Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 8, 2017

Begging for War

by

by

“There are no good options,” Brian Williams said the other night on MSNBC, launching a discussion about North Korea with the implication that war — maybe nuclear war — is the only solution to the problem it represents.

We’ve been cradling our own suicide for seven decades. The baby’s eyes open¼

And Williams was right, though not in a way that he understood. When war — forceful domination, victory through threat, carnage and, if necessary, annihilation — is the ultimate limit of one’s consciousness, there are no good options. Even the peace negotiated in the context of war is bound to be temporary and grudging and therefore a bad option — sort of like the “peace” achieved at the end of the Korean War, after which both sides still, as Reuters reports, “have thousands of rockets and artillery pieces aimed at each other across the world’s most heavily armed border.”

Only beyond the context of war are there any options at all. Only beyond the context of war does humanity have any hope of avoiding suicide. And contrary to the consensus viewpoint of mainstream politicians and reporters, this is not completely unexplored territory.

Because Donald Trump is president, reaching for this trans-war consciousness is as crucial as it has ever been.

Maybe the best place to begin is by noting that there are some 22,000 nuclear weapons on the planet. This fact is almost never part of the news about North Korea, which has, as of this week, when it detonated an alleged hydrogen bomb, conducted six nuclear tests. The fact that Kim Jong-un’s tiny, unpredictable country is a member of the nuclear club is disconcerting, but the fact that there’s a “nuclear club” at all — and that its members are spending as much as a trillion dollars a decade to modernize their nuclear weapons — is even more disconcerting. And the fact that the modernization process is happening so quietly, without controversy or public debate (or even awareness) exacerbates the horror exponentially.

North Korea may be “begging for war,” as U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley exclaimed, but it’s not alone in doing so. None of the planet’s nuclear-armed nations have abided by the 1970 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which explicitly calls for complete nuclear disarmament. How easy this has been to ignore.

As Simon Tisdall wrote recently in The Guardian: “. . . the past and present leaders of the U.S., Russia, China, France and the UK, whose governments signed but have not fulfilled the terms of the 1970 nuclear non-proliferation treaty, have to some degree brought the North Korea crisis on themselves. Kim Jong-un’s recklessness and bad faith is a product of their own.”

Preparing for war produces, at best, obedience, which usually comes with hidden resentments. Because North Korea has displayed defiance rather than obedience, the mainstream media have portrayed the country and its leader as, essentially, evil cartoon characters: a crazy country that doesn’t know its place and is therefore begging for war.

To reach beyond war, to reach toward the future and create the possibility that it will arrive — to create sensible options — first of all requires dealing with one’s enemy with respect and understanding. In the case of North Korea, this means revisiting the Korean War, in which some 3 million North Koreans died and, as Anna Fifield pointed out recently in the Washington Post, “the U.S. Air Force leveled the North, to the extent that American generals complained there was nothing left to bomb.”

“Ever since,” she writes, “North Korea has existed in a state of insecurity, with the totalitarian regime telling the population that the United States is out to destroy them — again.

“It is in this context that, following the collapse of its nuclear-armed benefactor, the Soviet Union, the Kim regime has sought weapons of its own.”

She points out that this is not irrational behavior — certainly not for a small, isolated country in the crosshairs of the United States. On a planet with no good options, North Korea’s capacity to produce a little mutually assured destruction may be its best bet to curtail invasion. Indeed, no nuclear-armed nation has ever been invaded.

With that understanding in place, John Delury, a professor at the Yonsei University Graduate School of International Studies in Seoul, has some further advice to offer:

“Now is the time,” he wrote in the Washington Post in April, “to jump-start a diplomatic initiative that reopens channels, lowers tensions and caps North Korea’s capabilities where they are. Then, working closely with the new government in Seoul and others, the United States should support a long-term strategy that integrates North Korea into regional stability and prosperity. . . .

“By simply inflicting economic pain, threatening military strikes and keeping tensions high, the United States is playing into the worst tendencies of the North Korean system. Kim’s nuclear intentions will harden and North Korea’s capabilities will only grow. It’s time to reverse course.”

The time is now: to stop pretending that war will keep us safe, to stop cradling humanity’s capacity to commit suicide.

And the United States is not Donald Trump. Our collective consciousness is bigger than that of a bully. That means we have the capacity to understand that the threat posed by North Korea is a reminder that nuclear disarmament for the whole planet is long overdue. There are no good nuclear weapons.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Robert Koehler

Robert Koehler is a Chicago award-winning journalist and editor.

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
September 08, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Ted Steinberg
Capitalism, the State and the Drowning of America
Paul Street
Hillary Hates Again
Jeffrey St. Clair
Chronicle of a Flood Foretold
Andrew Levine
There They Go Again
Charles Pierson
The Atomic Bomb and the First Korean War
John Pilger – TJ Coles
Dangerous Times: North Korea, China and the Threat of Nuclear War and Accident
Christy Rodgers
Fire and Rain
Linda Pentz Gunter
Banking on Uranium Makes the World Less Safe
Patrick Cockburn
As ISIS Shrinks, Al Qaeda Expands
Robert Fantina
Hillary Clinton: a Woman Scorned
W. T. Whitney
Defending Ana Belen Montes and Other Prisoners of Empire
Scott Corey
Lessons for an Anti-Terror Community
Dave Lindorff
Trump Dumps DACA as Well as Child-Maiming Cluster Weapons
Steve Horn - Joshua Frank
Trump Admin Quietly Pushing ‘Small Scale’ LNG Exports That Avoid Environmental Reviews
Brian Cloughley
Plan and Bomb and Lose the the War in Afghanistan
Paul Krassner
Hippies, Yippies, Radicals and Pranksters
Sean Stinson
America’s Long War: US Tightens the Noose on China
Ramzy Baroud
Three Years After the War: Gaza Youth Speak Out
Anita Lekic
Revisiting the United States After Twenty Years
Manuel E. Yepe
Soviet October in the Yankee Imagination
Louis Proyect
Could Punching Nazis Have Prevented Hitler From Taking Powe
David Macaray
3 Ways to Reinvigorate the Labor Movement
Pauline Murphy
Death of an Irish Hunger Striker
Matthew Stevenson
An Alger Hiss Memoir
Ezra Kronfeld
Pius XII, European Fascism, and the Vatican’s WWII Records
Missy Comley Beattie
Give Me An Ending
James Munson
Reform Should Serve Not the Dying Middle-Class, But the Surviving Poor
Robert Koehler
Begging for War
Louisa Willcox
The Future of the Cabinet-Yaak Grizzlies
Don Santina
Why I Will Boycott the NFL
Ron Jacobs
If You Oppose Fascism, You Have to Oppose Fascists
Frank Scott
Buy Cheap, Sell Dear and Drop Dead
Shamus Cooke
Eulogy for the Columbia River Gorge
Winslow Myers
Sixth Grade Recess
Charles R. Larson
Review: Abdulrazak Gurnah’s “Gravel Heart”
September 07, 2017
Ramona E. Durán – Gabriel Rockhill
It’s Time to Get Violence: Breaking Down the Assault on Antifa
John W. Whitehead
What Country is This?
William R. Polk
America on the Brink of Nuclear War: What Should We Do?
Ted Rall
Obama Screwed the DACA Dreamers Before Trump Did
Dan Corjescu
Kafka Warned Us
Terry Simons
Rumors of Freedom: the Lives of Blacks in the American Revolution
Gary Leupp
Ten Points on Korean History of Potential Current Relevance
Bill Hackwell
Hurricane Harvey: a Man-Made Tragedy That Never Would Have Happened in Cuba
David Rosen
Reactionary Rage: The Wars Against Those Who Threaten Those in Power  
Franklin Lamb
Russia, US, Iran and Israel War for Syria
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU