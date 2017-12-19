An Open Letter to the US Embassy in Tegucigalpa on the Crisis in Honduras

by

December 18, 2017

Heidi B. Fulton

Chargé d’Affaires

United States Embassy

Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Dear Chargé d’Affaires Fulton:

Honduras is in the midst of a profound constitutional and institutional crisis. We urge you and the United States to take a clear and principled position on the following issues of democracy, human rights, and a path forward out of the spiraling crisis.

1. The Integrity of the Democratic Process

Irregularities before, during, and after the elections have provoked serious allegations of fraud and called into question the integrity and credibility of the current electoral process in Honduras. Over seventy-seven percent of the population lacks confidence in the Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE), the country’s supreme electoral authority.[1] The Preliminary Report of the Misión Observadora Electoral (MOE) of the Organization of American States (OAS) itself expressed uncertainty in the ultimate election results due to the “irregularities, mistakes, and systemic problems plaguing this election.”[2] Independent observers from the United States also witnessed multiple irregularities.[3] Clouding the whole process is the fact that the TSE is dominated and controlled by President Juan Orlando Hernández’ National Party, as its members were appointed by the National Party controlled Congress.[4] The President of the TSE is David Matamoros Batson, the former General Secretary of the National Party.[5]

One of the most egregious irregularities adding gravamen to the allegations of fraud occurred on election night. After the MOE urged the TSE to release vote tallies as they came in, the TSE announced that with over 57% of the vote in, the opposition candidate, Salvador Nasralla, held a 5% lead over the incumbent President Hernández. Suddenly the TSE’s server went down, and many of the remaining voting records from the polling stations were hand delivered instead of faxed in as required by law. When the system was restored and the count resumed, three days later the TSE updated results showing that Hernández had surprisingly closed the gap and taken the lead. This fact alone strains credibility, let alone when considered in the murky circumstances surrounding it, and merits independent investigation. The populace responded with massive protests, accusations of fraud, and popular repudiation of the TSE’s role in the process.

Last night the MOE issued its report on compliance with the recommendations made for the verification process, and the OAS General Secretariat concluded that the irregularities and deficiencies in the process, added to the narrow difference in votes “make it impossible to determine with the necessary certainty the winner,” and called for new general elections.[6]

We therefore urge the Embassy to call for a full and independent investigation into the irregularities that occurred before, during, and after the elections; the role and actions of the members of the TSE with respect to those irregularities; and the relationship of the governing National Party of Juan Orlando Hernández to that process.

We urge the Embassy and the United States to join the General Secretariat of the OAS in calling for new general elections.

2) Respect for Human Rights

In response to popular protests, the government imposed a curfew and suspended constitutional rights. The government failed to follow the constitutional formalities for taking the action. The General Secretariat of the OAS subsequently determined that the measure was disproportionate, did not comply with constitutional and international standards, and called on the government to immediately lift the curfew and restore full constitutional guarantees.[7]

The government’s security forces responded by indiscriminately and disproportionately repressing the protests. Security forces are responsible for as many as 20 deaths, scores of injured, and over 1,500 unlawful detentions of individuals, the majority of them young people, including minors.[8] Credible testimony and video footage indicate government security forces have shot tear gas and live ammunition indiscriminately at protesters, bystanders, and inside homes. Detained individuals have been tortured and subjected to inhumane treatment, including submersion in buckets of water, beatings, and threats of forced disappearance. Among those injured are elderly, pregnant and nursing mothers, and small children. Security forces have threatened journalists reporting on the incidents, and criminal hands sabotaged the transmission tower of Radio Progreso in Tegucigalpa, putting it out of commission in the capital. Although the government lifted the curfew on December 10, the pattern of repression of ongoing peaceful protests of indignation and repudiation continues unabated, and in fact has worsened in recent days.[9] Live-stream reporting and social media have documented military police entering homes, beating residents, firing on crowds, and communicated impassioned pleas of individuals on behalf of loved ones who are injured, dead, detained or disappeared.[10] In no instance has the use of lethal force against protestors been justified under international standards.[11]

We urge the Embassy to condemn the government’s failure to protect and respect the rights to life, personal security, freedom of expression, freedom of association, and due process, and to ask for a full investigation of these human rights violations and punishment of those responsible.

3) Supporting a Path Forward

The pre-electoral process was distorted by what many view as the illegal postulation of Juan Orlando Hernández for re-election, in violation of the Honduran Constitution. While president of the National Congress, Hernández had significant influence in the appointments of the majority of the sitting justices on the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court sided with National Party representatives in their challenge to the constitutional prohibition on reelection, effectively amending the Constitution without the necessary plebiscite of the people.[12] The Supreme Court’s interpretation of international human rights law to strike down the constitutional prohibition against reelection is a coarse distortion of that body of law without legal precedent.[13] The MOE noted that the way the Supreme Court habilitated reelection through judicial ruling was both irregular and a bad practice in the context of American States.[14]

The current crisis mirrors, extends and deepens the constitutional and institutional crisis provoked by the 2009 coup d’état. Hernández has imposed unprecedented control of state institutions and the three branches of government. In many ways, the vote was a referendum on Hernández’ attempt to remain in power, in spite of the inherent advantage he had arising out of his authority and control of the electoral machinery. We are witnessing a mounting, popular, insurrectional protest movement against the governing electoral authority in defense of the popular vote. While this movement is notably restrained and non-violent, the violent, disproportionate response of the military and police against their own people continues to escalate the conflict.

