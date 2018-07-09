Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
July 9, 2018

Jeff Sessions Sets Back the Clock

by

Pay no attention to what the media says about how undermined Jeff Sessions is. POTUS may bait him publicly via tweet, but in private, at the DOJ, Sessions is a man on a mission to roll back civil rights, and that’s just what he’s doing.

Take what he did this July 3, quietly rescinding two dozen documents intended to make American institutions less racist.

The guidelines the AG scrapped included Obama-era guides on affirmative action that urged colleges to promote diversity for the benefit of the campus and the public good. Others reminded employers that asylum seekers have every right to work, and still others sought to head off another mortgage meltdown by warning brokers not to give predatory home loans to people without going through the fine print.

And Obama-era guidelines weren’t the only ones Sessions withdrew. He also rescinded George W. Bush-era documents that reminded all Americans after 9-11 that discrimination on the basis of national origin is wrong.

The AG reached even further and nixed a Gerald Ford-era guide intended to keep kids out of adult prisons—and out of prison entirely for age-related offenses like truancy and drinking.

Rescinding these documents didn’t make any new laws or repeal any old ones; the guides just sought to make existing law better understood. However, earlier this summer, the AG didwade into the law itself when he raised the bar for asylum seekers—mostly women—and took immigration decisions into his own hands and out of the courts.

In early June, Sessions ruled that domestic violence was, like gang crime, a “private crime,” meaning its survivors are not considered members of any particular, at-risk social group. In an already decided case, he called on asylum seeker Aminta Cifuentes to prove that the Guatemalan government actively condoned what he called “private violence” when state police and law enforcement refused to intervene, even after her rapist husband doused her in turpentine and tried to set her alight.

In so-doing Sessions reversed a prior ruling on her case by an immigration appeal board.

On July 3, Sessions called the guidelines he rescinded outdated. So what date does he think this is? The eve of a pro-white, pro-male, anti-immigrant, anti-democratic, slave-owning nation? Just how far does AG Sessions want to set back the clock?

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Laura Flanders

Laura Flanders is the host of GRITtv now seen on the new, news channel TeleSUR English – for a new perspective. 

July 09, 2018
John Pilger
The Hidden History of the Women Who Rose Up
David Correia
Abolish ICE, But Don’t Stop There
K.J. Noh
New York Times Pours Linguistic Gasoline on North Korean-US Detente
Richard E. Rubenstein
How to Pack the Supreme Court
David Krieger
The Prospects for De-Nuclearization
Robert Fisk
With Serbia and Kosovo Both Vying for EU Membership, the Question Remains: Who Won the War?
Tom Crofton
Scott Pruitt Resigns, So What?
John Davis
Remembrance of Past Fourths
Laura Flanders
Jeff Sessions Sets Back the Clock
Robert Koehler
Womp, Womp, Racism in a Cage
Laura Finley
Victim Status and the Political Right
Gary Leupp
The Millstone around Trump’s Neck?
Mel Gurtov
At Home and Abroad, Trump Abandons Human Rights
Thomas Knapp
President Trump, Please Free Ross Ulbricht
Dean Baker
Does the US Have Any Leverage on China?
Weekend Edition
July 06, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Nick Pemberton
America on Thin ICE
Susan Babbitt
90 Years After the Birth of Che Guevara
Andrew Levine
Incivility Now!
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: America, Unchecked and Unbalanced
Pete Dolack
World Bank Solution for Lack of Jobs: Cut Worker Protections
Brian Cloughley
The Trump-Putin, Peace, Trade and Friendship Meeting
John W. Whitehead
The Constitution is Not Neutral
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Congo’s Imposter President and the Moral Depravity of the West
Celina Stien-della Croce
Understanding the Conflict in Nicaragua: the Long Battle Against US Imperialism
Glenn Sacks
A Teacher Explains Why the Janus Ruling is Bad News for Schools, Students
Ryan A. Knight
Autonomous Self-Organization Against the Electoral Spectacle in Mexico
Ebony Slaughter-Johnson
The Politics of Poverty in America
James Munson
Good Luck Ending Racism, Capitalism Still Needs It
Robert Fantina
Social Media and Israel: Censorship of the Truth
Geoff Dutton
When Momma Ain’t Happy: Downsides of Innovation Mania
Patrick Cockburn
Haunted by a Legacy of Hatred: Fear of ISIS’s Return in Iraq
Mary Serumaga
The Lemmings of Long Island: Are Americans Serial Victims of Systemic Investment Fraud?
Timothy P. Clark
First as Tragedy, Then as Tragedy. Ecological Imperialism and the Destruction of Families.
Sarah Anderson
The Future of Unions in the Wake of Janus
Jane LaTour
Labor History Happened Here – And Why It Matters
Fizz Perkal
Abolishing ICE Isn’t Radical, It’s Rational
Jill Richardson
Knowing When to Turn Off the News
George Goehl
There’s an All-Out War on Kids and Not Just on the Border
Ralph Nader
Recommendations for Engrossing Summer Reading and Viewing
Joseph Natoli
Denmark First
Norah Vawter
Guns Don’t Make Us Safer – Here’s the Proof
Ann Garrison
When Democrats Aren’t the Least-Worst
John G. Russell
Lord of the Flies Redux
Ron Jacobs
City of Angels, Fallen and Otherwise
Daniel Warner
Is Roger Federer Being Unfaithful?
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU