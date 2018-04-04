Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
April 4, 2018

Uncertainty is the Root of the Current Market Craziness

by

For months after his inauguration, US president Donald Trump bragged that he was single-handedly producing an economic boom, citing a rising stock market as evidence.

Recently, however, he’s stopped that line of self-promotion. The market has seemingly gone nuts. Sudden one-day drops pare back weeks of gains, followed by a cautious recovery of the lost ground. There’s a strong correlation between those swings and Trump’s mouth, whether he’s making formal policy announcements or just tweetstorming his latest obsession.

To understand the problem, let’s look to the seemingly unrelated fields of economics and physics.

In a 1997 paper on the Great Depression, Austrian School economist Robert Higgs articulates his theory of “regime uncertainty.” Simply put (if I get this wrong, blame me, not Higgs), investors dislike unpredictability.

Investors put their money into enterprises under certain tax and regulatory conditions. When those conditions  start suddenly changing or looking like they may change, the investors worry.  And when they worry, they get more cautious about where their money is and what it’s being used for. They sell off, move their money into what they hope are less volatile assets, and the stock market takes a hit.

German physicist Werner Heisenberg studied uncertainty too, and likewise named a principle for it. Again simply put (and again, blame me, not Heisenberg, if I get this wrong), there are limits to what we can know about multiple aspects of things. Specifically, we cannot precisely determine both the position and the momentum of a particle at a particular moment. The more certain we are about one, the less certain we are about the other.

Donald Trump resembles one of Heisenberg’s particles. Sometimes we know where he’s at on an issue for the moment, but we needn’t bother trying to predict how fast he’s going to move or in what direction. He may double down, or he may turn 180 degrees.

One minute he’s demanding that regulations be slashed. The next minute, he’s nixing multi-billion-dollar aircraft deals over foreign policy. First it’s tax reform and tax cuts. Then suddenly it’s imposing new taxes — tariffs — on steel and aluminum.

This is not to say that any particular idea or policy he comes up with is bad, although some of them obviously are. What matters to investors is predictability.

If there’s one predictable characteristic of Trump, it’s that he is, and will remain, unpredictable. That unpredictability  can only produce negative economic consequences.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

April 04, 2018
Paul Street
Against False Conflation: JFK, MLK, and the Triple Evils
Mel Gurtov
The Coming Crisis with Iran
Susan Babbitt
Chestnuts, Monkeys and Another Reason Ahed Tamini Matters
The Hudson Report
The Economic Impact of the Bipartisan Bank Deregulation Bill
Michael T. Klare
Could the Cold War Return With a Vengeance?
Paul Edwards
Sick Temper Tyrannis
Colin Todhunter
Mass Deception and the Prelude to World War
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
Role of Youth in the Coming Transformation
Binoy Kampmark
Atmospheric Burnings: The Re-entry of China’s Tiangong-1
Thomas Knapp
Uncertainty is the Root of the Current Market Craziness
Ramzy Baroud
Rim Banna and the Cultural War that Palestinians Must Win
Meredith Anton
Most Likely to Succeed
Courtney Myers
Trump, Amazon and the Washington Post: A Love(less) Triangle
Louis Proyect
The New German Cinema
Norman Ball
Has Mueller Already Been Subpoenaed in a Re-Impaneled Uranium One Investigation?
April 03, 2018
Gary Leupp
“Let Other People Take Care of It”
Vijay Prashad
Trump and His Tariffs
Michael Welton
Pedological Advice for Perilous Times
George Wuerthner
Foresters vs. Ecologists
Steve Early
Purple Bullying, Ten Years Later: SEIU Trustees Trample Member Rights On Eve of Janus Decision
Serge Halimi
License to Kill
Martin Billheimer
The Devil in the Plow, Clock & Book
Christopher Ketcham
The Misanthropy of Wild Wild Country
Kim C. Domenico
Fight White Bourgeois Supremacy: Join the Invisibles
Dean Baker
Roger Lowenstein: F**k Your Stock Portfolio
Robert J. Burrowes
Nonviolence or Nonexistence? The Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Andrés Castro
A Modest Neoliberal Proposal
April 02, 2018
Noam Chomsky, Chris Hedges, John PIlger, et al
The Isolation of Julian Assange Must Stop
Rob Urie
Facebook and the Rise of Anti-Social Media
Jim Kavanagh
The Warm War: Russiamania at the Boiling Point
Patrick Cockburn
The Ignorant and the Arrogant: How Pompeo and Bolton Bring Us Closer to War in the Middle East
William Hartung
Weapons for Anyone: Donald Trump and the Art of the Arms Deal
Robert Hunziker
Fukushima Jitters
John Laforge
“Uncontroversial” Mass Destruction
Cesar Chelala
The Iraq War Fueled the Destruction of the Middle East
Marjorie Cohn
Trump Finds Fellow Bully in Bolton
Cathy Breen
Who Calls Anyone Civilized?
Binoy Kampmark
Scandi Noir, Kim Wall and Murder
Susan Block
Stormy & the Students
Weekend Edition
March 30, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Big American Money, Not Russia, Put Trump in the White House: Reflections on a Recent Report
Kenneth Surin
Smearing Jeremy Corbyn
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Parable of the Stone and the Slap
Andrew Levine
All the President’s Women
Nick Pemberton
Is the War on Guns the Next War on Terror?
Basem Naim
Palestinians Will Not Cease to Demand their Rights
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU