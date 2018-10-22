Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
DOUBLE YOUR DONATION!
We don’t run corporate ads. We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter like some other sites out there. We provide our site for free to all, but the bandwidth we pay to do so doesn’t come cheap. A generous donor is matching all donations of $100 or more! So please donate now to double your punch!

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 22, 2018

Davos in the Desert: To Attend or Not, That is Not the Question

by

The disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul amid published reports that he was murdered and dismembered by representatives of the Saudi government has caused a dilemma for many announced participants at a glittery investor’s conference. Is it the right thing to do to attend a meeting in Riyadh when doubts exist about Khashoggi’s assassination by orders of the royal family? How would it look for a leading businessman to be seen next to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when investigators are examining his personal role in Khashoggi’s disappearance?

Business and ethics, the common narrative tells us, are distinctly different. The object of business is to maximize profits, the object of ethics is to behave according to moral principles. The businessman is concerned with the bottom line; the ethicist is concerned with higher values. Attendance at a conference in Saudi Arabia, officially the Future Investment Initiative but colloquially called the “Davos in the Desert, appears to highlight the traditional tension between the two.

The monetary stakes are high. Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil producer and biggest economy in the Middle East. At last year’s meeting in Riyadh, the prince presented a blueprint for a futuristic city to rise from the desert costing $500 billion. There are huge interests involved in doing business in and with Saudi Arabia. And yet, businessmen Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase, Dara Khosrowshahi of Uber, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone Group and Lawrence D. Fink of BlackRock have withdrawn from the conference. The British trade minister, the French and Dutch finance ministers and the president of the International Monetary Fund have also cancelled.

What about the United States? President Trump, not surprisingly, has wavered. Financial interests came first. “When I went there, they committed to purchase $400 billion worth of things, and $110 billion worth of military,” he said.  His concern that Congress would impose sanctions led him to not only send Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to speak to the Saudi leaders but to cancel the participation of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the conference.

Trump declared that the US will inflict “severe punishment” on Saudi Arabia if the kingdom’s leaders are found responsible for the death of Khashoggi.Torn between the traditional American policy of favoring Saudi Arabia as a lynchpin in the Middle East against Iran and the horrors of what probably happened to the Washington Postjournalist and U.S. permanent resident, Trump is caught between the businessman’s bottom line and bad publicity.

The president has not turned to higher values. Saudi Arabia was the first country he visited after becoming president. He has never criticized Saudi Arabia for its actions in Yemen that have caused a disastrous humanitarian crisis. He has never criticized the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia where the leaders of the movement to let women drive have been imprisoned. Nor has attention been drawn to the arrest of important Saudis in a hotel for three months until they paid ransoms to be released or the kidnapping of the prime minister of Lebanon. And he has certainly not brought up the role of Saudi Arabia in 9/11 when only Saudis were allowed to fly out of the United States right after the attacks.

The cancellations to the conference are short-term reactions to a long-term situation. Granted that Saudi Arabia is an important geopolitical ally of the United States in the region. But is this a reason to ignore flagrant violations of human rights within the country and its foreign policy? The Khashoggi disappearance is not an isolated incident.

The separation of business from ethics, like the separation of geopolitics from ethics, is a false, binary distinction. Values, such as human rights and sustainable development, are part and parcel of today’s world. Companies that use child laborers or companies that purposely commit environmental degradation are realizing the price they pay for their actions. Witness Philip Morris International’s statement that “We’re building PMI’s future on smoke-free products that are a much better choice than cigarette smoking.” Look at how Canada protested the arrest of human rights activists in Saudi Arabia.

The conference in Riyadh was problematic from the start because the companies’ interest in doing business with the Saudi government was as questionable as the United States’ uncritical promotion of Saudi Arabia as an important ally. Because of Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance, there is a realization that years of turning a blind eye to a repressive regime was mistaken. It looks as though the Crown Prince is the latest version of Franklin Roosevelt’s supposed 1939 remark about the Nicaraguan dictator Anastasio Somoza: “He may be a son of a bitch but he’s our son of a bitch.”

“Oh, when will they ever learn?” sang Peter, Paul & Mary.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Daniel Warner

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

October 22, 2018
Henry Giroux
Neoliberalism in the Age of Pedagogical Terrorism
Melvin Goodman
Washington’s Latest Cold War Maneuver: Pulling Out of the INF
David Mattson
Basket of Deplorables Revisited: Grizzly Bears at the Mercy of Wyoming
Michelle Renee Matisons
Hurricane War Zone Further Immiserates Florida Panhandle, Panama City
Tom Gill
A Storm is Brewing in Europe: Italy and Its Public Finances Are at the Center of It
Suyapa Portillo Villeda
An Illegitimate, US-Backed Regime is Fueling the Honduran Refugee Crisis
Christopher Brauchli
The Liars’ Bench
Gary Leupp
Will Trump Split the World by Endorsing a Bold-Faced Lie?
Michael Howard
The New York Times’ Animal Cruelty Fetish
Alice Slater
Time Out for Nukes!
Geoff Dutton
Yes, Virginia, There are Conspiracies—I Think
Daniel Warner
Davos in the Desert: To Attend or Not, That is Not the Question
Priti Gulati Cox – Stan Cox
Mothers of Exiles: For Many, the Child-Separation Ordeal May Never End
Manuel E. Yepe
Pence v. China: Cold War 2.0 May Have Just Begun
Raouf Halaby
Of Pith Helmets and Sartorial Colonialism
Dan Carey
Aspirational Goals  
Wim Laven
Intentional or Incompetence—Voter Suppression Where We Live
Weekend Edition
October 19, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
The Pieties of the Liberal Class
Jeffrey St. Clair
A Day in My Life at CounterPunch
Paul Street
“Male Energy,” Authoritarian Whiteness and Creeping Fascism in the Age of Trump
Nick Pemberton
Reflections on Chomsky’s Voting Strategy: Why The Democratic Party Can’t Be Saved
John Davis
The Last History of the United States
Yigal Bronner
The Road to Khan al-Akhmar
Robert Hunziker
The Negan Syndrome
Andrew Levine
Democrats Ahead: Progressives Beware
Rannie Amiri
There is No “Proxy War” in Yemen
David Rosen
America’s Lost Souls: the 21st Century Lumpen-Proletariat?
Joseph Natoli
The Age of Misrepresentations
Ron Jacobs
History Is Not Kind
John Laforge
White House Radiation: Weakened Regulations Would Save Industry Billions
Ramzy Baroud
The UN ‘Sheriff’: Nikki Haley Elevated Israel, Damaged US Standing
Robert Fantina
Trump, Human Rights and the Middle East
Anthony Pahnke – Jim Goodman
NAFTA 2.0 Will Help Corporations More Than Farmers
Jill Richardson
Identity Crisis: Elizabeth Warren’s Claims Cherokee Heritage
Sam Husseini
The Most Strategic Midterm Race: Elder Challenges Hoyer
Maria Foscarinis – John Tharp
The Criminalization of Homelessness
Robert Fisk
The Story of the Armenian Legion: a Dark Tale of Anger and Revenge
Jacques R. Pauwels
Dinner With Marx in the House of the Swan
Dave Lindorff
US ‘Outrage’ over Slaying of US Residents Depends on the Nation Responsible
Ricardo Vaz
How Many Yemenis is a DC Pundit Worth?
Elliot Sperber
Build More Gardens, Phase out Cars
Chris Gilbert
In the Wake of Nepal’s Incomplete Revolution: Dispatch by a Far-Flung Bolivarian 
Muhammad Othman
Let Us Bray
Gerry Brown
Are Chinese Municipal $6 Trillion (40 Trillion Yuan) Hidden Debts Posing Titanic Risks?
Rev. William Alberts
Judge Kavanaugh’s Defenders Doth Protest Too Much
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail