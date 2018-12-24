Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 24, 2018

A Christmas Miracle? USA Stopping a War?

by

President Trump has “commander in chiefed” an end to the illegal US role in the war in Syria. And there are reports the Commander in Chief may order a draw down in Afghanistan, the war that keeps on giving! Knock me down with a feather! Turns out it ain’t that hard to end a war! It must be a Christmas Miracle! In the lifetime of the post 9-11 generation, the USA has started many a war, but ended nary a one. Is this a new era? Is it evidence that this Christmas Christ may return? I do not know how else to understand it.

Of course, the usual suspects are grumbling about this, Lindsey Graham among them, but let us give Trump credit for standing up to the war profiteers and their bought and paid for apologists, peace may break out before anyone thought possible! Even the Senate has gotten into the act, moving to end the US war on Yemen fought by Saudi Arabia, a lapdog dependency if ever there was one, so the USA could pretend it was just “supplying aircraft fuel.”

Can this Christmas Miracle continue? Dare one hope it spread? Imagine, as John Lennon musically urged, no war. Impossible? That is what Christmas Miracles are all about, accomplishing the impossible.

The U.S. is officially fighting undeclared wars in seven countries, according to the White House’s latest war report, known as the “Report on the Legal and Policy Frameworks Guiding the United States’ Military Force and Related National Security Operations,” the unclassified portion admits the USA has ongoing wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Libya, and Niger — all under authority granted in the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force to fight al-Qaeda-linked militants. Wouldn’t it be a miracle if all seven of these “official” wars ended over Christmas by order of President Trump?

Wouldn’t that be an amazing reaffirmation of the teachings of Christ, who told St. Peter that violence was not the answer, not even to defend Christ himself from arrest by the Romans? Wouldn’t that be a wonderful Christmas gift to all the soldiers at risk of death and disability, their families and the people of those ravaged, war torn countries? A Christmas miracle indeed!

Now that I am ramped up, why not go for the whole enchilada! Let’s end ‘em all, not just the “official” wars but all those unofficial wars as well. “We don’t know exactly where we’re at in the world, militarily, and what we’re doing,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in October 2017. That was in the wake of the combat deaths of four members of the Special Operations forces in the West African nation of Niger. Turns out the US has Special Ops forces deployed to 149 countries in 2017. Because these are “secret” not “official” wars, just like Lindsey Graham, one cannot be sure how many of these secret wars are still going on, or how many were added in 2018. It would take a Christmas Miracle just to keep track of them. So why not a Christmas Miracle to end them all at one fell swoop?

Maybe it is a propitious time to end all these wars. Given the danger of a confrontation with Russia over Ukraine and China in the South Seas, where significant opponents with nuclear arsenals await, maybe the USA should stand down from the brink and embrace the Christmas Miracle. I am ashamed to admit it, but I was losing my belief in Santa Claus given the plethora of unremitting bad news. But now I am going to sit down and write Santa a letter—I am asking him for a Christmas Miracle!

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Kary Love

Kary Love is a Michigan attorney.

New from
CounterPunch

December 24, 2018
Michael D. Yates
Exploitation and Expropriation, or Why Capitalism Must be Attacked with Equal Force on Every Front
Conn Hallinan
Lessons for the Left From the Spanish Elections
George Wuerthner
In Praise of Dead Trees
Nick Pemberton
Alexandria The Millennial
Lawrence Davidson
Zionism and Anti-Semitism: Argument / Counter-Argument
Mark Weisbrot
“Fort Trump” in Poland is a Another Dumb and Dangerous Idea
Binoy Kampmark
Orbán’s Latest Dance
LH Sartori
Imperial Interventions, Withdrawal from Syria and Self-Determination
Steven Colatrella
Capitalism in the United States and in Europe
Elizabeth Keyes
‘It Must Have Been the Wind …’
Arn Menconi
Yemen and the War Powers Act
Raouf Halaby
The Pernicious Walls in Bethlehem, Palestine, and Around the World
Kary Love
A Christmas Miracle? USA Stopping a War?
Wim Laven
Should We Rethink Presidential Powers?
Weekend Edition
December 21, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Two Populisms, Not One
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Real Resistance: 20 Grassroots Groups That Are Fighting the Good Fight
Rob Urie
Ecocide as Creative Destruction
Jeffrey Sommers – Peter Balazs
Viktor Orban and Scott Walker: “Reconsider It!”
Julia Kassem
The Administration isn’t Ending the Wars in the Middle East — It’s Shifting Strategy
Terry Gibbs
Dumb Ways to Die: Welcome to Our Mass Suicide
Pete Dolack
World’s Governments Indulge in Symbolism, Not Action, at COP24
Louisa Willcox
Bear Dreaming: Of Wonder in Winter
Ramzy Baroud
Is There a Plot to Depopulate Palestinian Refugee Camps in Lebanon?
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Abrupt Withdrawal From Syria Might Provide Exactly the Anarchic Conditions in Which ISIS has Always Flourished
Richard Moser
Is the Green New Deal a Revolutionary Reform?
Jim Kavanagh
For What It’s Worth: The Yellow Vests and the Left
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Failed Neoliberal Policies Caused Low African American Turnout in 2016 – Not Russians
Ajamu Baraka
The Bolton Speech on Africa: A Case of the Wolf and the Foxes
John Laforge
Cold War Killer Blow Back
Jonah Raskin
MLK Day Today: The Legacy of the Man and the Myth 
Gary Leupp
No Reason to Oppose Trump’s Withdrawal from Syria
Yoav Litvin
The Hypocrisy Behind Zionist Cries of ‘Antisemitism’
Dave Lindorff
Trump Does Something Right for Once
W. T. Whitney
Bush, Posada and Dirty War Against Cuba
Christopher Brauchli
Trump’s War on Children
Binoy Kampmark
Leaving Syria: President Trump’s Withdrawal
Manuel García, Jr.
Facing Greta’s Climate Challenge
George Wuerthner
Big Timber’s Voodoo Science About Forest Fires
John Kendall Hawkins
Abbie and the Yippies: We Miss the Levity
Missy Comley Beattie
Derangement Syndrome
S. Brian Willson
The Obsession With and Lies About Nicaragua
Louis Proyect
Is This the Moment for the Working Class?
Kerron Ó Luain
Captain Moonlight Revived: Ireland’s New Land War?
Ted Rall
Liberals No Longer Feel Your Pain
Chelli Stanley
On American Values
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail