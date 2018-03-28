Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
March 28, 2018

Gun Control in Old East German

by

My brother-in-law Werner was a passionate hunter. Until his early death he lived in East Germany, called the Deutsche Demokratische Republik, or DDR (in English GDR), which disappeared 28 years ago. I lived there, too, for many years, and it was there that my brother-in-law took me with him on a few hunting trips. I made clear that I did not at all like the idea of shooting a deer, a gracefully beautiful animal. As for the wild boars, hardly beautiful creatures to any eyes but those of their mates and offspring – I didn’t like the idea of shooting them either. I went along partly out of curiosity, partly for the chance to do some bird-watching while he was watching for prey.

Werner had an amazingly sharp eye for distant grazers, he was skilled with his gun, but also with words as he tried to convince me that hunting, despite its death and blood, was a necessity. With no natural enemies (until recent years when some wolves were re-introduced) an overgrown deer population would bite and ruin acres of young woodland, and the very fecund wild hogs can ruin many potato fields. Their numbers had to be kept in check by humans, he insisted. This did not justify excited hobby hunters banging away at all that moved but, he claimed, did justify a strictly planned improvement of animal ranks.

I suspect that even this rationale would anger vegetarians and vegans, and I will not argue. But the interesting aspect for me was a system which many would see as a restriction of freedom, typical for such a Communist-run state. Weapons and ammunition were strictly controlled. Rifles, though privately-owned, were locked up at the hunting clubs, usually connected with the forest rangers’ home and station. To get licenses as club members, hunters had to attend classes and pass exams on identifying wild life, avoiding unnecessary cruelty or neglect, shooting ability – and a few old traditional rites for hunters, once restricted to nobility or men of wealth. The rifles could be picked up and returned on an agreed-upon calendar, which governed which animals in which seasons were OK for hunting and which were not: ill animals, yes, for example, but no does with fawns or wild sows with offspring. The rules were strict; every bullet had to be accounted for, whether a hit or a miss!

Corresponding rules were in force for shooting clubs. Schooling and licenses were required, weapons were kept not at home but at the clubs, ammunition was apportioned and had to be accounted for.

Yes, these were indeed restrictions on freedom, and most likely had an explanation not only in terms of forestry or sports but also politically, with no unauthorized weapons in possibly rebellious hands.

This recalls, in reverse, the reasons why some Americans oppose any controls or limitations even on assault weapons, which are certainly not bought for hunting or sport or to protect against robbers. When some NRA-fans raise posters proclaiming that “AR-15’s EMPOWER the people” we can easily guess what kind of people are meant and what kind of power. No, guns are not only for stags, pheasants or shooting range targets and for people in official uniforms.

The strict weapons’ laws for Werner’s hunting, undoubtedly a restriction of his freedoms (of course a Second Amendment was lacking) also meant that there were virtually no shooting deaths and never a single mass shooting, in schools or anywhere else – not even, as it turned out, in  the course of regime change, which occurred in 1989-1990 without any bloodshed.

Were the rules far too stringent? My hunting enthusiast brother-in-law never complained to me about restrictions on his hunting rights (whose rules now no longer apply). He was, by the way, a teacher, who never dreamed of having a gun in a classroom. And his death, before he was 65, was not due to any hunting or weapons’ mishap but rather, almost conclusively, to his addiction to cigarettes, whose use was completely uncontrolled. Being no hunter, sport shooter or smoker, and no longer in a school, I can reserve judgement in these matters.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Victor Grossman

Victor Grossman writes the Berlin Bulletin, which you can subscribe to for free by sending an email to: wechsler_grossman@yahoo.de.

March 28, 2018
Victor Grossman
Gun Control in Old East German
John Grant
Citizens Show Up to Tell a Do-Nothing Government Enough Is Enough
Kary Love
If John Bolton Is Right, Pearl Harbor Was Perfectly Legal
Patrick Cockburn
ISIS’s Last Gasps
Jesse Jackson
We Need to Revive King’s Campaign Against Poverty
March 27, 2018
Joseph Essertier
The Madness of the American Ruling Class vs. the Sanity of the People of South Korea
Patrick Cockburn
It’s Wishful Thinking to Blame Trump’s Win on Cambridge Analytics
Robert Hunziker
Insect Decimation Upstages Global Warming
Jeff Cohen
Same Old Media Parade: Why Are Liberals Cheering?
Dean Baker
Kudlow’s Fossilized Beliefs on Economy Could Lead Trump Further Astray
Linn Washington Jr.
Adults Engage in Idiocy: School Bosses Across America Go ‘Buttheat’ on Anti-Violence Student Protests
Binoy Kampmark
Pre-emptive Triggers: John Bolton Joins Trump
Ted Rall
Hiring John Bolton is Trump’s Most Dangerous Decision So Far
Tom H. Hastings
We Just Say No!
Daniel Warner
Inherent Contradictions in Filming Human Rights
March 26, 2018
Henry Giroux
Education as a Weapon of Struggle: Rethinking the Parkland Uprising in the Age of Mass Violence
Mel Goodman
The Mad Man Theory: Nixon, Trump and Bolton
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
US v. China: In Washington, Hyper-Hawks Center Stage
Gabriel Rockhill
Academic Black Shirts Brutally Assault Students in France
Lance Olsen
Climate, Science, and Budget-Politics
Nick Pemberton
Dead 15 Year Olds And A 15 Year Old War
Gary Leupp
The Children’s Crusade (Against Early Death by School-Shootings)
Jonah Raskin
Revolt Resurfaces: The Story from Sleepy Sonoma County, California
David Macaray
Real-Life Politics, Union Style
Binoy Kampmark
Death and Impunity: Iraq Fifteen Years After
Herbert Dyer, Jr.
“Soul on Ice” Goes to College and the Murder of Dr. King
Thomas Knapp
On Military Spending and Trade, Trump Puts Americans Last
William Hawes
Review: Humanity: The World Before Religion, War, and Inequality
Weekend Edition
March 23, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Roberto J. González
The Mind-Benders: How to Harvest Facebook Data, Brainwash Voters, and Swing Elections
Paul Street
Deplorables II: The Dismal Dems in Stormy Times
Nick Pemberton
The Ghost of Hillary
Andrew Levine
Light at the End of the Tunnel?
Paul de Rooij
Amnesty International: Trumpeting for War… Again
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Coming in Hot
Chuck Gerhart
Sessions Exploits a Flaw to Pursue Execution of Meth Addicts
Robert Fantina
Distractions, Thought Control and Palestine
Hiroyuki Hamada
The Eyes of “Others” for Us All
Robert Hunziker
Is the EPA Hazardous to Your Health?
Stephanie Savell
15 Years After the Iraq Invasion, What Are the Costs?
Aidan O'Brien
Europe is Pregnant 
John Eskow
How Can We Live With All of This Rage?
Matthew Stevenson
Why Vietnam Still Matters: Was Khe Sanh a Win or a Loss?
Dan Corjescu
The Man Who Should Be Dead
Howard Lisnoff
The Bone Spur in Chief
Brian Cloughley
Hitler and the Poisoning of the British Public
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU