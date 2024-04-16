Mass Layoffs Have Our Rich Thriving … and Workers Writhing

How do you know when you can finally rate as certifiably super rich?

One simple test: You can look at the menu that greeted the over 100 wealthy souls who gathered earlier this month at the Palm Beach home of hedge fund billionaire John Paulson and understand exactly what you’re going to be feasting upon.

The menu that night, NBC News reports, offered up “endive and frisee salad, filet au poivre, and pavlova with fresh berries.”

The assembled deep pockets would prove to be suitably grateful for both that repast and the remarks that the evening’s special guest, Donald Trump, delivered right before they dug in. By the evening’s end, they had pledged $50.5 million for Trump’s 2024 bid to return to the White House.

But deep pockets need not, of course, journey to Palm Beach for fancy fixings. The “bastions of New York City’s dining elite,” as Business Insider’s Linette Lopez recently pointed out, have emerged into the mid-2020s “louder, prouder, and more extravagant than ever.”

“Wall Street bankers, tech executives, generationally wealthy people, the famous and beautiful,” Lopez adds, are all living large on a “granite island of hungry rich people looking for something to do.”

And these hungry deep pockets are increasingly looking to do that something — that dining — with people just as fabulously fortunate as they happen to be. Restaurants off limits to the great unwashed have become Manhattan’s next big thing. One such private affair, the Aman Club, charges members an annual $15,000 on top of a $200,000 initiation fee.

Average Manhattanites, meanwhile, are struggling to simply get by in a city with a “record-breaking” average rent of over $5,500 per month. And the monthly squeeze these New Yorkers are facing extends far beyond New York’s borders.

Only 44 percent of U.S. adults, analysts at Bankrate reported this past February, have enough savings to handle an emergency $1,000 expense. Some 66 percent of U.S. adults, Bankrate also notes, worry “they wouldn’t have enough emergency savings to cover a month’s living expenses” if they lost their primary source of household income.

And plenty of American adults, the Labor Institute’s executive director Les Leopold reminds us, are losing that primary source of household income, their job. “Mass layoffs” — what happens when a company lets 50 or more workers go within a five-week period — have become “so commonplace” that top corporate execs “do not hesitate to slash jobs whenever they feel it necessary.”