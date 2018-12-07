Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 7, 2018

Is Bush’s Legacy Really Much Different Than Trump’s?

by

As the federal government closed shop for a day of national mourning for the late President George H.W. Bush, an image of came to my mind.

It’s an ad by his supporters claiming presidential candidate Michael Dukakis “allows first degree murderers to have weekend passes,” as an image of an African American man, Willie Horton, flashes across the screen. More photos of Horton are shown, along with the words “stabbing, kidnapping, raping.”

I wasn’t even born when this ad aired in 1988. I know it because I studied it in my media classes as a classic example of how politicians stoked racist fears to link black people to crime and further a mass incarceration agenda.

Just last month, President Donald Trump’s political team ran an ad inspired by the same race-baiting tactic. An ad so obviously racist even Fox News stopped running it. It depicts Mexican immigrant Luis Bracamontes saying he would “kill more cops,” and claims “Democrats let him into our country. Democrats let him stay.” (These claims were false.)

The ad was designed to link Central American immigrants to crime just as a caravan of asylum seekers from Honduras was headed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

As I recall H. W. Bush’s legacy, the similarities keep coming.

In 1989, Bush had the DEA lure a teenager to sell crack cocaine just across the street from the White House. They chose Keith Jackson, a 19-year-old African American high school student from Anacostia who, thanks to a very segregated D.C., didn’t even know where the White House was.

After the incident, Bush showed this bag of crack on national television, calling for more prison funding. Jackson ended up serving eight years.

More recently, Trump has been ratcheting up fears about MS-13, a gang. He’s been using the pain and suffering of Evelyn Rodriguez, the mother of a daughter killed by a gang member, as a prop in speeches and roundtables to show people how dangerous “illegal” immigrants are. “These aren’t people,” he’s said. “These are animals.”

All the while, he’s been separating mothers and children at the border and keeping the kids locked up in detention centers.

It’s hard not to see how these two presidents employ politics cut from the same cloth. One demonizing black U.S. citizens, the other demonizing brown immigrants, all in an effort to distract from the real crime — money being funneled up to their rich friends rather than invested in public goods.

How quickly we forget.

The celebrations of the Bush legacy even extend to his son, the still living former President George W. Bush. A recent Tylt online poll asked is “Donald Trump making you finally appreciate George W. Bush?”

Almost 74 percent said they’d #RatherHaveBush. Oof.

The junior Bush’s climb in popularity isn’t thanks to establishment Republicans who wish Trump would just be a bit quieter about his racism. His favorability among Democrats is at 54 percent, compared to 11 percent in 2009.

Why do we condemn Trump but laud the Bush family? Because they weren’t as mean-sounding and could take a joke?

That’s a pretty low standard of decency for a pair of presidents who, together, killed millions in the Middle East and imprisoned millions of nonviolent drug offenders back home.

And it’s a dangerously low standard for us to sustain moving forward. If we keep forgetting or revising our history, we’re destined to repeat it with leaders who may crack a smile and use respectable language, but forge ahead with a Trump-like agenda nonetheless.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Domenica Ghanem

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
December 07, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Domenica Ghanem
Is Bush’s Legacy Really Much Different Than Trump’s?
Peter Certo
Let Us Argue Over Dead Presidents
Christopher Brauchli
Concentration Camps From Here to China
ANIS SHIVANI
The Progress of Fascism Over the Last Twenty Years
Al Ronzoni
New Deals, From FDR’s to the Greens’
Gerald Scorse
America’s Rigged Tax Collection System
Louis Proyect
Praying the Gay Away
Rev. Theodore H. Lockhart
A Homily: the Lord Has a Controversy With His People?
December 06, 2018
Charles Pierson
Yemen: 85,000. Dead. Kids.
Jeffrey St. Clair
Fortunate Son: How Neil Bush Succeeded in Business Without Really Trying
George Ochenski
Warnings of Doom, Amid a Smokescreen of Denial and Distraction
Norman Solomon
What It Means That Hillary Clinton Might Run for President in 2020
Kathy Kelly
Seeing Yemen from Jeju
Dave Lindorff
Demand an End to the Taxation of Social Security Benefits
Tony Christini
Who Will Run to Bernie’s Left?
David Stansfield
The Nasty Rich
Joe Emersberger
UK Labour’s Fiscal Credibility Rule: Neoliberal Orthodoxy Dies Hard
Jack Heyman
The Tragic Death of Byron Jacobs, Hero of the EGT Longshore Struggle
Ed Meek
At Sports University, We Support Our Troops
Binoy Kampmark
Lying About Age: The Legal Efforts of Emile Ratelband
December 05, 2018
Louisa Willcox
Manifest Destiny and the Land Ethic: On Aldo Leopold, Escudilla and the Big White Bear
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
Air Cocaine: Poppy Bush, the Contras and a Secret Airbase in the Backwoods of Arkansas
Jonathan Cook
Israel’s New War of Attrition on Jerusalem’s Palestinians
Alfred W. McCoy
Five Academics Who Unleashed the “Demon” of Geopolitical Power
Chris Floyd
Criminal History: BCCI, the Bushes … and Mueller
Kenneth Surin
Newcastle, Australia: a Place of Contradictions
David Swanson
Yemen, Poisoned Water, and a Green New Deal
George Wuerthner
In the Name of “Saving” the Sage Grouse, the BLM Wants to Destroy Its Habitat
Ted Rall
The Amazing GWHB Hagiography
Mason D. Steiner
What’s Been Learned From The First World War?
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
Climate Crisis Made Worse
Dean Baker
Pausing at the Fed
William Cook
From George 1 to George 2
December 04, 2018
Anthony DiMaggio
Imperialist in Chief: A Critical History of George H. W. Bush’s War on Iraq
Jeffrey St. Clair
How Poppy Bush’s Brother, “Uncle Bucky,” Made a Killing Off the Iraq Wars
Sheldon Richman
Gassing Migrants
Lawrence Davidson
Just How Corrupt is the American Soul?
Kenn Orphan
Hard Truths and the ‘Indispensable Nation’
Dan Corjescu
On the Persistence of German War Guilt
Aidan O'Brien
The Tragic Migration of Africans to Europe Started Thirty Years Ago, Just When Neoliberalism Started to Bite
Todd Miller
Why the Migrant Caravan Story Is a Climate Change Story
Robert Fisk
How Middle East Dictators Bring Their Western Allies Down
Jack Rasmus
A US-China Trade War ‘Armistice’?
Brett Wilkins
‘Take Out Their Families’: Trump Fulfills Criminal Campaign Promise as Hundreds Die in Latest US-Led Syria Strikes
Colin Todhunter
Agrarian Crisis: Father of Green Revolution in India Rejects GM Crops as Farmers Demand Justice in Delhi
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail