Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
June 29, 2018

Finding Pride and Fighting Prejudice

by

Like many other people in the LGBTQIA community, the first person I had to come out to was myself.

I didn’t have to endure bullying or intimidation when I discovered I was bisexual — and in that I’m lucky. Even in my high school, in a college town with lots of highly educated people, kids had their heads slammed into lockers for merely being perceived as queer.

My mom didn’t throw me out or refuse to talk to me after I came out, but I have many friends who lost their loved ones and had to find a new family. Throughout my self-discovery, I was never lost or alone. Many kind people welcomed me and showed me the true meaning of pride.

Thankfully, I was able to start building my community early. I joined my high school’s Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) in my freshman year as a straight ally, before I figured out my sexual orientation. We met to learn about queer history and discuss how to make our community more inclusive.

A GSA is a close-knit group of people who do activities like any other school club — but who also act as a support system for kids who face discrimination.

They’re often the first people to call out school administrators for not doing enough to support students. And they create a safe environment for confidential discussions — on everything from dealing with an unaccepting parent to having a secret crush to self-harm.

They can be a literal lifeline. The rate of suicide and self-harm in the LGBT community is disproportionately high — and sadly, so is the rate of domestic violence.

In many school districts, GSAs may have to fight for the right to even organize a club. But somehow, somewhere, many of us find a community one way or another. It could be a theater group, a local advocacy organization, an online forum, or a group of friends.

My friends in the LGBTQIA community mentored me and taught me about the community’s history. Most of all, they taught me to have a deep, angry, enduring sense of pride.

Queer people have had to fight for every civil and human right there is. The right to adopt a child, be served by a business, rent a home, retain a job — these aren’t a given. That’s why we keep fighting, marching, and yes, openly demonstrating pride.

June is Pride Month, and for every string of beads or rainbow flag or sticker, there’s a kid out there somewhere finding themselves. A kid who for the first time sees the words “gender queer” or “transgender” in an article and gets a name for the “square-peg-in-a-round-hole puzzle” (as a friend put it) that is their personal gender identity.

There’s a kid who feels suddenly like they belong, and is running gleefully around with glitter and a rainbow cape, awash with pride. Or the kid who finds community elsewhere, with people who celebrate pride every day by surviving and caring for each other.

There’s pride, too, for friends and family who see a young (or not-so-young!) person blossom and thrive as they are. There’s pride for folks whose identities remain closeted but who are no less a part of the community. There’s pride in celebrating those who’ve left this world but whose legacy we continue to carry.

And there’s pride for young children who grow up learning to love and accept people for who they truly are. The kids lined up along the parade route or happily sitting atop a parent’s shoulders, catching beads or waving a rainbow flag.

Pride is about knowing our history, and how far we have yet to come. It’s about fighting for the simple right to live as you are and love who you love without fear. That’s something worth celebrating.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Olivia Alperstein

Olivia Alperstein is the Deputy Director of Communications and Policy at Progressive Congress.

Weekend Edition
June 29, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Stanley L. Cohen
The Peace Deal That is All Israel
Anthony DiMaggio
Union End Times: The Supreme Court’s Fatal Attack on Public-Sector Workers
Marilyn Garson
UNRWA Does not Perpetuate the Conflict, the Conflict Perpetuates UNRWA
Jeffrey St. Clair
Anthony Kennedy and the Court of Lost Resort
Ramzy Baroud
Did Israel Inspire Trump’s Family Separation Policy?
Andrew Levine
Trump: Still Better Than Hitler … For the Most Part
Paul Street
Trump’s Trade Tantrum: On Tipping Points and Authoritarian Peril
Lawrence Davidson
America’s Moral Angst
Robert Fisk
The US Has Given Up on the Overthrow of Assad
Steve Martinot
No Country for Old Women
Joseph Essertier
Americans Can Learn from Korean “Plaza Democracy”
Nick Pemberton
Suicide: The New Thing For Everyone To Have An Opinion About
George Ochenski
Abuse of Executive Power a Sign of Democracy in Crisis
Gary Leupp
“Trade Wars are Good”
Brian Cloughley
Sanctions and Tariffs Create Distrust and Enmity
Rob Larson
Sanitized Radicals: Whitewashing 20thcentury socialists
Josh Hoxie
What Ocasio-Cortez’s Win Says About the Rise of the Left
David Rosen
Lest We Forget: Recalling the Second Culture Wars
Chelli Stanley
Israeli Government Fears Palestinian Cameras
Robert Fantina
The United States, Iran and Terrorism
Rev. William Alberts
Move Over God
Peter Certo
The Supreme Court is an UnDemocratic Mess
Joseph Natoli
What Merit in the Meritocracy?
George Capaccio
Suffer the Little Children
Sam Pizzigati
Corporate Wage Theft is on the Rise
Gregory Barrett
Fighting for the Truth About Refugees – and Losing Ground
Mervyn Nicholson
CS Lewis Was a Red
Curtis FJ Doebbler
No Immigrants Need Apply
Dave Lindorff
Stop Whining and Start Organizing
Todd Larsen
The Public Has Been Ignored for Too Long on Pipelines
T Sabri Öncü
Did This Straw Break the Finance Sector’s Back? 
Jonathan Power
Immigration and the Idea of Europe
Allan Ainsworth
Thinking Outside the Wall: Conscientious Objection in the Age of Trump
Lance Olsen
Can We Feel Secure about De-Listing the Grizzly?
Kent Paterson
The Battle for Puerto Vallarta
Ned Depew
The Origins of MS-13
Ann Garrison
Challenging Barbara Lee From the Left
Will Podmore
Independence From the EU
Ralph Nader
Mugger Mick Mulvaney—Trump’s Sadist-in-Chief
Jill Richardson
Family Separation: One Fire Out, Others Started
Jeremiah Jaynes
Being Separated From My Child Nearly Killed Me
Julian Vigo
Whose the Most Woke? The Cultural Anxiety of Righteousness
Missy Comley Beattie
Ten Years
David Macaray
Life on Mars
Don Qaswa
What You’re Doing
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU