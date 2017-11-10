Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 10, 2017

The UN and Genocide by Starvation in Somalia

by

by

According to just released information sourced from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the FSNAU between October 2015 and April 2016, a period of only six months, upwards of 400,000 Somali’s, two thirds of whom were children, died of starvation.

And the famine, if anything, has gotten worse since then. Here the world is now, 18 months later and possibly a million more deaths, bringing the number of children who have died from starvation in the past two years in Somalia up to a million.

A million Somali children have starved to death in the past 24 months and this crime goes unnoticed in the international media? There are a lot of crimes being committed in the world today but can anyone say a million and a half dead Somalis shouldn’t be at the head of the list?

In the L. Shabelle region alone over 100,000 children under the age of 5 died of starvation from Oct. 2015 to April 2016 with the total numbers of Somalis who expired from starvation there running up to 150,000.

In this time period 17.6% of the population of the L. Shabelle region perished from hunger. That’s right, almost a fifth of the Somali people in this region expired in only six months and the world stands by in silence.

In the Banadir region up to 70,000 children starved to death with another 32,000 over the age of 5 dying as well for a total of 16.6% of the region’s population lost to famine in 6 months alone.

In the M.Shabelle region 25,000 under 5 starved to death with the region losing 9.7% of its people to famine in six months. And the list goes on and on, hundreds and hundreds of thousands, with everyday another 2,000 Somalis dead from starvation and famine, a famine that is continuing as I write.

What is it going to take for the international media to catch on to this most insidious of crimes, for the world had the food to prevent all these deaths, something the UN is supposed to be on top of.

But then one of the top dogs at the UN is the Executive Director of UNICEF, supposedly the number one (N)o (G)ood (O)utfit with the responsibility to prevent this crime, headed by former National Security Advisor to President Clinton and later failed nominee to head the CIA , Anthony Lake, whose appointment was a favor returned by President Obama. Loyalty to empire can have its rewards in the form of being overlord of a multi-billion dollar a year aid empire internationally, UNICEF, and the ability to carry out “long term solutions” as in genocide by starvation of the Somali people.

Tony Lake has a dark history of overseeing mass murder by violence or starvation in Africa going back to the Rwanda Genocide in 1994 when he “regretted not doing anything” to stop the mass killings. It was just a few years ago the UN admitted that 250,000 Somalis, again, 2/3 under 5, had died in what they then were calling the “Great Horn of African Drought”, all under Tony Lake’s watchful eye.

Hey, there is a “Somali Problem”, terrorism and Al Shabab, and so who will care if a million Somali children are allowed to die of starvation, the less Somalis the better, right?

That’s why it’s called genocide by starvation, 2,000 a day as I write, with the silence of the media lambs all to deafening. Shouldn’t the silence about this preeminent crime cause those who claim the mantel of human rights in their corner offices in NYC and London to expose and incite journalistic flagellation by those presstitutes writing for failing newspapers or braying on the airways?

A million dead Somali kids? Who is really going to give a damn anyway, this is old news, it has always been this way, right?

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Mountain

Thomas C. Mountain attended Punahou School for six years some half a dozen years before “Barry O’Bombers” time there. He has been living and writing from Eritrea since 2006. He can be reached at thomascmountain at g_ mail_ dot _com

Weekend Edition
November 10, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Giving the Game Away
Aidan O'Brien
Ever Hear of a Place Called Azawad? How About Timbuktu?
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
The CIA’s House of Horrors: Frank Olson’s Fatal Trip
Joshua Frank
In Search of Los Angeles’ Lost Socialist Colony, Llano del Rio
Andrew Levine
Democrats Win, Yippee
Robert Fantina
Democrats, Republicans and Business as Usual
Vijay Prashad
Big Pharma’s Pushers: the Corporate Roots of the Opioid Crisis
John Wight
Fear of Corbyn: How Theresa May Clings to Power
Ben Debney
The Perpetual Victimhood of Privilege
Robert Hunziker
Hidden Dangers Lurking Behind the Scenes at Congressional Hearings on Cloud Seeding
Paul Atwood
Stop the Insanity and Negotiate Peace in Korea Before It is Too Late!
Elizabeth Nelson – Eddie Pepitone
Venting Spleen, Casting Aspersions: Music and Comedy at the End of the American Empire
Farzana Versey
Reductionism and the Sexual Abuse Debate
Jose Martinez
When Will We be in the Streets? 
Ramzy Baroud
‘Creeping Annexation’: Why Israel Shelved the ‘Greater Jerusalem Law’
Thomas Mountain
The UN and Genocide by Starvation in Somalia
Roy Morrison
Trump and Xi and Kim: Hot War or Cold Peace?
Jérôme Duval
Haiti: From Slavery to Debt
James Graham
Seized in Paris: Deportee in Plain G
Eugene O'Driscoll
History and Contemporary American Politics
Franklin Lamb
Is Israel Winning “The War Between The Wars” with Hezbollah/Iran?
Giles Longley-Cook
The Return of the Kings: Saudi Arabia’s Squalid Court is Indicative of the Age
Julian Vigo
On the Intolerant Left
Nomi Prins 
Steven Mnuchin, Foreclosure King of America
Mara Kaufman
Mexico’s Indigenous Governing Council: Actually Existing Anti-Capitalism for the 21st Century
Renán Vega Cantor
News of the Revolution
Linn Washington Jr.
General Kelly — Historically Ignorant or Hysterically Bigoted?
SM Miller
Anticipating the Politically Unanticipated
George Ochenski
Hillary Clinton and the DNC: The Fish Rots From the Head
Jimmy Centeno
Viva la Raza! Ok, No More Politics for You!
Alycee Lane
Gun Massacres and the Freedom to Tyrannize
Sam Husseini
With Trump in China, Henry Rosemont’s Moral Reflections
Ann Garrison – Chief Charles A. Taku
Judicial Sovereignty: Victoire Ingabire and the African Court
Ralph Nader
Public Cynicism Enables Costly Political Hypocrisy
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
From Neoliberal Injustice To Economic Democracy
David Macaray
Could This Be a Way of “Fixing” the Gun Problem?
Jason Lee Byas
Richard Spencer is Not a “Dissident Intellectual”
Andre Vltchek
Long Live the October Revolution!
Daniel Falcone
Noam Chomsky on Our Wonderful Indonesian Moderates
Colin Todhunter
GM Food Crops Illegally Growing in India
Yves Engler
Colony or Settler State?
Jenna Orkin
Quentin Crisp’s Last Words
Stephen Cooper
“I Just Wanted to be the Conga Player:” an Interview With Larry McDonald
Louis Proyect
Haunted by the Horrors of Armenia
David Yearsley
We Write the Symphonies, Beautiful and Terrifying
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU