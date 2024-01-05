Architecture of Cities: The World

Between two buildings with one hour to shoot

One morning I flew down to Raleigh, North Carolina: I was planning on photographing two buildings for a new book. I imagined Raleigh as one might imagine a foreign country: Silly fun to consider what I may see of Sir Walter Raleigh, Queen Elizabeth, Southern politics and the historic Carolina basketball programs all in one breath. I have been less and more ridiculous at times.

Discovery is an experience that should only be viewed in a dream. That is the best way to remember it for a lifetime.

The “Devils Tower” is such an experience. A sacred place where light rests in your mind: You merely pop your head atop the “Butte” and peek below to see what is inside: It might be a deliverance of magic: Aladdin’s lamp is a similar place: But the lamp is not real, and your dreams are. Take an existential leap. You never know what you might discover.

When I landed in Raleigh, I heard the pitter-patter: It is a sign that the time is near: time is evolving: light is evolving: It is time to facilitate those electrolytes: It is time to make some pictures.

The sun’s light is one of photography’s greatest weapons: Utilizing all of photography’s tools to know where the light will be and catch a glimpse is essential: The sundial is possibly an alternative tool. Though I cannot imagine watching the seemingly slow movements of a sundial while preparing to make a photograph: My heart would fail: I merely need to know where to be and when:

Certainly the invention of the sundial at one point changed the way all souls lived their lives: But for this photographer run and dance are the two words that manifests internally who I am and what I need to do:

The distance between where I am and where I need to be: I look to the skies and see what the sundial cannot explain: There will be sun, and there will be cloud cover: But when.

The well paid taxi driver was accelerating quite handsomely between my two destinations: I was imagining the distance as the crow would fly: I was dreaming under miles of of oak tree canopies. Twelve minutes separated two sets of photographs: I had a little more than an hour to make something credible.