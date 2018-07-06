Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
July 6, 2018

The Increasing Danger of Addiction to Video Games in Children

by

The extraordinary increase in the use of video games by children results in their becoming a danger not only to their health but also to their quality of life. In recent years, video games have become one of the most popular forms of entertainment for children and teens worldwide. They are now a serious form of addiction for many children that concerns not only parents, but also health and school authorities.

It is estimated that between 5 and 8 percent of children and teens are addicted to this form of entertainment. In recent days, the World Health Organization (WHO) has categorized video game addiction as a mental health disorder, an opinion that is not shared by all experts on these games.

One of the conditions that make their use attractive for children is that they can be practiced with very few elements, unlike more traditional games. At the same time, they allow children to have an escape from the difficulties and demands of the real world.

One could add to these factors the attraction of establishing social connections, the rewards of continued play, and a carefully developed sense of gradual accomplishment based on well-known principles of psychological reinforcement.

Addiction to video games can have serious health effects on children. They can lead to visual and postural problems, poor eating and sleeping habits, social isolation, and anger and aggressive behavior that can be dangerous to others when asked to stop playing. Children may also lose friends who are non-gamers.

Addicted children can also become anxious and depressed, leading them to social isolation, low self-esteem, poor school attendance and failing school grades. Although excessive gaming can occur independently of other problems, it can also represent a child s response to other underlying situations, such as poor communication with their parents or with other children, anxiety and depression.

To limit the negative effects of video games, parents can establish a set of rules such as: limiting the amount of time when children can play; prohibiting them from playing until they have fulfilled their responsibilities both at home and in school; making sure that children understand that playing games is not a right they have, but that it is an earned privilege; prohibiting games that parents consider can be dangerous to their children s health; using by parents of “Parental Control” settings that are now included in almost all video game devices; keeping game and consoles out of children s bedrooms where parents can more easily control their use; and prohibiting children from watching games with disturbingly violent themes.

It is the parent’s responsibility to limit their children s access to video games and computers, and their recommendations to their children about their use should be strictly enforced. The children s health and quality of life is at stake.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Cesar Chelala

Dr. Cesar Chelala is a co-winner of the 1979 Overseas Press Club of America award for the article “Missing or Disappeared in Argentina: The Desperate Search for Thousands of Abducted Victims.”

Weekend Edition
July 06, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Cesar Chelala
The Increasing Danger of Addiction to Video Games in Children
Louis Proyect
Hungary, Where Hell is For Immigrants
July 05, 2018
Chris Wright
Glimmers of Hope: the Death of the Old and Arrival of the Young
Sheldon Richman
Why Does Palestine Matter?
Kathy Deacon
Teething Pains
Robert Feuer
A Tale of Two Protests
Ramzy Baroud
‘Deal of the Century’ is Not New and the PA Leadership is Not a Victim
Daniel Drennan
Families Belong Together: Child Separation as a Function of Capital
John Carroll Md
Haiti Dispatch: Mika’s Story
Lance Olsen
A Once and Future Conservation: Business as Usual, Interrupted
Chris Gilbert
Venezuela’s Embarrassment of Riches? Socialism is Not in a Race Against Capitalism
Martha Rosenberg
Please Eat Our Cheese the Dairy Lobby Pleads
Camilo Gómez
The Complex Relationship Between Socialists and Immigration
Binoy Kampmark
Send in the Troops! Deploying the ADF against Rioters
July 04, 2018
Tony McKenna
Trump, Obama and the Nature of Fascism
Kenneth Surin
Return to Houston
David Schultz
Justice Kennedy and the Myth of the Legal Neutrality
Hossein Nazari
When America Downed an Iranian Airliner and Celebrated It!
William Hartung
Trump’s “Infrastructure” Plan: Pump Up the Pentagon
Patrick Cockburn
Iraq is Threatened by Catastrophic Drought
Marc Estrin
Burning Tires
George Ochenski
Trump on the Stump
Adolf Alzuphar
LA, Angazi But I’m Sure
Linn Washington Jr.
Trump Effect Oozes Again
Ted Rall
The Big Winners from Mass Deportations? The $5 Billion Private Prison Industry
Catherine April Watters
The Gaza Flotilla in Gijon: a Visual Essay
Dean Baker
NYT Gets Hysterical About Non-Existent Debt Crisis
Douglas Valentine
A Thought for Independence Day
July 03, 2018
William Hawes
Ecology: The Keystone Science
Robert Fisk
Kushner’s “Ultimate Deal” Would Strip Palestinians of Their Human Dignity
Elizabeth Murray
The Next Boat to Gaza
Elliott MIller
A Baldwinite’s Regret
Robert Hunziker
Three Climatic Monsters with Asteroid Impact
Howard Lisnoff
We Pissed Il Duce Off
Robert Koehler
Valuing Life More than Borders
Phyllis Wrynn
Separation
Gunnar Westberg
Five Lessons From the North Korea Nuclear Story
Serge Halimi
The Official Fake News
Robert Dodge
The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty at 50 – Awaiting Good Faith
David Swanson
Why Ocasio-Cortez’s Platform is So Great
Katalina Khoury
“It’s Impossible to Love Someone and Control Them at the Same Time”: Misogyny, and Proper Acts of Love
Jack Random
Corporate Supremes
Dean Baker
Educating David Frum About the Trade Deficit
July 02, 2018
Chris Floyd
Decision Time for ‘Democracy’: Who Will Be Our Next Unelected Arbiter-for-Life?
Kshama Sawant
After the Amazon Tax Betrayal
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU