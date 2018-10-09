Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
Please Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive
We don’t run corporate ads. We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter like some other sites out there. We only ask you once a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. We provide our site for free to all, but the bandwidth we pay to do so doesn’t come cheap. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 9, 2018

A Confrontation With Kobach’s Chamcha (Lackey, in Hindi)

by

Photo Source DonkeyHotey | CC BY 2.0

As I write this, Kris Kobach, the ‘He Was Trump Before Trump’ Republican nominee for Governor of Kansas, along with Donald himself, are getting ready for a rally in Topeka at the Kansas Expocenter. Kobach’s campaign manager and chamcha@jrclaeys tweeted recently in regard to the rally, “It’s gonna be YUGE! #ksleg #RemainRed #MAGA.” As you can see Claeys’ chamchagiri (lackeyness) extends from ‘Trump Before Trump’ to ‘Trumpier Trump.’

Last Wednesday, I was sitting on the ground, on a mat, as I have been doing for the past eight weeks outside Kansas’ 1st District Rep. Roger Marshall’s office embroidering a piece that’s intended to draw attention to one of our government’s many egregious policies, a white pickup pulled up and parked outside the Republican campaign office that has popped up adjacent to Marshall’s hardly-anyone-ever-in-there office.

After loading his pickup with Kobach signs, the driver of the pickup walked up and loomed over me for about 20 minutes and delivered a racist, misogynistic tirade, mocking my birth in India and trashing a whole roll-call of Republican targets, including Native Americans, immigrants, and Kobach’s Democratic opponent Laura Kelly.

When the guy, after I asked him several times to go away, finally got back in his truck, I wrote down our conversation as best I could from memory. So the exchange below is not exact quotes, but rather paraphrased:

He introduced himself, but I didn’t catch the name. Then he asked who I was.

> Is that a real name, ‘Pretty’?

It’s not ‘Pretty,’ it’s Priti.

> What are you doing here?

Im demonstrating against our governments domestic and foreign policies… police brutality, attacks on immigrants, the war on Yemen —

> — If youre going to talk about Yemen then you need to talk about South Sudan, Somalia…

Yeah, let’s. Were arming rebels there. We’re the largest military with bases all over the world.

> What would you have us do?

Stop arming countries like Saudi Arabia. Stop supporting dictators.

> Youre not even from here.

Im from here. Im a citizen just as much as you. Are you Native American? Were all illegal. You. Me.

By now he’d become visibly Republican: red in the face and hovering even closer as I remain seated.

> We’re settlers. You’re speaking about Native Americans? We civilized the Native Americans.

Demonstrating with his foot:

> They they crushed babies with their feet… My uncle was killed by an illegal immigrant in a car accident.

What does that have to do with anything? Thats just one incident. What about when you white people kill people with your cars? Then nothing?

> One illegal is too many. One illegal is too many… Do you have a job?

This is my job. I can sustain myself. Maybe you need hundreds of thousands of dollars of income. I don’t.

> Whats that silly hat youre wearing?

[I was wearing a ‘pussyhat]

> You know hundreds, hundreds of women have called the office to show their support for Kavanaugh. Hundreds. They hate women like you… How long do you plan to be here?”

This is a public sidewalk. Im making art and have every right to be here.

> To a certain extent.

At this point I just want him to leave so I could continue working on my piece.

But then he reached out his foot and kicked my artwork pattern that was lying on my work-mat beside me.

> Whats this you’re doing?

Stop doing that. Dont touch that with your foot. Please leave. Go.

Then in a sing song voice, he says:

> No, ha! ha! ha! I just want to see what you’re do-ing.

He continued to touch the pattern with his foot. I thought, Isn’t it ironic that he’s using the same foot to kick my artwork that he used to describe barbaric acts that he claimed were committed by indigenous people of this land.

Then he walked around to the other side, and looked at my embroidery.

> The message is good, but…

He apparently had not grasped that it was a work inspired by my horror at the treatment of immigrants on our southern border.

> … good luck.

He started to walk away.

You need luck more thanI do.

> What did you say? Do you mean in the election?

No, generally.

>What are you going to do after the election?

Ill be here.

> Get a job

You do what you do and Ill do what I do. What did you say your name is?

> John Doe. Good luck.

