The Architecture of Cities: In Transit

Transit through time is how I remember my past until I reach the future.

My photography of architecture often engages transportation: Wading through undulating waves, experiencing time travel. From the waves’ crest to the trough, I have sometimes seen unparalleled landscapes and urban landscapes. Crafts of known and unknown transport have transformed my experiences as a photographer.

It is as if everything important is seen in the vastness that is Antonioni’s The Passenger.

Ironic imaginary soundtracks from Judy Collins’ Leaving on a Jet Plane and the Byrds’ Eight Miles High pervade the skies like auditory hallucinations are what I could expect to hear: There are no songs, no sounds just mere privacy: time is precious: it races onward.