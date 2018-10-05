Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
Please Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive
We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter. We only ask you once a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 5, 2018

We Need to Talk About Masculinity

by

When we discuss sexual assault, we often talk about women. What should women do to stay safe?

When I was in school, girls were even trained in women’s self-defense. I don’t know what the boys did during those time periods. Study hall?

Ask any woman what she does to prevent sexual assault and she’ll have an answer. She uses the buddy system when walking at night, or she carries pepper spray, or she doesn’t leave her drink unattended when she’s out, and so on.

We look out for one another. In college I had a friend with an alcohol problem. We’d babysit her or take her home to keep her safe if she drank too much, to keep her from getting assaulted.

Ask a man what he does to keep himself from getting assaulted. At most, you’ll get a “don’t drop the soap” joke.

I think we need to change the discussion. Let’s talk about masculinity. Actually, gender scholars talk about masculinities, plural.

Men express their gender identities in a variety of ways. Some believe that “being a man” requires honesty, courage, hard work, and competence. Others express masculinity through physical prowess, toughness, and daring.

And some think it means sexual prowess with women.

Many gender scholars say that gender is something you do, not something you are. Your gender expression is something you achieve.

When men or boys express emotions other than anger, show vulnerability, or do anything that can be remotely construed as “feminine,” they’re linguistically kicked out of manhood, told to “man up” or “grow a pair.”

I saw my father socializing my brother into his future role as a man from a very young age. If my brother cried or expressed any weakness, my father told him to “be a tough hombre.” My brother suffered from severe anxiety and probably PTSD. He didn’t need to be told to man up. He needed hugs, empathy, love, and therapy.

For straight men who emphasize the performance of sexual prowess, sex with women is necessary to achieving masculinity — and women saying no puts a roadblock in their path to being a man. For these men, it’s inconvenient that they don’t have carte blanche access to our bodies.

It doesn’t help that vulnerability is “unmanly,” or that we socialize men to repress their emotions instead of feeling them, because those are necessary ingredients in a healthy intimate relationship.

Obviously, this doesn’t characterize all men. However, the pressure on men to achieve masculinity through sexual prowess, devoid of any emotional vulnerability or empathy, serves to create a toxic culture in which some men believe they have a right to women’s bodies.

So when women deny them access to their bodies, some men take it by force.

In fact, a Five Thirty Eight review of recent studies suggested that this kind of toxic masculinity, more so than alcohol, is what leads to sexual assault.

Maybe if we raised men to feel their full range of emotions, to feel confident in their manhood without violating women, and to respect the boundaries of others, we wouldn’t have to teach women to use the buddy system and watch their drinks.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jill Richardson

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

Weekend Edition
October 05, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Andrew Levine
The Kavanaugh Affair
Chris Welzenbach
NASA’s Nazis: the Men Behind “The First Man”
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Give Me Condos or Give Me Death!
Brian Cloughley
Trump-Mattis Shambles in Yemen
Andrew J. Wood
Russian Oligarchs are a Problem, But Let’s Not Forget American Ones
Nick Pemberton
The Blue Wave Turns Orange
Stanley L. Cohen
The Two-State Solution is Neither
Matthew Stanton – John McMurtry
High Crimes and Misdemeanors of Kavanaugh and the Senate-Trump Faction
David Rosen
Fake Abortion Clinics: “We’re Fighting Satan”
Robert Hunziker
Drought-Laden Rainforests
Martha Rosenberg
North Carolina Farmers Learned Nothing From Previous Hurricanes as Over 4 Million Animals Drown During Florence
Michael Leonardi
Fascism’s Return to Italy
Chris Orlet
Kanye is Wrong: Welfare Didn’t Take Fathers Out of the Home, Racist Southern Conservatives Did
Nicholas Levis
Empire of Fraud, Made in America
RS Ahthion
That Time Churchill Wanted to Start World War III, Before World War II was Even Over
Ramzy Baroud
End of Hegemony: UN Must Reflect Changing World Order
Jacques R. Pauwels
Britain and the Black Gold of Mesopotamia
Anthony Pahnke – Jim Goodman
Bad Farm Policy Contributes to Natural Disasters
Patrick Cockburn
Russia’s New Missile Defense System in Syria May Change Balance of Power in Middle East
Robert Fantina
Netanyahu: More Lying at the United Nations
Ron Jacobs
Culture and Politics, Culture and Capitalism
David Macaray
Protesters in a Cage: The 2000 Democratic Convention
Frank Clemente
Under Cover of Kavanaugh, Republicans Passed Huge Tax Cuts for the Wealthy
Rev. William Alberts
When Faith in Power Trumps Truth
Michael Slager
Immigration: the Past Could Become Prologue
Nate Owen
Toward a Socialist Land Ethic: the Foundation of an Ecosocialist Future
Ralph Nader
The Root of the Internet’s Disrepute: Online Advertising!
Gary Leupp
The Crowd Laughter President
Olivia Alperstein
Don’t Arm This President with These Nukes
Steve Stallone
The Colonizer Protests Too Much
Martha Burk
Mendacity and the Mean Drunk
Luke O'Brien
What Have You Got? Reflections on Hubris
Gary Leupp
The Crowd Laughter President
Manuel E. Yepe
Trump Represents a Split in the Ruling Class
Jill Richardson
We Need to Talk About Masculinity
Fikrejesus Amahazion
Seeking an Enduring Solution to a Seemingly Intractable Problem: Another Look at Somalia
John Laforge
Help Stop Radioactive Waste Dump and Thousands of Dangerous Shipments Across the US
L. Michael Hager
Immigration and Racial Abuses: Time for Faith Communities to Act
Nicolas Lalaguna
The Nuclear Debate as a Cover for Sustaining Exploitation
Robert Koehler
From Carswell to Kavanaugh
Bob Lord
Men: We’ve Heard About Assaults, Speak Out About Them
Jill Richardson
We Need to Talk About Masculinity
Julie Bates
It’s Your Post Office, Keep It
Adolf Alzuphar
Liberating Los Angeles
David Yearsley
Clavichords and Climate Change
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail