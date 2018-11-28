Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 28, 2018

No, We Won’t be Raking Our National Forests

by

Photo Source Nicholas A. Tonelli | CC BY 2.0

By now the worst wildfire in California has been extensively covered, even as rains drown the ashes and bones during the grim search for the missing. Despite their best attempts to deceive the American public and push their commercial deforestation agenda for the timber industry, both President Trump and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s comments about managing our national forests have been widely rebutted by firefighters and scientists who correctly assessed the disaster for what it was — a climate change-fueled urban fire that started in chaparral causing homes, not forests, to burn. And no, the blame can’t credibly be laid on failures by federal forest management agencies or “environmental extremists.”

By now most Americans — and the rest of the world’s citizens — are all-too-well acquainted with Donald Trump’s propensity to lie about issues large and small. But he may have set a new low with his false claim that the president of Finland told him that they have fewer forest fires because they rake their forest floors.

To quote our very stable genius president: “I was with the president of Finland, he said ‘We have a much different — we’re a forest nation.’ He called it a forest nation. And they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things, and they don’t have any problem. And when it is, it’s a very small problem. So I know everybody’s looking at that to that end. And it’s going to work out, it’s going to work out well.”

It was such a blatant misrepresentation that the Finnish president himself had to clarify that he never told Trump any such thing and that, no, the Finnish people do not rake their forest floors.

To anyone with even elementary knowledge of an actual forest, the entire idea of raking the forest is ludicrous. That, of course, would exclude Trump since he’s spent most of his life in high-rise New York penthouses or on manicured golf courses. His understanding of nature and functioning ecosystems is about on par with his claim that he has a “natural instinct” for science. Uh yeah, science is definitely an instinct — unless you’ve actually studied organic and inorganic chemistry, biology, physics and the host of other intellectually demanding disciplines that form the basis for real, not imagined, science.

If Trump had any understanding of the world he may have realized that Finland isn’t California, that a quarter of Finland lies north of the Arctic Circle where the sun never rises for 51 days during winter, that the average summer temperature hovers in the 60s, and their sub-arctic forests are blanketed in snow during the long winter months.

In truth, the forest floor is where the mycelium lives and performs its vital function of turning rotting vegetation into nutrients to return to the ecosystem, where new growth begins and sustains the vast array of flora and fauna necessary to functioning ecosystems.

That Ryan Zinke, who was raised in Montana, went along with Trump’s balderdash is even harder to take because he should know better. Then again, the way to keep a job in the Trump administration is to be, above all, “loyal” — and Zinke will obviously now say anything to keep his job.

But for the rest of us it’s another day, another Trump lie, and another ignorant mandate to “Make America Rake Again” from the bumbling and embarrassing occupant of the White House. Thanks for the great wisdom, Mr. Trump and Mr. Zinke, but no, we shouldn’t and won’t be raking the forest floors in Montana any time soon.

 

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

November 28, 2018
Arshad Khan
Meat and Consequences:  More Bad News for Climate Change
George Ochenski
No, We Won’t be Raking Our National Forests
Dean Baker
Saving the Environment: Is Degrowthing the Answer?
Al Ronzoni
Why This Long Island City Resident Opposes the Amazon Deal
Manuel E. Yepe
Bolton and Rubio Keep Pushing the “Sonic Attacks” Tale
Martha Rosenberg
Opioids for Depression? Not So Fast Says An FDA Advisory Committee
Binoy Kampmark
Fanciful Notions: European Armies, Trump and NATO
Matthew Stevenson
Across the Troubles in Northern Ireland
Ted Rall
Trump is Crazy, Invoke the 25th
Georgina Downs
Why are Certain NGOs Trying to Condemn Rural Residents to an Even Longer Pesticide Fate?
November 27, 2018
Louis Proyect
The Dark Side of the New Deal: FDR and the Japanese-Americans
Cesar Chelala
The War in Yemen is Not a War, It is a Massacre
L. Michael Hager
Trump’s “America Incorporated”
T.J. Coles
The BBC Has Legal Protection to Spread Fake News: the Curious Case of ISIS, Andrew Neil and Jeremy Corbyn
Patrick Cockburn
Why the Brexiteers May be More Dangerous Than Trump
Roger Harris
International Conference Against US/NATO Military Bases
Binoy Kampmark
Emmanuel Macron’s Fuel Problem
Paul K. Haeder
Capitalist Society Under the One Party of Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum
Kevin McKinney
Mississippi Memories: “You’re Not Black Are You?”
Ingmar Lee
The Scourge of the American Petroleum Tankers That Prowl the British Columbia Coast
Dan Corjescu
Prey and Predator: The End of a Dialectic?
Dean Baker
Sanders Wants Corporations to Fulfill Trump’s Tax Cut Promise
Thomas Knapp
“Red Flag Laws”: Rights Can’t be “Suspended,” Only Violated
Lee Ballinger
Swann Song
November 26, 2018
Sheldon Richman
Trump’s Foreign Policy War on Americans
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Remembering Alger Hiss in the Age of Russia-Gate
Robert Hunziker
Carbon Capture – Does it Work?
Gary Leupp
Whitewashing Murder is Simply Wrong
Yves Engler
The Neo-Nazis in Canada’s Military
Kristine Mattis
Employment, Ecology, Extinction: French Students Take on the System to Save the Species
Dean Baker
Tariffs and Quotas: Who Gets the Money?
Christopher Brauchli
Fear of Immigrants (and Soros)
Weekend Edition
November 23, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair - Joshua Frank
It’s Getting Hot Up in Here
Garry Leech
Business as Usual: Washington’s Regime Change Strategy in Venezuela
Bruce E. Levine
Noam Chomsky Turns 90: How a U.S. Anarchist Has More Than Survived
Nick Pemberton
How Liberals Got Seduced By Trump’s Gifts To Private Prisons
Brian Cloughley
Afghanistan is Collapsing. Get Out: Now!
Joseph Essertier
The NYT’s David Sanger, the Boy Who Cried “Nukes”!
Rain
Thankstaking in the Trumpfederacy: Terminate the Tribe That Aided the Pilgrims
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Can a Few People Save the World?
Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
Thieves Like Us: the Violent Theft of Land and Capital is at the Core of the U.S. Experiment
George Wuerthner
Lessons From the California Wildfires
Joseph Grosso
Evrémonde in New York: The Amazon Deal
Ron Jacobs
Chasing Down Fascists in Europe
Kevin McKinney
Trump and His Loyalists are “Animal Farm’s” Pigs
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail