter Fraud
Colin Todhunter
Reckless Gamble for Profit that Placed Indian Cotton Farmers in Corporate Noose
United Hereditary Chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation
An Open Letter to the Public, RCMP, Canadian and Provincial Governments
Norah Vawter
The Green New Deal: Let’s Shake Things Up
Jake Johnston
Is Haiti Awakening to Change?
Patrick Walker
Schumer vs. the Climate: Manchin’s Criminally Insane Promotion
Barbara Kantz
14,000 Hours: A Village in Recovery
Joshua Frank
My Top Five Albums of 2018
Jeffrey St. Clair
Aisle Seat: the 20 Best Films of 2018
December 27, 2018
Kenneth Surin
The Brexit Pantomime and the Drone “Invasion”
David Altheide
Selling Fear and Amusement: News as Entertainment
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Crime and Punishment in an Age of the Jungle
Aidan O'Brien
Since When Did the Irish Words “Sinn Féin” Mean Pro-Empire?
Norman Solomon
With Beto O’Rourke as Lightning Rod, Corporate Democrats Aim to Stifle Criticism
Chandra Muzaffar
Trump’s Big Pullout
Frank Scott
Wake From the Nightmare or Sleep for Eternity
Cesar Chelala
 A Safe Alternative to Female Circumcision
Monika Zgustova
The Consequences of the Prague Spring
George Wuerthner
Crooked River Water: Public Right vs. Private Profits
December 26, 2018
Arshad Khan
Could India Have Remained an Undivided Country?
Howard Lisnoff
The Big-Box Store Confrontation: Issues of War and Peace Among the Jeans
Wouter Hoenderdaal
Bolsonaro’s Brazil: Chicago Boy-style Neoliberalism
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail