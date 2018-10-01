Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
Please Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive
We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter. We only ask you once a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 1, 2018

It’s Time to Call #TimesUp on Standing Alone

by

What did we witness on September 27th in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court?  We witnessed a woman, reluctant, and by her own account terrified, trying to be helpful by offering highly credible testimony about her experience of assault.

And then we saw the man she accused turn truculent, angry, accusatory, and simultaneously weepy—his teary belligerence entirely consistent with the character profile of one who commits abuse.

Exactly as predicted, the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh narrowed to just two people and who believed whom and what.

I can say without hesitation that I believe her.  But that’s not all. I believe Judge Kavanaugh lied to Congress when he denied all knowledge of the Bush administration’s War on Terror and all knowledge of its treatment of detainees when he was a top lawyer in the Bush White House. I believe Brett Kavanaugh lied to members of the Judiciary Committee back in 2006 about what he knew about warrantless wiretapping when he was up for a lifetime appointment to the DC Circuit Court.

Kavanaugh has denied his involvement in torture and surveillance just as vigorously as he has denied his involvement in the assault on Christine Blasey when she was 15 years old.

But he has never denied his extreme views on executive authority or his record of disdain for the less powerful. His record is very, very clear on civil rights, voting rights, labor rights and the humanity of people who happen to be pregnant or migrating or in police custody.

All that being known, in that eyes-on hearing room, with a swing seat on the court at stake and control of Congress up for grabs, a single female body was set against that entire record.

And that’s what needs to change.  It’s time to call #TimesUP on anyone standing solo against power.

And, in fact, that did change September 28th when a woman stuck her foot in the door of an elevator and gave Republican Jeff Flake, a potential swing voter, a talking-to, and kept that foot in that door so that another woman could do the same, as the cameras rolled, live. The video went viral.

That woman, Ana Maria Archila of New York, didn’t stand alone either. She’s co-director of the Center for Popular Democracy, an organization that’s all about building grassroots power.

Whatever happens on the Court, in the rough times ahead, let’s do what Ana Maria did. Let’s let no one stand alone.  

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Laura Flanders

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

Laura Flanders is the host of GRITtv now seen on the new, news channel TeleSUR English – for a new perspective. 

October 01, 2018
M. G. Piety
Reflections on “Reflections From a Hashtag”
Jacques R. Pauwels
1918: How the Allies Surfed to Victory on a Wave of Oil
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Odyssey of Otis Rush, 1934-2018
Dave Lindorff
Battle for the Ages: Priciest US Weapon, the F-35, Just Attacked One of World’s Most Primitive Fighters, the Taliban
Dean Baker
Getting Serious About Debts and Deficits
Binoy Kampmark
Tortured Solutions: Ecuador, the UK and Julian Assange’s Fate
Faisal Khan
The Muslim Predicament
Barbara Nimri Aziz
For Those of Us Who Believe
George Wuerthner
Climate, Not Fuels, Drives Forest Fires and Logging Only Makes It Worse
Mary Troy Johnston
Republicans Go for the Short Win and Neglect Key Facts
Michael Brenner
Kavanaugh Agonistes
Mel Gurtov
A Victory for Diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula
Laura Flanders
It’s Time to Call #TimesUp on Standing Alone
Lee Ballinger
Soccer and Immigration
Weekend Edition
September 28, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Doug Johnson
Ten Items Corroborate Dr. Blasey Ford’s Allegation Kavanaugh Tried to Rape Her
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: There’s a Tear in My Beer
Rob Urie
Democratic Socialism and Political Power
Nick Pemberton
The Blue Wave is Awash With Hypocrisy
Ron Jacobs
There Goes the Judge?
Robert Hunziker
What Comes Next
Kristine Mattis
You Don’t Know Brett: Ten Lessons From the Kavanaugh Hearings
Robert Fantina
Trump and Iran
David Rosen
Is the U.S. in a Pre-Fascist Period?
Stan Hister
Who’s to Blame When Ten Kids Die in a Fire?
Serge Halimi
No Rules for the US Game
Priti Gulati Cox
Finding Her Voice in a Deaf “Homeland”
Bill Fried
Whitewashing Black Voter Suppression
P. Sainath
Kerala’s Women Farmers Rise Above the Flood
Mike Garrity
Why We Need One Connected Grizzly Bear Population
Peter Bach
Soho, Howse and the Spirit World
Arshad Khan
Rohingya Massacres: State Dept. Post Report as UN Agency Formed to Assist ICC
William A. Cohn
Laid Bare: the Façade of US Institutions
Linda Greene
Dale, Indiana: A Tiny Town Fights a Massive Coal-to-Diesel Refinery
George Faraday
Trump is Subsidizing Companies That Send Jobs Overseas
Manuel García, Jr.
The Changing American Population, 1610-2010
Jill Richardson
The Unbelievable Cruelty of the GOP’s Kavanaugh Defense
Ann Garrison
Standing with Julian Assange
Ricardo Vaz
Argentina’s Crisis: Macri, the IMF and Other Victims of Austerity
Ramzy Baroud
The Real Reasons behind Washington’s War on UNRWA
Andy Piascik
Working People Will Make a Better World: an Interview With Labor Historian Priscilla Murolo
Ralph Nader
Gross Hospital Negligence Does Not Exempt Celebrities
Farhang Jahanpour
Trump’s Disturbing Speech Before the UN
David Macaray
Donald Trump Is Everything We Deserve
Aniqa Raihan
The Strength of Kavanaugh’s Accusers is Truly Amazing
Jack Rasmus
Comparing Crises: 1929 with 2008 and the Next
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail