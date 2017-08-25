Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 25, 2017

The Rise of the Killer Robot

by

by

“As companies building the technologies in artificial intelligence and robotics that may be repurposed to develop autonomous weapons, we feel especially responsible in raising this alarm.”

Open Letter to the UN on Autonomous technology, August 2017

Melbourne.

Do you leave the gruesome task of killing, pulverising and maiming to robots?  The US Defence Department gave a portion of its report Unmanned Systems Safety Guide for DOD Acquisition (2007) to the possibility of designing functional unmanned weapons systems. Other defence departments, including the UK Ministry of Defence, also see the removal of the human element in the drone killing mechanism as a distinct possibility.

It is these points troubling those at the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Melbourne, which opened with a letter authored and signed by 116 figures known for their prowess in the field of robotic and artificial intelligence.  Among the penning luminaries were Elon Musk, taking time out from some of his more boyish endeavours to get serious.  Serious, that is, about humanity.

Reading the words of the open note, oddly titled “An Open Letter to the United Nations Convention on Certain Chemical Weapons” (since when are conventions recipients?) is to be cast back into an aspirational idyll, thrown into archives of hope that humanity’s insatiable appetite for killing itself might be curbed:

 “Once developed, lethal autonomous weapons will permit armed conflict to be fought on a scale greater than ever, and at timescales faster than humans can comprehend.  These can be weapons of terror, weapons that despots and terrorists use against innocent populations, and weapons hacked to behave in undesirable ways.”[1]

For the artificial intelligence sage Toby Walsh, a salient figure behind the note and the 2015 open letter which first urged the need to stop “killer robots”, such weapons were as revolutionary as any since the advent of nuclear weaponry.[2]  Be aware of “stupid technologies” or, as he puts it, the stupid variant of artificial intelligence.

A central point to bringing robots into the old fray of battle is the notion that machines will be used to target other machines.  It is the view of John Canning of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division. The people, in other words, are sparred the misfortune of death – except the clever ones who wish to continue targeting each other – while “dumb” robots are themselves neutralised or destroyed by other, similarly disposed weapon systems.

Even more direct is Ronald Arkin, who insists that robots can better soldiers in the business of warfare at first instance while also being “more humane in the battlefield than humans.”  The idea of a humane machine would surely be a misnomer, but not for Arkin, who contends that robotic platforms may well have the “ability to better adhere to the Laws of War than most soldiers possibly can.”[3]

Both Arkin and Canning are merely fumbling over notions already hit upon by Isaac Asimov in 1942.  Robots, he outlined in a series of robot laws in the short story “Runaround” would not injure human beings, had to obey orders given by humans, except when in conflict with the first law, and had to protect their own existence, as long as neither conflicted with the first two laws.  Giddy stuff indeed.

These are not points being cheered on by Musk and Co.  At the beginning of an automated robotic creature is a potential human operator; and at its end, another human, with a moral and ethical dimension of such dire consequence that prohibition is the only safe choice.

The obvious point, seemingly missed by these figures, is that the nature of automated killing, the technological distance between the trigger puller and the destroyed target, is an inexorable process that continues the alienation of humans from the technology they use.

“We do not have long to act,” comes the cry.  “Once this Pandora’s Box is opened, it will be hard to close.”  But this box was prized open with each technological mastery, with each effort to design a more fiendishly murderous weapon.  The only limit arguably in place with each discovery (chemical and bacteriological weapons; carpet bombing; nuclear weapons) was the not-so-reliable human agent ultimately behind using such weapons.

The elimination of pathos, the flesh and blood link between noble combatants, was already underway in the last days of George Armstrong Custer and the Battle of the Little Bighorn. To win the battle, the machine imperative became irresistible. It was only a matter of time before the machine absorbed the human imperative, becoming its near sci-fi substitute.

Human stupidity – in the making and misuse of technologies – is a proven fact, and will buck any legislative or regulatory trend.  Some in the AI fraternity prefer to think about it in terms of what happens if the unscrupulous get hold of such things, that the line can be drawn underneath the inconceivably horrid. But even such a figure as technology investor Roger McNamee has to concede, “bad things are already happening.”[4]

Ultimately, it still takes human agency to create the lethal machinery, to imbue the industrial killing complex with its brutish character. For that very reason, there will be those who think that it is about time machines are given their go.  Let the robots, in short, sort out the mess made by human agents.  But taking humans out of the business of killing would be a form of self-inflicted neutering.  Killing, for all its critics, remains a true human pursuit, the sort of fun some will resent surrendering to the machine.

 

Notes.

[1] https://www.dropbox.com/

[2] http://www.smh.com.au/

[3] https://www.cc.gatech.edu/

[4] https://www.cnbc.com/

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Binoy Kampmark

Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
August 25, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Steve Horn
Trump Attorney Sues Greenpeace Over Dakota Access in $300 Million Racketeering Case
Binoy Kampmark
The Rise of the Killer Robot
Jill Richardson
Trump’s War on the National Parks
Christopher Brauchli
Judge Roy Moore Rides Again
James Napier
Fiat Chrysler/UAW Corruption Case Shows How Labor-Management Cooperation Profits the Companies
Yves Engler
Trudeau and Africa’s Most Ruthless Dictator
Robert Koehler
Facing History In the Age of Trump
Terry Simons
Roots of American Exceptionalism:  Dirty Kitchens, Bedlam & the Bomb
Andrew Stewart
What Steve Bannon’s Exit Says About the American Welfare State
Charles Kunkle Jr.
An Open Letter to The Obscenely Wealthy From a Guy Who Isn’t
David Rovics
Nazis, IS, Antifa, the YPG, Democratic Landlords, the Spanish Civil War and Fake News
Thomas Knapp
Breaking up is Hard to do. Or is it?
Kary Love
American Exceptionalism
Missy Comley Beattie
This Man
Bill Glahn
“My Way” and the Road to the Alt-Right
Charles R. Larson
Review: Orhan Pamuk’s “The Red-Haired Woman”
August 24, 2017
Pepe Escobar
Korea, Afghanistan and the Never Ending War Trap
Ramzy Baroud
Nuclear Apocalypse: Trump and Kim Should Not Hold the World Hostage
Dan Willett
Alinsky’s Last Passion
Lawrence Davidson
Trump’s Defining Moments
Ron Jacobs
Bicoastal Beauty, Bicoastal Disgust
John W. Whitehead
Freedom for the Speech We Hate: a Legal Guide to Your Protest Rights
Gary Leupp
Trump: Pakistan Must Change Immediately to Become Civilized
John Feffer
Trump and the Geopolitics of Crazy
Erik Mears
My Public School Students Read Pro-Charter Propaganda
Marc Norton
1967 was Not the Summer of Love in Detroit
David Swanson
Trump’s Articles of Impeachment: A Greatest Hits Collection
David Macaray
Nicola Sacco, Bartolomeo Vanzetti, and Mary Dyer
Joel S. Hirschhorn
Media Bias Just as Threatening as President Trump
Tae Hoon Kim
How to Win the Climate Wars: Talk About Pollution Not Global Warming
Mel Gurtov
Farewell, Steve Bannon
August 23, 2017
Richard Moser
Reclaim the Discourse on White Privilege
Andrew Levine
Will Nothing Rid Us of President WTF?
Dick J. Reavis
Amid the Tumult in Durham
Michael Barker
A “New Dawn” for Fascism: the Rise of the Anti-Establishment Capitalists  
Christy Rodgers
Total Eclipse Retrospective
Ralph Nader
Barack Obama: What’s He Waiting For?
Dean Baker
China-Bashing is the Dangerous New Sport of US Elites
Robert Fisk
From Dublin to the Somme: How the Death of an Irish Priest Exposes the Tragedy of Brexit
Binoy Kampmark
Statues in Defeat: the Confederacy, Treason and History
Colin Todhunter
Soil, Monsanto and the Agribusiness Giants: Conning the World with Snake Oil and Doughnuts
Ezra Kronfeld
Americans, Criminals, and Thelma & Louise
Martha Rosenberg
Stop Suicide By Helping Big Pharma, Says Shady Suicide Prevention Group
Arthur Wyns
Countries Underwater: the Looming Crisis of Climate Migration
August 22, 2017
Paul Street
“Deep State” Rules on Beneath CNN Mock Shock at NapoleDon BonaTrump
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU