Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 12, 2018

Collaboration Failure: Trump Trashes Sage Grouse Protections

by

Photo Source USFWS Mountain-Prairie | CC BY 2.0

Last week the Trump administration announced it was slashing the area dedicated to protecting imperiled sage grouse populations from 10.7 million acres to 1.8 million acres and opening the rest to drilling and mining. For the faux conservation collaborators who were crowing about their great victory in keeping sage grouse from being protected by the Endangered Species Act, it’s another huge loss for collaboration and a win for industry and developers.

Sage grouse are native ground-dwelling birds about the size of chickens that only a century ago numbered 16 million across 13 Western states and three Canadian provinces. Latest estimates put their decimated population at somewhere between 200,000 and 400,000, primarily due to habitat destruction through sagebrush eradication, industrial impacts and development.

Sage grouse have been candidates for listing under the Endangered Species Act since 2002, but in 2015 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was congressionally prohibited from listing the birds as threatened for 10 years. That should have been a wake-up call to those who profess to being advocates for sage grouse protection and restoration that politics, not science, would call the shots in the future. Unfortunately, instead of putting up a fight for giving the birds the full protection of the Endangered Species Act, various groups and agencies opted for collaboration to halt the precipitous population decline.

Governors across the West duly appointed their advisory committees, making sure to “balance” industrial interests with those hoping to keep the sage grouse from becoming extinct. “Balance” is the favorite word for politicians and industry to give the appearance of fairness, but is actually a dodge to avoid taking the hard steps needed to remedy serious environmental problems.

Montana was no exception and, after years of meetings and symposiums, speeches and congenial back-slapping, the advisory committee forwarded its recommendations to Gov. Steve Bullock — who immediately cut the recommended distance between industrial activities and sage grouse mating sites by almost half.

The sage grouse advocates should have put up a fight right there and then and put Bullock on the spot for ignoring science in favor of industry. But they didn’t, since the nature of collaboration is going along to get along and they didn’t want to wind up on the wrong side of a governor with future political aspirations.

The poster child for this misplaced collaboration was none other than Missoula’s Land Tawney, president/CEO of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers which, rather unbelievably, posted a picture of him online with a dead sage grouse on Sept. 28, 2015, with the caption: “How are you celebrating the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision not to list the sage grouse under the Endangered Species Act? Here at BHA, we went hunting. Here’s BHA President/CEO Land Tawney savoring the conservation success.”

Conservation success? Well, here we are a couple short years later and the reality of Tawney and the other collaborators’ “success” is fully revealed. Whereas the Fish and Wildlife Service claimed the new land-management plans would protect the sage grouse’s habitat of 165 million acres across eleven Western states, it has now been reduced by the Trump administration and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke to a mere 1.8 million acres.

At some point even the most hardcore collaborators are going to have to face the facts. They have been played for fools by politicians and industry. For the sake of present and future generations, it’s time for them to admit that and, if they’re going to claim to be conservation advocates, they had best start racking up some real, not imaginary, “conservation successes.”

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

December 12, 2018
Arshad Khan
War, Anniversaries and Lessons Never Learned
Paul Street
Blacking Out the Yellow Vests on Cable News: Corporate Media Doing its Job
David Schultz
Stacking the Deck Against Democracy in Wisconsin
Steve Early
The Housing Affordability Crisis and What Millennials Can do About It
George Ochenski
Collaboration Failure: Trump Trashes Sage Grouse Protections
Rob Seimetz
Bringing a Life Into a Dying World: A Letter From a Father to His Unborn Son
Michael Howard
PETA and the ‘S’-Word
John Kendall Hawkins
Good Panopt, Bad Panopt: Does It Make A Difference?
Kim C. Domenico
Redeeming Utopia: a Meditation On An Essay by Ursula LeGuin
Binoy Kampmark
Exhuming Franco: Spain’s Immemorial Divisions
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Democratizing Money
Laura Finley
Congress Must Reauthorize VAWA
December 11, 2018
Eric Draitser
AFRICOM: A Neocolonial Occupation Force?
Sheldon Richman
War Over Ukraine?
Louis Proyect
Why World War II, Not the New Deal, Ended the Great Depression
Howard Lisnoff
Police Violence and Mass Policing in the U.S.
Mark Ashwill
A “Patriotic” Education Study Abroad Program in Viet Nam: God Bless America, Right or Wrong!
Laura Flanders
HUD Official to Move into Public Housing?
Nino Pagliccia
Resistance is Not Terrorism
Matthew Johnson
See No Evil, See No Good: The Truth Is Not Black and White
Maria Paez Victor
How Reuters Slandered Venezuela’s Social Benefits Card
December 10, 2018
Jacques R. Pauwels
Foreign Interventions in Revolutionary Russia
Richard Klin
The Disasters of War
Katie Fite
Rebranding Bundy
Gary Olson
A Few Thoughts on Politics and Personal Identity
Patrick Cockburn
Brexit Britain’s Crisis of Self-Confidence Will Only End in Tears and Rising Nationalism
Andrew Moss
Undocumented Citizen
Dean Baker
Trump and China: Going With Patent Holders Against Workers
Lawrence Wittner
Reviving the Nuclear Disarmament Movement: a Practical Proposal
Dan Siegel
Thoughts on the 2018 Elections and Beyond
Thomas Knapp
Election 2020: I Can Smell the Dumpster Fires Already
Weekend Edition
December 07, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Steve Hendricks
What If We Just Buy Off Big Fossil Fuel? A Novel Plan to Mitigate the Climate Calamity
Jeffrey St. Clair
Cancer as Weapon: Poppy Bush’s Radioactive War on Iraq
Paul Street
The McCain and Bush Death Tours: Establishment Rituals in How to be a Proper Ruler
Jason Hirthler
Laws of the Jungle: The Free Market and the Continuity of Change
Ajamu Baraka
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights at 70: Time to De-Colonize Human Rights!
Andrew Levine
Thoughts on Strategy for a Left Opposition
Jennifer Matsui
Dead of Night Redux: A Zombie Rises, A Spook Falls
Rob Urie
Degrowth: Toward a Green Revolution
Binoy Kampmark
The Bomb that Did Not Detonate: Julian Assange, Manafort and The Guardian
Robert Hunziker
The Deathly Insect Dilemma
Robert Fisk
Spare Me the American Tears for the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi
Joseph Natoli
Tribal Justice
Ron Jacobs
Getting Pushed Off the Capitalist Cliff
Macdonald Stainsby
Unist’ot’en Camp is Under Threat in Northern Canada
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail