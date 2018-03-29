Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
March 29, 2018

The Trump-Daniels Timeline

by

So the general chronology is this.

There was a brief affair between porn star Stormy Daniels and real estate moghul Donald Trump in 2006, beginning with a golf course encounter.

She talked about it to In Touch magazine in 2011, but the interview was never published, allegedly due to Trump team legal threats. (The text is now available. Highlights include her description of spanking Trump’s butt with a Forbes magazine with his face on the cover.) She took a lie-detector test and passed it before sharing her story.

After the interview Daniels was approached by a man in a Las Vegas parking lot outside a fitness club as she prepared to leave her car, baby girl in her arms. He told her, “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.” Looking at her baby he said, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It would be a shame if something happened to her mom.” Daniels, shaken, did not contact police about the threat.

Daniels maintained silence to October 2016 when on the eve of the presidential election Trump’s lawyer Michael Dean Cohen paid her $130,000 to secure that silence.

She signed a nondisclosure agreement. Trump failed to sign for his own part, arguably making the agreement invalid.

On January 12, 2018o the Wall Street Journal  (for whatever reason) broke the story the story of the hush-money, bringing the incident out into the open.

This month Daniels has filed a lawsuit against Trump (a complaint for declaratory relief) and come out with her story of casual dalliance, tabloid confession, intimidation, pay-off and (as she sees it) character assassination. She wants to make the record clear, and again, the NDA is in her lawyer’s view invalid.

Trump has maintained an uncharacteristic silence about this matter while Melania lectures in her listless way about the importance of courage.

Trump is also silent on former Playboy bunny Karen McDougal’s 10-month affair with him between 2006 and 2007. Anderson Cooper interviewed her on CNN just before interviewing Daniels. (Highlights include his offer of money to her after their first tryst, and his assumption that this was routine. She was hurt by his insensitivity. Imagine that.)

Everybody knew that Trump was a notorious philanderer but his image grows darker over time. Trump is a bully, who is hiring bullies. John Bolton is like that guy in the parking lot, muttering threats not to just one mom but all the moms of North Korea and Iran, Syria and Cuba.

One senses this timeline will end with the bully’s removal. Sexual behavior is classically deployed to undermine powerful men. In the end it may not be Russian ties, financial crimes or obstruction of justice but that Forbes spanking that does him in. If not the alleged Moscow hotel events.

To be clear: I have no problem with spanking as an erotic activity. Or watersports. These are fairly common fetishes. Nor do I care that Trump had sex with various women while being married; this too is very common and sometimes occurs by mutual agreement.

It’s the threat thing. The man who threatened Daniels will likely be identified soon. He will be asked who sent him to the parking lot.

CNN reports that Trump’s legal team is spending much more time on women’s law suits than on the Russia probe. The man is worried. His son-in-law and his daughter are in deep trouble. His family’s a mess, and he’s made a fool of himself globally for choosing a basket case as his national security advisor. The public knows he has paid women to keep silent. Should the people come to believe that he threatens women’s lives, he’s done for. You’d think.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Gary Leupp

Gary Leupp is Professor of History at Tufts University, and holds a secondary appointment in the Department of Religion. He is the author of Servants, Shophands and Laborers in in the Cities of Tokugawa JapanMale Colors: The Construction of Homosexuality in Tokugawa Japan; and Interracial Intimacy in Japan: Western Men and Japanese Women, 1543-1900. He is a contributor to Hopeless: Barack Obama and the Politics of Illusion, (AK Press). He can be reached at: gleupp@tufts.edu

March 29, 2018
Pete Dolack
Imagine Having So Much Money You Can Spend It on Instagram “Influencers”
John W. Whitehead
Enough is Enough: Police Violence Plagues America
Rev. William Alberts
An Easter Message Beyond Belief
George Ochenski
No Way to Run a Nation
Robert Kosuth
Trump as Symptom of a Deeper Disease: An Assessment After One Year
Tom Engelhardt
Big Brother Isn’t Watching You, You’re Watching Him
Robert Fisk
The Pseudo-Churchills: Why are Politicians Playing Fast-and-Loose With WW II?
Gary Leupp
The Trump-Daniels Timeline
Anders Sandström
Accounting in a Democratic Economy
Binoy Kampmark
No Small Victory: Kim Dotcom and the Human Rights Review Tribunal
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Let Our Teachers Teach and Leaders Lead
Manuel E. Yepe
Supporters and Opponents of Peace in Korea
Wilfred Burchett
Vietnam Will Win: End of an Illusion
Rivera Sun
Shifting Systems with Nonviolent Strategy
March 28, 2018
Gary Leupp
The Skripal Poisonings and the Ongoing Vilification of Putin
Kenneth Surin
Lucrative Dealing in the Age of Austerity
Dave Lindorff
War Monger and War Criminal John Bolton to Head Trump’s National Security Council
Ariel Dorfman
It’s Time the United States Accounts for Its History of Torture
Michael Grech – Peter Mayo
Engaging the Popular Imagination; Engaging the Holy Week culture
Michael Welton
Violet McNaughton: the Mighty Mite Reformer From Saskatchewan
Manuel E. Yepe
Much More Than a Struggle Over a Brand of Rum
Victor Grossman
Gun Control in Old East German
John Grant
Citizens Show Up to Tell a Do-Nothing Government Enough Is Enough
Kary Love
If John Bolton Is Right, Pearl Harbor Was Perfectly Legal
Patrick Cockburn
ISIS’s Last Gasps
Jesse Jackson
We Need to Revive King’s Campaign Against Poverty
March 27, 2018
Joseph Essertier
The Madness of the American Ruling Class vs. the Sanity of the People of South Korea
Patrick Cockburn
It’s Wishful Thinking to Blame Trump’s Win on Cambridge Analytics
Robert Hunziker
Insect Decimation Upstages Global Warming
Jeff Cohen
Same Old Media Parade: Why Are Liberals Cheering?
Dean Baker
Kudlow’s Fossilized Beliefs on Economy Could Lead Trump Further Astray
Linn Washington Jr.
Adults Engage in Idiocy: School Bosses Across America Go ‘Buttheat’ on Anti-Violence Student Protests
Binoy Kampmark
Pre-emptive Triggers: John Bolton Joins Trump
Ted Rall
Hiring John Bolton is Trump’s Most Dangerous Decision So Far
Tom H. Hastings
We Just Say No!
Daniel Warner
Inherent Contradictions in Filming Human Rights
March 26, 2018
Henry Giroux
Education as a Weapon of Struggle: Rethinking the Parkland Uprising in the Age of Mass Violence
Mel Goodman
The Mad Man Theory: Nixon, Trump and Bolton
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
US v. China: In Washington, Hyper-Hawks Center Stage
Gabriel Rockhill
Academic Black Shirts Brutally Assault Students in France
Lance Olsen
Climate, Science, and Budget-Politics
Nick Pemberton
Dead 15 Year Olds And A 15 Year Old War
Gary Leupp
The Children’s Crusade (Against Early Death by School-Shootings)
Jonah Raskin
Revolt Resurfaces: The Story from Sleepy Sonoma County, California
David Macaray
Real-Life Politics, Union Style
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU