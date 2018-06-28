Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
June 28, 2018

Negative Social Preferencing, ICE Edition

by

On June 19, New York based artist, programmer, and activist Sam Lavigne published a list of 1,595 Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and publicly available information about them (remember those two words: “publicly available”).

Lavigne provided a public service that in anything resembling a free society would be completely uncontroversial. Instead, moral panic ensued.

Github deleted the information from its repository. Twitter suspended accounts calling attention to it. It eventually found a home at WikiLeaks.

On June 24, the US Department of Homeland Security (of which ICE is a subsidiary) claimed “heightened threats” versus its employees and reiterated recommendations (per CBS News) “including not displaying work badges in public, being careful with public conversations and using caution on all social networks.”

Donald Trump’s Internet base — which loved WikiLeaks when it released emails exposing corruption in the Democratic National Committee — exploded with rage, calling for a raid on Ecuador’s UK embassy to drag Julian Assange to America for “justice” (he’s been held incommunicado for months and presumably had nothing to do with this project) and for charging Lavigne as an accomplice in any attacks on ICE employees.

To see what a tempest in a teapot this is, remember the “publicly available” angle.

The sources for Lavigne’s database are the ICE employees’ own public LinkedIn profiles, on which they openly state who they work for. Their reasons probably run to networking with others in similar jobs, and seeking other employment, but once you put something on a public-facing web space, the public gets to notice.

Lavigne didn’t hack into an ICE computer. He just took information that anyone with a web browser could have found any time they cared to look, and organized it into a more convenient format.

But let’s just suppose that Lavigne had instead built his database from, say, a leaked ICE personnel list. If so, so what? These people receive their salaries from taxpayers and claim to work for “the public.” On what grounds can they claim a right to have their employers not know who they are?

As far as “threats” are concerned, the real but largely unspoken one is well-deserved negative social preferencing.

If decent people know that the guy next door abducts people at gunpoint for a living (or conspires with others to facilitate such kidnappings), they probably won’t invite that guy to their next backyard barbecue. Especially if some of the other guests may speak Spanish.

Until ICE is abolished, which can’t happen soon enough, the next best thing is to make it an unattractive employment option.

If you work for ICE, you should be denied service at restaurants, denied communion at churches, and have to explain to your kids why they aren’t invited to other kids’ birthday parties or play activities. And thanks to Sam Lavigne, we know who you are.

If you work for ICE, give your two weeks notice, find a job in the productive sector, and work hard to redeem yourself and live down your sordid past. This is an opportunity. Seize it.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

June 28, 2018
Melvin Goodman
McCarthyism Revisited
David Schultz
Neo-Liberalism and the Retreat of Democracy
Ipek S. Burnett
Immigration and the Politics of Moral Corruption
Ron Jacobs
Same As It Ever Was: The GWOT and Colonial History
Binoy Kampmark
The Next Step: The Campaign for Julian Assange
Kathy Kelly
On Purpose, In Kabul
RS Ahthion
Dismantling A Society: How Empires Feed Off the Republic
Dave Lindorff
A Recipe for Disaster
Ed Meek
How Trump Remains in Office
Kary Love
A “Modest Proposal 2.0”: How to Solve the Refugee Kids “Problem”
Dan Corjescu
A Failing Nation
Thomas Knapp
Negative Social Preferencing, ICE Edition
Andrew Moss
Of Time and Immigration
June 27, 2018
Kevin Schwartz
Yemeni Suffering Made Easy
Jimmy Centeno, Don T. Deere and Frederick B. Mills
Family Separations: Trump’s Executive Order Does Not Hide This Historical Pattern of Cruelty
David Orenstein
The Chaos Continues: The United States Rejects Human Rights at the Southern Border and at the United Nations
Steve Stallone
Disrupt Dinner
Mike Bader
Aiming at the Heart of the Grizzly
Rob Seimetz
Deporter Disorder
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
Free Assange
Pete Tucker
Double-Standards at the Washington Post
Sam Husseini
The Immigration Con
Howard Lisnoff
I Don’t Recognize This Country Anymore
David Swanson
Altruism and Sadism in Public Policy
Vacy Vlanza
Cry Baby Israel
Will Podmore
Italy vs. the EU
Nick Licata
What Makes American Towns Thrive
June 26, 2018
Paul Street
Kidnapper Trump as Symptom
Oliver L. Vargas
Mexico Can be a Counterweight to US Foreign Policy in Latin America
John Davis
Living in the Ruins of Capitalism
John G. Russell
“I Really Don’t Care, Do U?:”  the Mendacity of Evil
Kent Paterson
As elections Approach, Soccer and Politics Dominate Mexican Life
Ron Forthofer
Separation and Killing of Children
Steve Kelly
Campaign of Illusions: Where the Zero Cut Movement to Save the National Forests Went Wrong
Ariel Dorfman
I Was Not in a Cage, But was Scarred for Life
Vijay Prashad
The War Within the G7
Quincy Saul
Joel Kovel vs. the New York Times
Binoy Kampmark
Australia’s Venal Refugee Policy: Let Others Do It
Manuel García, Jr.
American Deathwish
Dan Bacher
CA Senate Committee Passes Bill That Would Keep State Dependent on Dirty Energy
Adolf Alzuphar
Letter to a Fellow Haitian Immigrant
Kalundi Serumaga
On Reinventing Europe: an Open Letter to Mr George Soros
Dean Baker
Tariff Waivers: Another Source of Welfare for Donald Trump, His Family and Their Friends
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Is Compromise Possible?
June 25, 2018
Daniel Falcone
A Reporter’s Reporter: a Conversation With Seymour Hersh
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU