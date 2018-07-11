Fearless Muckraking
July 11, 2018
Democratic Party Elites Feel the Grassroots Heat
CP Editor
July 12, 2018
David Mattson
The Sinister Underbelly of Climate Change Denial
Jeffrey St. Clair - James Ridgeway
The Hammonds and the Origins of Rancher Terrorism in Burns, Oregon
David Schultz
You Don’t Have to Overrule Roe to Overrule Roe
Anthony Pahnke
AMLO Should Threaten to Leave NAFTA
Will Parrish
Living on Ohlone Land
George Ochenski
Here Comes Trump’s Trade War
Ariel Dorfman
Human Zoos in the Age of Trump
Ann Garrison
Nuclear Power in Africa?
John W. Whitehead
A New World Order: Brought to You by the Global-Industrial Deep State
Daniel Warner
Swiss Soccer Stars Shaqiri and Xhaka as Quantum Phenomenon
Dean Baker
When It Comes to Higher Wages, the Wall Street Journal Doesn’t Believe in Capitalism
Steve Carlson
What Would Garvey Do? An Open Letter to Bernie Sanders
Task Force on the Americas
What’s Happening in Nicaragua?
July 11, 2018
John Steppling
The Wisdom of Serpents
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Brexit Shambles
Joshua Frank
Why the Democrats Are Also to Blame for Brett Kavanaugh
Gary Leupp
Bolton, MEK and Trump Iran Strategy
Lawrence Davidson
Reality Remake
Jan Oberg
NATO’s Crisis and the Trans-Atlantic Conflict
Vijay Prashad
A Glimpse of Japanese Communism
Thomas Knapp
Our Evil Gift to a Generation Which Didn’t Deserve it
Tom Crofton
Of Trade and Tariffs
Michael Barker
Building for a Socialist Brexit
Nick Licata
How Lead Poisoning Was Discovered in Flint’s Water
Paul Hillier
King Trump
Basma Ismail
Arming Teachers
Mel Gurtov
“Gangsterism” or “Progress”? Examining North Korea’s Latest Statement on Denuclearization
Victor Grossman
Chicken Games and Rotten Eggs in Germany
Cesar Chelala
Trump’s Policies on Immigrant Children Violate the Convention on the Rights of the Child
Tom H. Hastings
Coarse Culture Resurgent Racism
July 10, 2018
Nick Alexandrov
The Discovery of Central American Suffering
Sheldon Richman
The Trump-Kushner Delusion on Palestine
Jonathan Cook
By Razing Khan al-Ahmar, Israel will Bulldoze Illusions of Peace Process
Joyce McCracken
Barricades, Businesses and Storylines in Nicaragua
Patrick Cockburn
When ISIS is Gone, Iraq Will Remain a Deeply Corrupt Country
Ted Rall
“Thin Grey Line” — How the Media Stifles Coverage of Libel Cases
CJ Hopkins
Hardcore Hitler on Hitler in Helsinki
Manuel E. Yepe
Mexico Returns to Its Place in the Vanguard
Manuel García, Jr.
How Will the Inequality Balloon Bust?
Dan Corjescu
Axiom of Uncertainty
Lawrence Wittner
Has Democratic Socialism a Future in American Politics?
Steve Early
A Call Center Coup: Ex-Teamster Boots Riley Tackles Telemarketing and Its Discontents
K.J. Noh
New York Times Pours Linguistic Gasoline on North Korean-US Negotiations
Colin Todhunter
Agrarian Crisis and Climate Catastrophe: Forged in India, Made in Washington
Binoy Kampmark
Keeping Your Refugees: Macron, Francafrique and Euro-African Relations