On December 17 the TSE declared Hernández the winner of the elections. Shortly thereafter, the MOE issued its report on compliance with the stages recommended for the verification process, and the General Secretary of the OAS issued his statement calling for new elections. The General Secretary reiterated the findings of the MOE:

Deliberate human intrusions in the computer system, intentional elimination of digital traces, the impossibility of knowing the number of opportunities in which the system was violated, pouches of votes open or lacking votes, the extreme statistical improbability with respect to participation levels within the same department, recently printed ballots and additional irregularities, added to the narrow difference of votes between the two most voted candidates, make it impossible to determine with the necessary certainty the winner.[15]

If the United States is silent, or endorses the results of the discredited TSE, the crisis will deepen and Honduras will become more ungovernable and vulnerable to authoritarian rule, jeopardizing both democracy and human rights.

We therefore urge the Embassy and the United States to support the organization of new elections under the Inter-American Democratic Charter by the Organization of American States, coupled with a vigorous defense of and demand for respect of human rights. This will provide a way for all sectors of Honduran society to reach a new consensus and social pact, with authentic, free, fair, and transparent elections, in a climate of respect for human rights, to move Honduras beyond the current constitutional and institutional crisis.

Cc: Rex W. Tillerson, Secretary of State

Francisco Palmieri, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs

Respectfully Yours,

Notes.

[1] Equipo de Reflexión, Investigación e Comunicación (ERIC), Sondeo de Opinión Pública, séptima edición. “Percepciones sobre la situación hondureña en el año 2016”, El Progreso, enero de 2017.

[2] Preliminary Report of the OAS Electoral Observer Mission in Honduras (Preliminary Report), p. 12 (emphasis added). Available at: http://www.oas.org/documents/eng/press/preliminary-report-eom-honduras-2017-4dec-.pdf

[3] Suyapa Portillo, Javier Lopez-Casertano, and Cristian Padilla Romero. “Honduras holds democracy hostage,” NACLA, 12/12/2017, at: https://nacla.org/news/2017/12/13/honduras-holds-democracy-hostage

[4] Preliminary Report, pp.6-7.

[5] In 2015 Hernández named Matamoros Batson’s 26-year-old daughter, Maria Andrea Matamoros Castillo, Vice-Minister of Foreign Relations, creating a conflict of interest for Matamoros Batson as President of the TSE, from which he has refused to recuse himself, further clouding that institution’s independence and credibility.

[6] Statement by the OAS General Secretariat on the Elections in Honduras, December 17, 2017 (Statement by OAS General Secretary Luis Almagro). Available at: http://www.oas.org/en/media_center/press_release.asp?sCodigo=E-092/17

[7] Declaration of the OAS General Secretariat regarding the Presidential Elections in Honduras (OAS Declaration), December 6, 2017. Available at: http://www.oas.org/en/media_center/press_release.asp?sCodigo=E-090/17

[8] COFADEH, “Honduras Crisis Política Post Electoral y Su Impacto en los Derechos Humanos.” Available at: https://www.alainet.org/es/articulo/189698. COFADEH updated their report on December 17, 2017 giving the most recent toll of deaths and arbitrary detentions.

[9] See Radio Progreso/Comunicaciones/Noticias for coverage of the protests and government repression: http://radioprogresohn.net/index.php/comunicaciones/noticias

[10] Radio Progreso live-stream is available at: http://radioprogresohn.net/ and https://www.facebook.com/RadioProgresoPaginaOficial/videos/1504716082915638/

[11] See U.N. Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials, Adopted by General Assembly resolution 34/169 of 17 December 1979, articles 2 and 3 (regarding duty to respect and protect human rights; standards for use of force); U.N. Human Rights Council, Resolution 22/10 of 9 April 2013 (A/HRC/RES/22/10) (calling on States to “promote a safe and enabling environment for individuals and groups to exercise their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, of expression and of association, …in conformity with their international human rights obligations and commitments”).

[12] Joaquín A. Mejía R. “Aspectos centrales sobre la ilegalidad e ilegitimidad de la candidatura reeleccionista de Juan Orlando Hernández”, Revista Envío, Año 15, No. 51, febrero de 2017, 12-19.

[13] See Human Rights Watch, “Honduras: Guarantee Credibility of Elections, Protect Free Expression.” December 11, 2017 (calling the interpretation “far-fetched… since the [American Convention on Human Rights] clause was designed …to prevent abusive governments from arbitrarily barring opposition candidates, not to impede constitutional term limits designed to prevent the rise of autocrats”). Available at https://www.hrw.org/news/2017/12/11/honduras-guarantee-credibility-elections-protect-free-expression

[14] Preliminary Report, p.6.

[15] Statement by OAS Secretary Luis Almagro.