Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
July 11, 2018

King Trump

by

Not that she deserved any respect, but Madeline Albright is now using the F word. She joins a long list of political players, pundits, and punks calling Trump a big-F Fascist. Indeed, you, too, can show off your smart understanding of history by calling the current President and his minions the return of Fascism. But from the very people who often go around saying “people need to be better educated,” they need a history lesson of their own.

Trump has no interest in being a fascist leader. That requires far more planning and worldview-thinking than he has interest or patience for. He wants to be King. He doesn’t want to build a bridge to the 1930s, he wants to return to the 1730s. He’s not interested in Fascism, it’s Feudalism he’s after. He wants to return to an era of aristocrats, of Biltmore estates, and smiling, loyal subjects. He craves both adoration and awe, which comes from his power to give and yank away riches at whim. He wants to hold glowing orbs with other Kings and to bestow favors to celebrities, our modern-day princes and princesses. Trump idolizes the French because he sees a history there, from Versailles to Napoleon that perfect suits his tastes and temperament. He’s only ridiculed Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Good news, though, is that the 1730s soon led to profound social transformations and it’s an era we’d do well to draw inspiration. Why worry about the next Supreme Court justice when we absolutely have to the power to throw out the entire lot. David Lynch was right to say Trump “could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much,” precisely because he’s shown past rules and even decorum can be all thrown out the window. There’s no reason for us to be weighed down by tradition, of approved politics or diplomacy, because Trump has shown they can be ignored with great success.

A NYT piece recently asked what readers would add, “If You Could Amend the Constitution.” It’s nice we’re in a moment when people are actively entertaining the idea, but no one suggested the proper response: Throw the whole thing out. Start over. We don’t just need to scrap the electoral college, we need a new Constitution, a fresh set of governing documents to escape this maze not-of-our-own making, a maze designed to keep the status quo, to maintain the power of the elite. We might even start with a new Declaration of Independence. (Emma Goldman wrote a nice one I’d vote to adopt.)

To a new Constitution, the right will of course proclaim the founding white fathers were divinely inspired, combining two of their favorite views, hero worship with a belief that God not only operates in the world but wants to see chosen people amass unlimited wealth. But if they’re true at all to their values, the right should embrace radical change. Their founding fathers certainly did. In any case, they don’t matter. Whether they appreciate it or not, they already did it with Trump. It’s time to abolish yet another King.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Paul Hillier
July 12, 2018
David Mattson
The Sinister Underbelly of Climate Change Denial
Jeffrey St. Clair - James Ridgeway
The Hammonds and the Origins of Rancher Terrorism in Burns, Oregon
David Schultz
You Don’t Have to Overrule Roe to Overrule Roe
Anthony Pahnke
AMLO Should Threaten to Leave NAFTA
Will Parrish
Living on Ohlone Land
George Ochenski
Here Comes Trump’s Trade War
Ariel Dorfman
Human Zoos in the Age of Trump
Ann Garrison
Nuclear Power in Africa?
John W. Whitehead
A New World Order: Brought to You by the Global-Industrial Deep State
Daniel Warner
Swiss Soccer Stars Shaqiri and Xhaka as Quantum Phenomenon
Dean Baker
When It Comes to Higher Wages, the Wall Street Journal Doesn’t Believe in Capitalism
Steve Carlson
What Would Garvey Do? An Open Letter to Bernie Sanders
Task Force on the Americas
What’s Happening in Nicaragua?
July 11, 2018
John Steppling
The Wisdom of Serpents
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Brexit Shambles
Joshua Frank
Why the Democrats Are Also to Blame for Brett Kavanaugh
Gary Leupp
Bolton, MEK and Trump Iran Strategy
Lawrence Davidson
Reality Remake
Jan Oberg
NATO’s Crisis and the Trans-Atlantic Conflict
Vijay Prashad
A Glimpse of Japanese Communism
Thomas Knapp
Our Evil Gift to a Generation Which Didn’t Deserve it
Tom Crofton
Of Trade and Tariffs
Michael Barker
Building for a Socialist Brexit
Nick Licata
How Lead Poisoning Was Discovered in Flint’s Water
Paul Hillier
King Trump
Basma Ismail
Arming Teachers
Mel Gurtov
“Gangsterism” or “Progress”? Examining North Korea’s Latest Statement on Denuclearization
Victor Grossman
Chicken Games and Rotten Eggs in Germany
Cesar Chelala
Trump’s Policies on Immigrant Children Violate the Convention on the Rights of the Child
Tom H. Hastings
Coarse Culture Resurgent Racism
July 10, 2018
Nick Alexandrov
The Discovery of Central American Suffering
Sheldon Richman
The Trump-Kushner Delusion on Palestine
Jonathan Cook
By Razing Khan al-Ahmar, Israel will Bulldoze Illusions of Peace Process
Joyce McCracken
Barricades, Businesses and Storylines in Nicaragua
Patrick Cockburn
When ISIS is Gone, Iraq Will Remain a Deeply Corrupt Country
Ted Rall
“Thin Grey Line” — How the Media Stifles Coverage of Libel Cases
CJ Hopkins
Hardcore Hitler on Hitler in Helsinki
Manuel E. Yepe
Mexico Returns to Its Place in the Vanguard
Manuel García, Jr.
How Will the Inequality Balloon Bust?
Dan Corjescu
Axiom of Uncertainty
Lawrence Wittner
Has Democratic Socialism a Future in American Politics?
Steve Early
A Call Center Coup: Ex-Teamster Boots Riley Tackles Telemarketing and Its Discontents
K.J. Noh
New York Times Pours Linguistic Gasoline on North Korean-US Negotiations
Colin Todhunter
Agrarian Crisis and Climate Catastrophe: Forged in India, Made in Washington
Binoy Kampmark
Keeping Your Refugees: Macron, Francafrique and Euro-African Relations
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU