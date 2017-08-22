Blood and Soil: Hey Joe, Where You Goin?

by

What’s in it for you? I mean I get it for the big dogs – they already got something goin – like pulling your strings, for starters. It maybe don’t not sound like much, but multiply by a hundred or a thousand times and it gets to be pretty heady stuff, if you know what I mean. They’re the man, they get to be the alphas – right now, without doing nothing but talking tough and pulling strings. They got the talk and they get the look! But you Joe – what about you, the average Joe? Willyou get to have the look? What’s in it for you? Do you know what’s up ahead, like what if it really works, or like what if it don’t? You do want something to come of it, right – you’re not a rebel just for kicks are you? I mean look what can happen – people get hurt, even die – maybe even could be you, so you gotta think its important, right? What’s the best thing that can happen – or like what about the worst? I mean where do you want it to go – are you really ready? Cause your gonna have to live with it, you know.

If they really do make it happen and all those others that don’t belong are gone, what’s it gonna look like, anyhow? Are you thinking kind of like a whole new country? Or maybe make a huge commune thing somewhere? Probably won’t be that – sounds way too hippy or commie or something. I guess you could do it though and just call it something else, like camp or compound – sounds better, right? It could even be in the woods with guns and lots of hunting and stuff and you could drive those little camo carts thru the trails and all that – wouldn’t have to be hippy at all. Wait, maybe I got no imagination yet – I bet its gonna be way bigger than just that. Like maybe a whole state? What you gonna name it – one of those German sounding names would be so cool! How about “Ich Traum” or maybe “Wunschtraum” or something like that? Whatever you call it, its really gonna be awesome with all the pure bloods together, so there’s gotta be some walls right, to keep the others out? That’ll sure keep some of the average Joe busy for a while – unless you get the Mexicans to do it. You’re gonna have to pay em’ though, but probably won’t be all that much, and you know I just thought of something. Maybe it could even be a prison work kind of thing for the ones that break in and dilute the blood and smuggle drugs and stuff, if you know what I mean. Wouldn’t hardly have to pay those hombres nothing at all – I mean I know there’s some good ones down there, but you might as well get something out of the bad ones for all the trouble.

Speakin of blood, that makes me think of something. Are ya gonna check it – I mean to make sure? They got those test things now, you know, where you can just spit or something an send it in an find out what you are! So, is everybody gonna do that thing – just to make sure? But hey, what if you don’t pass? Would you just get kicked out? Or say maybe what if you almost pass, but not quite – maybe you can still get to stay in, but in a special place an do special work or something like that? But shoot, if they did do it like that, would you still get to have a girl friend in there. I bet maybe you could, and still even have kids and everything, just like the true bloods, but they could probably still make sure you don’t mix it up with the good ones, if you know what I mean. Hey Joe, come to think of it, that’s it – it could be the special work in there (I mean if you don’t pass, but I bet you probably will) – you can be building another wall inside the other walls to help keep the really pure bloods from you know, getting the contamination. Maybe there’ll be lots of walls and you’ll have work your whole life!

There’s gonna be some women and families there too, right – not just a bunch of dudes? I mean there has to be, right, or it can’t last long? Not that it would be all that bad with just dudes – you could do all that hunting and fishing and stuff, and drive those little cart things around in the woods, but wait – I mean really, that’s cool and fun and all that, but you know, for how long – and what about dinner, and dishes, and making beds and stuff? I mean you gotta have some women, right – but I have to tell cause maybe you were too busy marching and protecting to notice, but I was just watching on TV, and you know, I didn’t really see hardly no women on your side at all. Now maybe that was just because of the lying press and stuff like that and the way they like to make you look weird, but you know….just saying. Maybe you’re just keeping em’ home or somethin like that – like they do in those middle east places where the men keep em’ safe and don’t like their women getting looked at, if you know what I mean – those places where the women have to cover everything but the eyes, even if its like a hundred and five outside, cause the guys are like maybe afraid the other dudes will get a boner if they see their wife’s elbow or nose or something like that. Anyhow, kind of like that right? I mean not quite the same cause they’re really different, but I mean you’re just keeping em’ home safe and sound, right – no sense risking the blood line right, like when you’re doing the marching thing and dangerous stuff like that on the road. Gotta keep em’ safe right, cause they’re the pure ones, and like how many like that are really left? You do keep a couple dudes home to watch them though, right? I mean just in case, if you know what I mean.

Now Joe, and this is a kind of the touchy thing – what if its like there’s only a few women, like who’s gonna get them? Yep, if your thinking what I’m thinking, your probably right – there’s a pretty good chance it won’t be you. I bet it’ll be the man, those guys up front doing all the talk right now – cause that’s just how it usually works. I mean, if your an average Joe here, you’ll probably be an average Joe there too. I mean there might be a few left over, but if there ain’t many to start with, well you know what I’m saying, what are your chances? I mean if your big and strong and can talk smooth and brush your teeth, well that might give you a little edge, but what if you ain’t. If you think its not so great now, just wait till there ain’t but a few to go around. Course maybe you don’t really have to care about that so much – there’s still hunting and fishing and stuff like that with the guys, and you can drive those little cart things through the woods any time you want without even getting yelled at, so who needs em’ anyway?

But hey, maybe I’m all wrong and there’ll be lots of women – and kids But then you’ll have to have schools right, with teachers an stuff? I mean it won’t be all home school or just learning about hunting an fishing an driving trucks, right? You might even have to make a college or something to teach the really hard stuff, with professors and libraries and all that.

You know, with women and kids and schools and all that, I just keep thinking of more things. Its a good thing you have some really good pure blood leaders who’ll know how to put it all together. It’ll be tough though. I mean you’re gonna be a shining example, right? You’ll be showing the world what blood and soil can do, right. So besides the schools, you’re gonna build roads and bridges, and all those civilization things. You’ll still need firemen, and I know you all got guns and won’t really need police, but you might want a few for parades and stuff like that. Oh, I almost forgot – an army, you got to have an army to guard the wall, at least the outer one, for the very least. Anyhow, I’m thinking you’ll have to have taxes for all that civilization stuff then right? Course you can call it something else, but still its gonna sound like that government thing, and you know – where the hell does that stop?

Shoot, I almost forgot – there’s the art, music, culture thing to consider. Are you gonna have some of that in there? Maybe no – it’s mostly a waste and decadent anyway, so maybe you don’t want to be encouraging the young minds in that direction to begin with. Don’t really need it and besides, if it does get too quiet like on a Saturday, you can maybe ask the Nuge to visit. He’s old now and so you don’t have to worry about influencing his mind in any way. Anyhow, he can play his wango song a few times and then everyone can clean their guns together or something like that and then maybe ride those cart things around through the woods.

Double shoot – what about the jobs? I mean you’ll be making things and competing with the rest of the world, right? I know the others are all – well lets just say different, but they can still be pretty competitive and they’ve been at it for awhile. Its a good thing you got some good leaders who can make some tough decisions, cause you know, I’m thinking its going to be really tough – to compete, I mean. Think of the prices, Joe, and wages. You’ll have to compete and it won’t be cake, even for pure bloods. I bet there won’t be any unions or socialist things like that. Probably won’t be no healthcare either – same socialist thing. Forget the idea for the government to help of any kind – I mean who needs it anyhow – it was always just for those others to take advantage of anyway and besides, that would be way socialist, probably even like communism. Hey Joe, OK its the last thing I can think of for a while. Are you gonna retire in there someday, I mean if its allowed? Or are you gonna just keep working, you know, and let the work set you free?

Anyhow Joe, are you ready? I mean for everything that’s maybe gonna happen – cause Joe, I think its gonna be tough in there, leastwise for the average Joe. Probably tougher than even this damned place. But hey Joe, its your call. Its your religion, right – blood and soil. You gotta keep it pure, right? Cause what else is there anyway?