Later, when I described the guy to my friends, one suggested it could have been J.R. Claeys. I looked over some photos, and he did look like Kobach’s manager. But I’d never met Claeys, so I couldn’t be sure. Kobach’s office has not responded to my email inquiry.  

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Priti Gulati Cox

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

Priti Gulati Cox is an interdisciplinary artist, and a local coordinator for the peace and justice organization CODEPINK. She lives in Salina, Kansas, and can be reached at p.g@cox.net. Please click here to see more of her work.

October 09, 2018
Vijay Prashad
There is No Legitimate Reason to Impose Sanctions on Iran
David Schultz
Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court, and the End of Legal Neutrality
Marc Salomon
Can’t Hit the Snooze Button No More
Elliot Sperber
The Emergency Brake
Patrick Cockburn
Cracks in the House of Saud
Priti Gulati Cox
A Confrontation With Kobach’s Chamcha (Lackey, in Hindi)
Kevin Proescholdt
What’s Wrong with Monitoring Volcanoes in Wilderness?
Charles Pierson
Rape Culture Finds Its All-American Poster Boy
Daniel Warner
Justices Go to Cocktail Parties and Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation
Rich Whitney
Love and Revolution: an Appreciation of Marty Balin
Sheldon Richman
Anarchism and Kavanaugh
Colin Todhunter
Food, Justice, Violence and Capitalism
Nyla Ali Khan
Turbulence in Kashmir and Reconceptualizing a New Regional Order
Binoy Kampmark
Barely Breathing: May’s Gasping Premiership
Dean Baker
How Badly is Trump’s Trade War Hurting China?
October 08, 2018
Paul Atwood
Marketing War: the Incessant Drumbeat of Mortal Danger
T.J. Coles
Fake News and Weaponized Bots: How Algorithms Inflate Profiles, Spread Disinfo and Disrupt Democracy
Ipek S. Burnett
Columbus Day: Romancing Greed, Slavery, and Genocide
Sam Husseini
Brett Kavanaugh and the Scummy System That Made Him
Ajamu Baraka
Syria and the S-300s: Re-Centering the People in the Global Struggles for Power
Louisa Willcox
Grizzly Victory: Trophy Hunt Stopped, But Bear Deaths Skyrocket
Andy Thayer
Murderous Chicago Cop Found Guilty: Now an Even Bigger Test
Robert Fisk
The Land Belonged to Them: Revisiting a Palestinian Family, 25 Years After Their Land was Taken
Walden Bello
Understanding the Global Rise of the Extreme Right
Dean Baker
Trump Tax Cuts: a Little Good Old-Fashioned Crowding Out
Peter Crowley
Know Thyself: Kavanaugh and American Leaders Should Listen
David Cay Johnston
Trump’s Financial Schemes and the Press: Some Blew the Whistle
Pete Tucker
Partisan Pollsters Fail Black Progressive Candidates
Matthew Johnson
Why Conservatives (Still) Like Kavanaugh
Mark Weisbrot
Brazil’s Fight for Democracy
William Cook
Kafka as Prophet
Weekend Edition
October 05, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Absurdity and Impunity Reign in the Time of Don and Rahm
Andrew Levine
The Kavanaugh Affair
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Give Me Condos or Give Me Death!
Brian Cloughley
Trump-Mattis Shambles in Yemen
Chris Welzenbach
NASA’s Nazis: the Men Behind “The First Man”
Andrew J. Wood
Russian Oligarchs are a Problem, But Let’s Not Forget American Ones
Nick Pemberton
The Blue Wave Turns Orange
Stanley L. Cohen
The Two-State Solution is Neither
Matthew Stanton – John McMurtry
High Crimes and Misdemeanors of Kavanaugh and the Senate-Trump Faction
David Rosen
Fake Abortion Clinics: “We’re Fighting Satan”
Robert Hunziker
Drought-Laden Rainforests
Martha Rosenberg
North Carolina Farmers Learned Nothing From Previous Hurricanes as Over 4 Million Animals Drown During Florence
Michael Leonardi
Fascism’s Return to Italy
Chris Orlet
Kanye is Wrong: Welfare Didn’t Take Fathers Out of the Home, Racist Southern Conservatives Did
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail