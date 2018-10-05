Fearless Muckraking
October 5, 2018
Ralph Nader, “To The Ramparts”
Weekend Edition
October 05, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Absurdity and Impunity Reign in the Time of Don and Rahm
Andrew Levine
The Kavanaugh Affair
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Give Me Condos or Give Me Death!
Brian Cloughley
Trump-Mattis Shambles in Yemen
Chris Welzenbach
NASA’s Nazis: the Men Behind “The First Man”
Andrew J. Wood
Russian Oligarchs are a Problem, But Let’s Not Forget American Ones
Nick Pemberton
The Blue Wave Turns Orange
Stanley L. Cohen
The Two-State Solution is Neither
Matthew Stanton – John McMurtry
High Crimes and Misdemeanors of Kavanaugh and the Senate-Trump Faction
David Rosen
Fake Abortion Clinics: “We’re Fighting Satan”
Robert Hunziker
Drought-Laden Rainforests
Martha Rosenberg
North Carolina Farmers Learned Nothing From Previous Hurricanes as Over 4 Million Animals Drown During Florence
Michael Leonardi
Fascism’s Return to Italy
Chris Orlet
Kanye is Wrong: Welfare Didn’t Take Fathers Out of the Home, Racist Southern Conservatives Did
Nicholas Levis
Empire of Fraud, Made in America
RS Ahthion
That Time Churchill Wanted to Start World War III, Before World War II was Even Over
Ramzy Baroud
End of Hegemony: UN Must Reflect Changing World Order
Jacques R. Pauwels
Britain and the Black Gold of Mesopotamia
Anthony Pahnke – Jim Goodman
Bad Farm Policy Contributes to Natural Disasters
Patrick Cockburn
Russia’s New Missile Defense System in Syria May Change Balance of Power in Middle East
Robert Fantina
Netanyahu: More Lying at the United Nations
Ron Jacobs
Culture and Politics, Culture and Capitalism
David Macaray
Protesters in a Cage: The 2000 Democratic Convention
Frank Clemente
Under Cover of Kavanaugh, Republicans Passed Huge Tax Cuts for the Wealthy
Rev. William Alberts
When Faith in Power Trumps Truth
Michael Slager
Immigration: the Past Could Become Prologue
Nate Owen
Toward a Socialist Land Ethic: the Foundation of an Ecosocialist Future
Ralph Nader
The Root of the Internet’s Disrepute: Online Advertising!
Gary Leupp
The Crowd Laughter President
Olivia Alperstein
Don’t Arm This President with These Nukes
Steve Stallone
The Colonizer Protests Too Much
Martha Burk
Mendacity and the Mean Drunk
Luke O'Brien
What Have You Got? Reflections on Hubris
Manuel E. Yepe
Trump Represents a Split in the Ruling Class
Jill Richardson
We Need to Talk About Masculinity
Fikrejesus Amahazion
Seeking an Enduring Solution to a Seemingly Intractable Problem: Another Look at Somalia
John Laforge
Help Stop Radioactive Waste Dump and Thousands of Dangerous Shipments Across the US
L. Michael Hager
Immigration and Racial Abuses: Time for Faith Communities to Act
Nicolas Lalaguna
The Nuclear Debate as a Cover for Sustaining Exploitation
Robert Koehler
From Carswell to Kavanaugh
Bob Lord
Men: We’ve Heard About Assaults, Speak Out About Them
Julie Bates
It’s Your Post Office, Keep It
Adolf Alzuphar
Liberating Los Angeles
David Yearsley
Clavichords and Climate Change
